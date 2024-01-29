Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2024) - Luna Lithium Ltd. ("Luna Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Erez Ichilov to the Board of Directors.

Erez Ichilov is a seasoned mining and metals executive, director, advisor and investor, with a legal and financial background, focused now mainly on responsible mining of Battery Materials and other Critical Minerals, and sustainable and processing technologies enabling the transition to renewable energy sources and electric transportation on route to global Carbon neutrality.

As a Managing Director at Traxys Project LP, the investments and projects arm of the Traxys Group, a well-established global physical trading house with an annual turnover of ~US$10 billion and approximately 500 employees, he led the direct and pooled investments Traxys made into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY), Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSXV: NOU), Talon Metals (TSX: TLO) and Nemaska Lithium (exchanged in 2022 for Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) shares), into a private Manganese company is South Africa, and more.

Previously, Mr. Ichilov was the Deputy CEO - Corporate Development of the Ferro-Nickel miner and producer Cunico Resources N.V (2008-2012), then an important producer of refined Ferro-Nickel in its two plants and integrated mines in Kosovo and North Macedonia, acquired mines in Guatemala and cooperated and traded with mines in Indonesia, Philippines, Albania and Turkey, and had approximately 3,000 employees and reached annual production of approximately 30,000 tons of nickel (contained in Ferro-Nickel).

Emily Hersh, Luna Lithium's CEO, commented:

"It is with great enthusiasm that I formally welcome Erez Ichilov to Luna Lithium's board of directors. I have trusted Erez's advice and guidance in the battery minerals space for many years, and his counsel has been instrumental to my decision to found Luna Lithium. Erez's experience across the battery supply chain includes understanding project development from opening new markets through the realities of physical trading. He has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to roll up his sleeves and think outside the box, and I believe he will be instrumental in advancing Luna through our next phase of development."

About Luna Lithium Ltd.

Luna is a private Canadian exploration company with projects in South America. It was founded in 2021 by Emily Hersh and is focused on hard rock lithium targets in Brazil and Paraguay.

