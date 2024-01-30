German chemical group Wacker Chemie says its sales fell 22% year on year to €6.40 billion ($6.9 billion) in 2023. Its polysilicon division contributed EUR 1.6 billion to sales, down from EUR 2.29 billion in the preceding year.From pv magazine Deutschland Munich-based Wacker Chemie recorded a significant year-on-year decline in sales and earnings in 2023 due to the weak market environment. According to the group's preliminary figures, sales fell by 22% year on year to €6.4 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped by 60% to €824 million. "The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...