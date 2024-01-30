







Toyota City, Japan, Jan 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus has announced the global sales results for 2023.The global sales results for the period from January to December 2023 reached a record high of 824,258 units (a 132% increase compared to the previous year). This growth was attributed to strong demand, particularly in North America and Japan, along with the recovery of stable parts supply contributing to increased sales. The ratio of Lexus electrified vehicle sales*1 reached a record high of 47% through the expansion and robust sales of the electrified vehicle lineup, including the new "RX" and the battery EV exclusive model "RZ." Additionally, in the Japanese domestic market, strong sales of key models such as NX and RX led to a record high of 94,647 units (a 229% increase compared to the previous year).Lexus International President Takashi Watanabe"We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of our global customers for their unwavering support of Lexus vehicles. Lexus will continue to drive unique initiatives, focusing on the development and promotion of battery electric vehicles in pursuit of realizing a carbon-neutral society. In addition, we are committed to responding promptly and accurately to customer needs, adapting to the changing times, and continuously striving to craft cars that bring joy to our customers."(1) "Electrified vehicles" includes all HEV, PHEV and BEV models.Source: Lexus InternationalCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.