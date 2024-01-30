Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - SMONET, an intelligent security solutions provider, has launched its latest product, the SMONET Thumbprint Door Lock (Model M6). This biometric door lock was months in development and saw the company doing extensive research to understand user habits, pain points, and desired features.





SMONET - Thumbprint Door Lock

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/196069_4a81dce064e2ca1d_001full.jpg

Talking to the press, David Dai, a senior company representative, said, "We are excited to launch The Model: M6-BWF-S. Our dedicated research team invested months into refining this product to ensure it offers strong functionality and security. This user-centric approach has been integral to our mission to deliver practical and user-friendly solutions that provide value to consumers' daily lives. The SMONET Thumbprint Door Lock is also tailored to the evolving needs of its users."

The SMONET Thumbprint Door Lock features a 10-in-1 secure design, offering a variety of unlocking methods, including fingerprints, a mobile app, passcodes, key fobs, keys, auto-lock, E-Key, remote control, and compatibility with voice-activated assistants like Alexa and Google Home. The lock's versatility is aimed at eliminating concerns about misplaced keys and ensuring a secure experience.

Additionally, the product's ease of remote access is a vital feature. With a dedicated gateway compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi, users can unlock their doors from anywhere in the world using the mobile app. This functionality aims to facilitate individuals on vacation or remotely managing rental properties.

He continued, "The SMONET Thumbprint Door Lock is a security solution and a comprehensive smart home management tool. Users can enjoy real-time operation records and instant notifications. This makes it ideal for families with children returning from school."

To enhance home security and provide a tailored user experience, the lock can generate and store 100+ temporary codes, including one-time, permanent, and anti-peep codes.

David Dai went on to add, "The SMONET Thumbprint Door Lock is suited for modern living. Our team of 20 people in the R and D department invested time in developing the self-locking feature, customizable auto-lock times, and one-touch locking to help meet the needs of people with busy lifestyles."

People interested in learning about the SMONET Thumbprint Door Lock and other products from SMONET can visit the website today: https://www.smonet.com/.

About the company

SMONET is a provider of intelligent security solutions that was established in 2010. Their product line includes camera kits and smart locks for homes and offices worldwide. The products are made in-house in their 8000 square meter factory.

Media Contact

Contact Person Name: David Dai

Company Name: SMONET

Email: support@smonet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196069

SOURCE: Media Feature