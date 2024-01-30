Korea Quantum Computing and IBM Collaborate to Bring IBM watsonx and Quantum Computing to Korea

Agreement includes KQC offering IBM software and new AI infrastructure capabilities as well as IBM's next-generation quantum computing architecture

BUSAN, South Korea, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Korea Quantum Computing (KQC) has engaged IBM to offer IBM's most advanced AI software and infrastructure, as well as quantum computing services. KQC's ecosystem of users will have access to IBM's full stack solution for AI, including watsonx, an AI and data platform to train, tune and deploy advanced AI models and software for enterprises.

KQC is also expanding its quantum computing collaboration with IBM. Having operated as an IBM Quantum Innovation Center since 2022, KQC will continue to offer access to IBM's global fleet of utility-scale quantum systems over the cloud. Additionally, IBM and KQC plan to deploy an IBM Quantum System Two on-site at KQC in Busan, South Korea by 2028.

"KQC is providing versatile computing infrastructure in Korea through our collaboration with IBM. Our robust hardware computing resources and core software in quantum and AI are poised not only to meet the growing demand for high performance computing, but also to catalyze industry utilization and ecosystem development. We are working to diligently enhance services and infrastructure through this collaboration as well as with our industry-specific partners," said Ji Hoon Kweon, Chairman of KQC.

"We are excited to work with KQC to deploy AI and quantum systems to drive innovation across Korean industries. With this engagement, KQC clients will have the ability to train, fine-tune, and deploy advanced AI models, using IBM watsonx and advanced AI infrastructure. Additionally, by having the opportunity to access IBM quantum systems over the cloud, today - and a next-generation quantum system in the coming years - KQC members will be able to combine the power of AI and quantum to develop new applications to address their industries' toughest problems," said Darío Gil, IBM Senior Vice President and Director of Research.

This collaboration includes an investment in infrastructure to support the development and deployment of generative AI. Plans for the AI-optimized infrastructure includes advanced GPUs and IBM's Artificial Intelligence Unit (AIU), managed with Red Hat OpenShift to provide a cloud-native environment. Together, the GPU system and AIU combination is being engineered to offer members state-of-the-art hardware to power AI research and business opportunities.

To provide a full stack solution, this collaboration will also include access for KQC's clients to Red Hat OpeShift AI for management and runtime needs, and IBM's watsonx platform to empower generative AI and the next wave of computing technology. By leveraging watsonx software for its workflows and solutions, KQC members will have access to generative AI technologies for the enterprise.

In addition to IBM, KQC is also collaborating with other Korean organizations on contributions to the country's quantum computing ecosystem.

"KQC has been actively building quantum research collaborations with leading domestic companies in the financial, bio-healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Last year, Dankook University Hospital joined as a co-research member in quantum healthcare. Additionally, as members of our IBM Quantum Innovation Center, Hanlim Pharmaceutical Co., has started joint research for new drug discovery with us. And DNEURO, a Korean financial software start up is developing quantum algorithms in option pricing and portfolio optimization," said Dr. Joon Young Kim, CEO of KQC.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs, and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

