Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCUH | ISIN: SE0014855029 | Ticker-Symbol: 8IM1
Tradegate
29.01.24
13:39 Uhr
2,450 Euro
-0,060
-2,39 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMPLANTICA AG SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5302,60009:15
PR Newswire
30.01.2024 | 08:30
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Implantica's RefluxStop procedure now available in Norway

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces that the RefluxStop procedure is now available at the Akershus University Hospital in Norway.

Earlier this month, the RefluxStop procedure, a new cutting-edge surgical treatment for GERD, was performed on five patients by Dr. Robin Gaupset and Dr. Lars Eftang at Akershus University Hospital in Oslo.

Dr. Gaupset says, "We believe RefluxStop has the potential to offer a superior surgical treatment against GERD/reflux, with fewer side effects compared to current alternatives. RefluxStop treats acid reflux without encircling the food passageway. We look forward to evaluating RefluxStop's long-term efficacy in the Norwegian registry study, as part of the wider pan-European study."

According to Dr. Eftang, "RefluxStop could make a surgical treatment for GERD available to patients not previously considered for surgery. Many reflux patients are currently taking very large doses of acid inhibiting medications, potentially for the rest of their lives, and we view this as quite problematic. We hope RefluxStop can offer these patients a superior surgical solution without the side effects currently associated with anti-reflux surgery. It's exciting to be the first center that offers this new treatment in Norway with the potential to help patients who may have given up on finding relief for painful GERD symptoms."

Implantica founder and CEO, Dr. Peter Forsell adds, "We are honored to work with Dr. Gaupset and Dr. Eftang and congratulate them on their first RefluxStop cases in Norway. It is critical to offer innovative treatment options for patients struggling with severe GERD, since 40% of sufferers do not respond to PPI¹, the most common medication prescribed for GERD. Thanks to Dr. Gaupset and Dr. Eftang, patients in Norway can now access the innovative RefluxStop treatment, that has already been successfully performed in more than 650 patients across Europe."

For further information, please contact:
Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 30, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica
Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop
RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions.

Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position. The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom
https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Community
https://ch.linkedin.com/company/implantica
https://www.twitter.com/implantica

Media Contact:
Implantica AG
Juanita Eberhart
VP Marketing & Advocacy
M: +1 925-381-4581
juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

Reference

1. Returra F, Bronzini F, Campigotto M, et al. Refractory Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease: A Management Update. Front Med (Lausanne) 2021;8:765061. doi: 10.3389/fmed.2021.765061.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3917648/2569241.pdf

Implantica's RefluxStop' procedure now available in Norway

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/akershus-surgery,c3261853

Akershus surgery

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/akershus-team,c3261851

Akershus team

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/logo-transparent-1-8,c3261850

logo transparent 1 8

https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/reluxstop-product,c3261852

ReluxStop Product

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implanticas-refluxstop-procedure-now-available-in-norway-302047582.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.