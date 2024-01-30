Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
30.01.24
09:14 Uhr
7,090 Euro
-0,320
-4,32 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0607,09009:18
6,9307,07009:16
Dow Jones News
30.01.2024 | 08:31
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Trading Update

DJ Renewi plc: Trading Update 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Trading Update 
30-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 30 January 2024 
Renewi plc 
Q3 Trading Update 
Renewi plc ("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (LSE: RWI.L: Euronext Amsterdam: 
RWI.AS), the leading European waste-to-product business, announces its results for the third quarter ended 31 December 
2023 ("Q3"). 
Current trading 
Overall, Q3 trading performance reflected a continuation of the challenging economic backdrop in several key markets 
which was offset, in part, by further good progress in the Group's margin initiatives. 
Within Commercial Waste Netherlands, volumes, particularly in the Construction and Demolition segment, continue to be 
subdued and reflective of wider weakness in regional construction activity. 
Ongoing organisational rationalisation within the Simplify programme is partially mitigating the margin impact of lower 
volumes for FY24. The programme is on track with the majority of the of the 160 headcount reduction completed in 
December, representing an in-year cost reduction of ca EUR 5m. Recyclate prices have remained stable over the quarter 
and are around historic averages, with the exception of plastics, which showed continued weakness. 
Mineralz & Water continued its positive momentum through Q3, with waterside operations in particular showing excellent 
performance over the quarter. On the soil side, the ramp-up initiated in Q2 continued to progress in line with 
expectations. 
Specialities performed in line with expectations, with Maltha continuing its strong performance compensating for the 
somewhat lower performance of Coolrec, which has also been impacted by lower plastic prices. UK Municipal was stable, 
with a solid performance throughout the quarter. 
Renewi had a number of operational highlights throughout the quarter, including new customer wins. The Group received 
the "Trends Impact Award" in the "Circular Economy" category, recognising Renewi's innovative sorting installations and 
compliance with VLAREMA 8 legislation. Furthermore, the Company celebrated its inclusion in the Euronext Amsterdam 
AScX® Index, highlighting the share's prominence in the European small cap segment. 
Outlook 
In what remains a challenging trading environment, the Group's strategic initiatives have driven improved performance 
and reduced cost in the business during Q3 and this is expected to continue through the remainder of the year. As such, 
the Board continues to expect the Group to deliver a stronger performance in the second half than the first, albeit the 
weaker regional economic environment means that the Group expects to deliver full year results below market 
expectations. 
Longer term, the structural drivers of the Group's end markets are compelling and the Board remains confident in 
Renewi's ability to deliver on the medium term targets set out at the Capital Markets Day in October 2023. 
For further information: 
Renewi plc                    Renewi plc 
Marieke van Wichen, Director of Communications  Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations 
+31 6 21163537                  +31 6 4167 9233 
press@renewi.com                 investor.relations@renewi.com 
 
 
 About Renewi Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world. Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 64% which we believe to be among the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO[2]. Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling. Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  300358 
EQS News ID:  1825461 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1825461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.