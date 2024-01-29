MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 29, 2023.

Summary $ in millions except per share amounts Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 %

Change Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 %

Change Net Sales $ 566.6 $ 555.0 2 % $ 2,195.6 $ 2,143.5 2 % Operating Earnings 169.9 152.5 11 % 646.8 572.7 13 % Net Earnings 110.0 126.2 (13 )% 506.5 460.6 10 % Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share $ 0.64 $ 0.74 (14 )% $ 2.94 $ 2.66 11 % Adjusted (non-GAAP): (1) Operating Earnings, adjusted $ 169.9 $ 152.5 11 % $ 646.0 $ 572.7 13 % Net Earnings, adjusted $ 137.1 $ 124.3 10 % $ 523.9 $ 455.5 15 % Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share, adjusted $ 0.80 $ 0.73 10 % $ 3.04 $ 2.63 16 %

(1) Excludes the impact of a pension settlement loss, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, impairment charge, excess tax benefits from stock option exercises and certain non-recurring tax provision adjustments. See Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability below for a reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.

Net sales increased 2 percent for the fourth quarter with sales growth in all segments.

The gross profit margin rate for the quarter was approximately 4 percentage points higher than the comparable period last year due to realized pricing and lower product costs.

Total operating expenses increased 8 percent for the quarter.

Operating earnings expressed as a percentage of sales for the quarter increased 3 percentage points to 30 percent.

Other non-operating expenses for the quarter included a non-cash pension settlement loss of $42 million in connection with the transfer of certain pension obligations to an insurance company.

"Graco reported record fourth quarter and annual sales and operating earnings with sales growth in all segments for the quarter," said Mark Sheahan, Graco's President and CEO. "The Industrial and Process segments achieved record annual sales and operating earnings while Contractor achieved record operating earnings for the year despite a challenging environment. The Contractor segment saw fourth quarter sales growth driven by new product introductions and continued strength in both the protective coatings and spray foam product categories. I am proud of the work our teams have done and want to thank our employees, customers and vendors for another great year."

Consolidated Results

Net sales for the quarter increased 2 percent from the comparable period last year (1 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales increased 3 percent in the Americas and 5 percent in EMEA (sales were flat at consistent translation rates) and decreased 5 percent in Asia Pacific (4 percent at consistent translation rates). Net sales for the year increased 2 percent from the comparable period last year with increases of 4 percent in the Americas and 3 percent in EMEA (sales were flat at consistent translation rates), offset by a 4 percent decrease in Asia Pacific (1 percent at consistent translation rates). Changes in currency translation rates increased worldwide sales by $6 million for the quarter and decreased worldwide sales by $2 million for the year.

Gross profit margin rates increased approximately 4 percentage points for the quarter and year due to realized pricing. The impact of lower product costs further increased the gross profit margin rate in the quarter from the comparable period last year.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter increased $10 million (8 percent) from the comparable period last year, including approximately $3 million (3 percentage points) of increases in sales and earnings-based expenses. Total operating expenses for the year increased $29 million (6 percent) compared to last year. The increase includes increased spending on product development and other growth initiatives of $7 million, incremental share-based compensation of $6 million and higher sales and earnings-based expenses of $4 million.

Interest expense was flat for the quarter and decreased $5 million compared to last year as private placement debt was repaid in the first quarter of 2022 and in the third quarter of 2023.

Other non-operating expenses for the quarter and year included a non-cash pension settlement loss of $42 million in connection with the transfer of certain pension obligations to an insurance company. Partially offsetting the pension settlement loss were increases in interest income of approximately $4 million for the quarter and $11 million for the year.

The effective income tax rate was 14 percent for the quarter and 17 percent for the year. Adjusted to exclude certain non-recurring items (see Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability below), the adjusted effective income tax rate was 19 percent for the quarter and year.

Segment Results

Management assesses performance of segments by reference to operating earnings excluding unallocated corporate expenses. For a reconciliation of segment operating earnings to consolidated operating earnings, refer to the segment information table included in the financial statement section of this release. Certain measurements of segment operations are summarized below:

Three Months Twelve Months Contractor Industrial Process Contractor Industrial Process Net Sales (in millions) $ 238.8 $ 192.0 $ 135.9 $ 985.7 $ 662.8 $ 547.1 Percentage change from last year Sales 2 % 1 % 4 % (1 )% 2 % 11 % Operating earnings 20 % 2 % 15 % 14 % 1 % 35 % Operating earnings as a percentage of sales 2023 29 % 37 % 28 % 29 % 35 % 30 % 2022 25 % 37 % 25 % 25 % 36 % 25 %

Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Contractor segment were as follows:

Three Months Twelve Months Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Americas 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % (1 )% 0 % 0 % (1 )% EMEA 3 % 0 % 5 % 8 % (1 )% 0 % 2 % 1 % Asia Pacific 5 % 0 % (1 )% 4 % (5 )% 0 % (4 )% (9 )% Consolidated 1 % 0 % 1 % 2 % (1 )% 0 % 0 % (1 )%

Contractor segment sales increased 2 percent for the quarter and decreased 1 percent for the year. Favorable response to new product offerings was offset for the quarter and year by slower economic activity in worldwide construction markets. The operating margin rate for this segment improved 4 percentage points for both the quarter and year. Lower product costs and realized pricing combined to drive the operating margin rate higher for the quarter. Realized pricing drove most of the improvement in the operating margin rate for the year.

Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Industrial segment were as follows:

Three Months Twelve Months Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Americas 14 % 0 % 1 % 15 % 10 % 0 % 0 % 10 % EMEA (5 )% 0 % 5 % 0 % (2 )% 0 % 3 % 1 % Asia Pacific (13 )% 0 % 0 % (13 )% (3 )% 0 % (3 )% (6 )% Consolidated (1 )% 0 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 0 % 0 % 2 %

Industrial segment sales increased 1 percent for the quarter and 2 percent for the year as continued end market strength in the Americas was mostly offset by lower finishing system sales in EMEA and Asia Pacific. The operating margin rate for this segment was flat for the quarter and decreased 1 percentage point for the year as realized pricing and lower product costs were offset by unfavorable changes in currency translation rates and higher operating expenses.

Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Process segment were as follows:

Three Months Twelve Months Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Volume

and Price Acquisitions Currency Total Americas 1 % 0 % 0 % 1 % 13 % 0 % 0 % 13 % EMEA 10 % 0 % 3 % 13 % 10 % 0 % 1 % 11 % Asia Pacific 7 % 0 % 0 % 7 % 5 % 0 % (2 )% 3 % Consolidated 4 % 0 % 0 % 4 % 11 % 0 % 0 % 11 %

Process segment sales increased in all businesses and regions for the quarter and year. The operating margin rate for this segment increased 3 percentage points for the quarter, primarily due to realized pricing and lower product costs. Expense leverage drove an additional 2 percentage point increase in the operating margin rate for the year.

Outlook

"As we head into a new year, the business is performing well, and demand levels generally remain steady in an uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Sheahan. "We are initiating full-year 2024 revenue guidance of low single-digits on an organic, constant currency basis as we will continue to focus on our core strategies of new product development, expanding distribution, entering new markets and targeting strategic acquisitions to drive shareholder value."

Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability

Excluding the impact of pension settlement losses, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, impairment charges, excess tax benefits from stock option exercises and certain non-recurring tax provision adjustments presents a more consistent basis for comparison of financial results. A calculation of the non-GAAP adjusted measurements of operating earnings, earnings before income taxes, income taxes, effective income tax rates, net earnings and diluted earnings per share follows (in millions except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 Operating earnings, as reported $ 169.9 $ 152.5 $ 646.8 $ 572.7 Contingent consideration - - (8.6 ) - Impairment - - 7.8 - Operating earnings, adjusted $ 169.9 $ 152.5 $ 646.0 $ 572.7 Earnings before income taxes $ 127.6 $ 154.0 $ 608.8 $ 565.7 Pension settlement loss 42.1 - 42.1 - Contingent consideration - - (8.6 ) - Impairment - - 7.8 - Earnings before income taxes, adjusted $ 169.7 $ 154.0 $ 650.1 $ 565.7 Income taxes, as reported $ 17.6 $ 27.8 $ 102.3 $ 105.1 Pension settlement tax effect 8.8 - 8.8 - Other non-recurring tax benefit 4.8 - 4.8 - Excess tax benefit from option exercises 1.4 1.9 10.3 5.1 Income taxes, adjusted $ 32.6 $ 29.7 $ 126.2 $ 110.2 Effective income tax rate As reported 13.8 % 18.1 % 16.8 % 18.6 % Adjusted 19.2 % 19.3 % 19.4 % 19.5 % Net Earnings, as reported $ 110.0 $ 126.2 $ 506.5 $ 460.6 Pension settlement loss, net 33.3 - 33.3 - Contingent consideration - - (8.6 ) - Impairment - - 7.8 - Other non-recurring tax benefit (4.8 ) - (4.8 ) - Excess tax benefit from option exercises (1.4 ) (1.9 ) (10.3 ) (5.1 ) Net Earnings, adjusted $ 137.1 $ 124.3 $ 523.9 $ 455.5 Weighted Average Diluted Shares 171.8 171.4 172.2 172.9 Diluted Earnings per Share As reported $ 0.64 $ 0.74 $ 2.94 $ 2.66 Adjusted $ 0.80 $ 0.73 $ 3.04 $ 2.63

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company desires to take advantage of the "safe harbor" provisions regarding forward-looking statements of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is filing this Cautionary Statement in order to do so. From time to time various forms filed by our Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, and other disclosures, including our overview report, press releases, earnings releases, analyst briefings, conference calls and other written documents or oral statements released by our Company, may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "should," "estimate," "will," and similar expressions, and reflect our Company's expectations concerning the future. All forecasts and projections are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon currently available information, but various risks and uncertainties may cause our Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events.

Future results could differ materially from those expressed due to the impact of changes in various factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of a public heath crisis, such as an epidemic or pandemic, on our business; political instability, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions and actions taken against Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion; economic conditions in the United States and other major world economies; our Company's growth strategies, which include making acquisitions, investing in new products, expanding geographically and targeting new industries; changes in currency translation rates; the ability to meet our customers' needs and changes in product demand; supply interruptions or delays; security breaches; new entrants who copy our products or infringe on our intellectual property; risks incident to conducting business internationally; catastrophic events; changes in laws and regulations; compliance with anti-corruption and trade laws; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; the possibility of asset impairments if acquired businesses do not meet performance expectations; results of and costs associated with litigation, administrative proceedings and regulatory reviews incident to our business; our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified personnel; the possibility of decline in purchases from a few large customers of the Contractor segment; variations in activity in the construction, automotive, electronics, aerospace, semiconductor, and agriculture and construction equipment industries; and the impact of declines in interest rates, asset values and investment returns on pension costs and required pension contributions. Please refer to Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022 (and most recent Form 10-Q) for a more comprehensive discussion of these and other risk factors. These reports are available on the Company's website at www.graco.com and the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investors should realize that factors other than those identified above and in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2022 might prove important to the Company's future results. It is not possible for management to identify each and every factor that may have an impact on the Company's operations in the future as new factors can develop from time to time.

Conference Call

Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. CT, to discuss Graco's fourth quarter results.

A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast by Nasdaq. Individuals can access the call and view the slides on the Company's website at www.graco.com. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call to install any necessary audio software.

About Graco

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 Net Sales $ 566,643 $ 555,045 $ 2,195,606 $ 2,143,521 Cost of products sold 266,701 282,229 1,034,585 1,086,082 Gross Profit 299,942 272,816 1,161,021 1,057,439 Product development 21,240 21,259 82,822 80,008 Selling, marketing and distribution 66,455 64,491 260,712 250,948 General and administrative 42,313 34,558 171,444 153,783 Contingent consideration - - (8,600 ) - Impairment - - 7,800 - Operating Earnings 169,934 152,508 646,843 572,700 Interest expense 656 1,342 5,191 9,897 Other (income) expense, net 41,728 (2,815 ) 32,850 (2,921 ) Earnings Before Income Taxes 127,550 153,981 608,802 565,724 Income taxes 17,598 27,789 102,291 105,079 Net Earnings $ 109,952 $ 126,192 $ 506,511 $ 460,645 Net Earnings per Common Share Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ 3.01 $ 2.73 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.74 $ 2.94 $ 2.66 Weighted Average Number of Shares Basic 168,061 167,706 168,442 168,952 Diluted 171,788 171,406 172,199 172,893

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 Net Sales Contractor $ 238,789 $ 234,643 $ 985,675 $ 999,060 Industrial 191,985 190,171 662,785 649,347 Process 135,869 130,231 547,146 495,114 Total $ 566,643 $ 555,045 $ 2,195,606 $ 2,143,521 Operating Earnings Contractor $ 69,243 $ 57,519 $ 285,394 $ 249,833 Industrial 71,098 69,503 234,054 231,298 Process 38,086 33,161 165,273 122,344 Unallocated corporate (expense) (8,493 ) (7,675 ) (38,678 ) (30,775 ) Contingent consideration - - 8,600 - Impairment - - (7,800 ) - Total $ 169,934 $ 152,508 $ 646,843 $ 572,700

GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 537,951 $ 339,196 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $5,300 and $7,000 354,439 346,010 Inventories 438,349 476,790 Other current assets 35,070 43,624 Total current assets 1,365,809 1,205,620 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 741,713 607,609 Goodwill 370,228 368,171 Other Intangible Assets, net 126,258 137,507 Operating Lease Assets 18,768 29,785 Deferred Income Taxes 61,381 57,090 Other Assets 37,850 33,118 Total Assets $ 2,722,007 $ 2,438,900 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Notes payable to banks $ 30,036 $ 20,974 Trade accounts payable 72,214 84,218 Salaries and incentives 64,802 63,969 Dividends payable 42,789 39,963 Other current liabilities 185,359 190,793 Total current liabilities 395,200 399,917 Long-term Debt - 75,000 Retirement Benefits and Deferred Compensation 80,347 61,672 Operating Lease Liabilities 11,785 21,057 Deferred Income Taxes 8,215 9,443 Other Non-current Liabilities 2,235 12,159 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 167,946 167,702 Additional paid-in-capital 863,336 784,477 Retained earnings 1,227,938 976,851 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (34,995 ) (69,378 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,224,225 1,859,652 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,722,007 $ 2,438,900

GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended Dec 29,

2023 Dec 30,

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Earnings $ 506,511 $ 460,645 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 74,321 65,997 Deferred income taxes (8,502 ) (9,997 ) Share-based compensation 30,229 24,695 Pension settlement loss 42,129 - Contingent consideration (8,600 ) - Impairment 7,800 - Change in Accounts receivable (3,245 ) (29,944 ) Inventories 42,716 (95,691 ) Trade accounts payable (12,348 ) 4,195 Salaries and incentives (2,158 ) (18,442 ) Retirement benefits and deferred compensation (13,661 ) (18,674 ) Other accrued liabilities (5,269 ) (4,191 ) Other 1,094 (1,199 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 651,017 377,394 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Property, plant and equipment additions (184,775 ) (201,161 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (25,296 ) Other (499 ) (362 ) Net cash used in investing activities (185,274 ) (226,819 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Borrowings on short-term lines of credit, net 9,725 (18,252 ) Payments on long-term debt (75,000 ) (75,000 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,025 ) - Common stock issued 60,182 35,619 Common stock repurchased (102,344 ) (233,426 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,225 ) (1,219 ) Cash dividends paid (158,323 ) (142,125 ) Net cash used in financing activities (268,010 ) (434,403 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,022 (1,278 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 198,755 (285,106 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents Beginning of year 339,196 624,302 End of year $ 537,951 $ 339,196

Contacts

Financial Contact:

David Lowe, 612-623-6456



Media Contact:

Meredith Sobieck, 612-623-6427

Meredith_A_Sobieck@graco.com