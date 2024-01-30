Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the communications, energy and water industries, is pleased to announce that longtime customer Eltrona, a communications service provider in Luxembourg, has extended its agreement with Hansen.

Under the terms of this new service extension, Eltrona will continue its deployment of Hansen CCB, a part of the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology Media, as well as upgrade to the latest version of the solution. Hansen CCB provides flexible rating, billing and customer care for communications and pay-media service providers. With this latest version as part of its infrastructure, Eltrona will be able to enhance product-management capabilities and offer a better experience for customers across the country.

Bart D'Olieslager, Chief Executive Officer at Eltrona: "As a prominent digital connectivity enabler for Luxembourg, we always strive to offer the best in digital services to all residents of the country. Having the support of longtime partners such as Hansen is central to this vision. By extending our agreement and leveraging the latest version of Hansen's communications solutions, we are reinforcing our commitment to a digital-first experience for our valued customers, as well as strongly positioning ourselves for further innovation in the years to come and the customer market of tomorrow."

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: "At Hansen, we take pride in the expertise and the technology solutions that have helped power digital transformation for CSPs globally for more than two decades. The renewal of our agreement with Eltrona is further proof of the trust placed in us by leading service providers in Europe and around the world. By enabling a full digitalisation of the customer relationship, the latest version of Hansen CCB will enable Eltrona to fully achieve their strategic goal of rolling out innovative services and scaling them with business growth. We are confident that Eltrona, with the support of Hansen CCB, will be able to usher in a new wave of digital services for the people of Luxembourg."

The Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology Media enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Eltrona

Eltrona is a 'Made in Luxembourg' company and has been operating in the market since 1969. Eltrona Interdiffusion is the largest cable operator in Luxembourg, providing its services to more than 50,000 users, as well as to many municipalities and companies. In recent years, Eltrona has added internet access, and fixed and mobile telephony to its television services, making it one of the country's leading telecom operators.

Eltrona Interdiffusion S.A. is a fully-fledged telecommunications operator, offering ultra-high-speed internet services carried by a hybrid fiber-coax network, high-definition television via cable and IPTV, and fixed and mobile telephony.

For more information, visit https://eltrona.lu/en/

