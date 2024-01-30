SciBase initiates collaboration with Inderes for commissioned research

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a pioneer in early detection and prevention in dermatology initiates cooperation with Inderes (www.inderes.se) for ongoing services related to commissioned research. This collaboration aims at providing high-quality equity research on SciBase Holding AB stock.

The research reports, analyst comments and interview videos will be published and made available on inderes.se, inderes.dk and inderes.fi with over 70,000 active members, as well as through Inderes' channels on social media and other investor platforms. The first analysis is planned to be carried out in the first quarter of 2024. Inderes welcomes all investors to discuss and ask questions from the analyst on forum.inderes.se once the research is published.

The main purpose of the collaboration is to:

Increase investor awareness of SciBase Help investors better understand SciBase Create a communication channel between the investors and SciBase Improve the price formation and liquidity of SciBase's stock

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

About Inderes

Inderes connects investors and listed companies, with the aim of democratizing information in the financial markets. Inderes helps over 400 Nordic listed companies to better serve their shareholders. Inderes' Nordic community consists of over 70,000 active investors.

