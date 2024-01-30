UN Global Compact Network Bolivia welcomes BLUEGRACE ENERGY BOLIVIA, the Country's Largest Corporate Sustainability Initiative.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / As a member of the Global Compact Bolivia, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) will be crucial in achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, building a fairer and more sustainable world.

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) has recently joined the UN Global Compact Network Bolivia, aligning with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda. As highlighted by Julio Jose Montenegro, the CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), this move positions BGEB as a key player in promoting environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility. BGEB's commitment is evident in its efforts to align with over 90% of the UN goals, particularly through significant collaborations and initiatives in carbon credit issuance and forest conservation.

Also, in a recent development, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) has entered into a significant collaborative partnership with Spain's APRISCO ENERGY INDUSTRIES S.L. and London-based MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD. This alliance signifies a strategic step in enhancing sustainability initiatives and reflects a commitment to shared environmental goals. The collaboration represents a convergence of international expertise and resources, aiming to bolster impactful sustainability projects and drive forward innovative solutions in environmental conservation and energy efficiency.

In December 2023, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, in partnership with MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD, secured approval for ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257, which facilitates the support of the Landmark Amazon Rainforest Conservation of 20.5 million acres in Bolivia through equities, with a tenure of 10 years.

Mr. Montenegro indicated that BGEB's dedication to sustainability is evident in its commitment to conserving and aligning with the UN's Global Compact. Utilizing advanced technology for carbon credit quantification, this initiative significantly contributes to global climate goals.

The global carbon credits market, expected to reach $100 billion by 2030, highlights the importance of BGEB's project. This initiative, crucial for limiting global warming, represents a synergy of financial investment and environmental action, positioning BGEB as a leader in sustainable innovation.

BGEB's partnerships extend beyond environmental goals, forming strategic alliances with influential entities such as the Capital Market Association (ICMA), and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), focusing on empowering indigenous and impoverished communities. Their approach integrates social initiatives with sustainability, adhering to principles in human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. BGEB enhances access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure, fostering community development while advancing ecological preservation. This holistic strategy positions BGEB as a leader in both environmental conservation and clean energy innovation in Bolivia, exemplifying the power of collective action and innovation in achieving a sustainable, carbon-neutral future.

BGEB's journey inspires us all to take action, as together, we can address climate change and protect our planet for future generations.

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), a global consortium of experts in diverse areas, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Boasting decades of experience, our team is pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society

