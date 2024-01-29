MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 29, 2023.
Summary
$ in millions except per share amounts
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
%
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
%
Net Sales
$
566.6
$
555.0
2
%
$
2,195.6
$
2,143.5
2
%
Operating Earnings
169.9
152.5
11
%
646.8
572.7
13
%
Net Earnings
110.0
126.2
(13
)%
506.5
460.6
10
%
Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share
$
0.64
$
0.74
(14
)%
$
2.94
$
2.66
11
%
Adjusted (non-GAAP): (1)
Operating Earnings, adjusted
$
169.9
$
152.5
11
%
$
646.0
$
572.7
13
%
Net Earnings, adjusted
$
137.1
$
124.3
10
%
$
523.9
$
455.5
15
%
Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share, adjusted
$
0.80
$
0.73
10
%
$
3.04
$
2.63
16
%
(1)
Excludes the impact of a pension settlement loss, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, impairment charge, excess tax benefits from stock option exercises and certain non-recurring tax provision adjustments. See Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability below for a reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.
- Net sales increased 2 percent for the fourth quarter with sales growth in all segments.
- The gross profit margin rate for the quarter was approximately 4 percentage points higher than the comparable period last year due to realized pricing and lower product costs.
- Total operating expenses increased 8 percent for the quarter.
- Operating earnings expressed as a percentage of sales for the quarter increased 3 percentage points to 30 percent.
- Other non-operating expenses for the quarter included a non-cash pension settlement loss of $42 million in connection with the transfer of certain pension obligations to an insurance company.
"Graco reported record fourth quarter and annual sales and operating earnings with sales growth in all segments for the quarter," said Mark Sheahan, Graco's President and CEO. "The Industrial and Process segments achieved record annual sales and operating earnings while Contractor achieved record operating earnings for the year despite a challenging environment. The Contractor segment saw fourth quarter sales growth driven by new product introductions and continued strength in both the protective coatings and spray foam product categories. I am proud of the work our teams have done and want to thank our employees, customers and vendors for another great year."
Consolidated Results
Net sales for the quarter increased 2 percent from the comparable period last year (1 percent at consistent translation rates). Sales increased 3 percent in the Americas and 5 percent in EMEA (sales were flat at consistent translation rates) and decreased 5 percent in Asia Pacific (4 percent at consistent translation rates). Net sales for the year increased 2 percent from the comparable period last year with increases of 4 percent in the Americas and 3 percent in EMEA (sales were flat at consistent translation rates), offset by a 4 percent decrease in Asia Pacific (1 percent at consistent translation rates). Changes in currency translation rates increased worldwide sales by $6 million for the quarter and decreased worldwide sales by $2 million for the year.
Gross profit margin rates increased approximately 4 percentage points for the quarter and year due to realized pricing. The impact of lower product costs further increased the gross profit margin rate in the quarter from the comparable period last year.
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter increased $10 million (8 percent) from the comparable period last year, including approximately $3 million (3 percentage points) of increases in sales and earnings-based expenses. Total operating expenses for the year increased $29 million (6 percent) compared to last year. The increase includes increased spending on product development and other growth initiatives of $7 million, incremental share-based compensation of $6 million and higher sales and earnings-based expenses of $4 million.
Interest expense was flat for the quarter and decreased $5 million compared to last year as private placement debt was repaid in the first quarter of 2022 and in the third quarter of 2023.
Other non-operating expenses for the quarter and year included a non-cash pension settlement loss of $42 million in connection with the transfer of certain pension obligations to an insurance company. Partially offsetting the pension settlement loss were increases in interest income of approximately $4 million for the quarter and $11 million for the year.
The effective income tax rate was 14 percent for the quarter and 17 percent for the year. Adjusted to exclude certain non-recurring items (see Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability below), the adjusted effective income tax rate was 19 percent for the quarter and year.
Segment Results
Management assesses performance of segments by reference to operating earnings excluding unallocated corporate expenses. For a reconciliation of segment operating earnings to consolidated operating earnings, refer to the segment information table included in the financial statement section of this release. Certain measurements of segment operations are summarized below:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Contractor
Industrial
Process
Contractor
Industrial
Process
Net Sales (in millions)
$
238.8
$
192.0
$
135.9
$
985.7
$
662.8
$
547.1
Percentage change from last year
Sales
2
%
1
%
4
%
(1
)%
2
%
11
%
Operating earnings
20
%
2
%
15
%
14
%
1
%
35
%
Operating earnings as a percentage of sales
2023
29
%
37
%
28
%
29
%
35
%
30
%
2022
25
%
37
%
25
%
25
%
36
%
25
%
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Contractor segment were as follows:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
0
%
0
%
0
%
0
%
(1
)%
0
%
0
%
(1
)%
EMEA
3
%
0
%
5
%
8
%
(1
)%
0
%
2
%
1
%
Asia Pacific
5
%
0
%
(1
)%
4
%
(5
)%
0
%
(4
)%
(9
)%
Consolidated
1
%
0
%
1
%
2
%
(1
)%
0
%
0
%
(1
)%
Contractor segment sales increased 2 percent for the quarter and decreased 1 percent for the year. Favorable response to new product offerings was offset for the quarter and year by slower economic activity in worldwide construction markets. The operating margin rate for this segment improved 4 percentage points for both the quarter and year. Lower product costs and realized pricing combined to drive the operating margin rate higher for the quarter. Realized pricing drove most of the improvement in the operating margin rate for the year.
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Industrial segment were as follows:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
14
%
0
%
1
%
15
%
10
%
0
%
0
%
10
%
EMEA
(5
)%
0
%
5
%
0
%
(2
)%
0
%
3
%
1
%
Asia Pacific
(13
)%
0
%
0
%
(13
)%
(3
)%
0
%
(3
)%
(6
)%
Consolidated
(1
)%
0
%
2
%
1
%
2
%
0
%
0
%
2
%
Industrial segment sales increased 1 percent for the quarter and 2 percent for the year as continued end market strength in the Americas was mostly offset by lower finishing system sales in EMEA and Asia Pacific. The operating margin rate for this segment was flat for the quarter and decreased 1 percentage point for the year as realized pricing and lower product costs were offset by unfavorable changes in currency translation rates and higher operating expenses.
Components of net sales change by geographic region for the Process segment were as follows:
Three Months
Twelve Months
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Volume
Acquisitions
Currency
Total
Americas
1
%
0
%
0
%
1
%
13
%
0
%
0
%
13
%
EMEA
10
%
0
%
3
%
13
%
10
%
0
%
1
%
11
%
Asia Pacific
7
%
0
%
0
%
7
%
5
%
0
%
(2
)%
3
%
Consolidated
4
%
0
%
0
%
4
%
11
%
0
%
0
%
11
%
Process segment sales increased in all businesses and regions for the quarter and year. The operating margin rate for this segment increased 3 percentage points for the quarter, primarily due to realized pricing and lower product costs. Expense leverage drove an additional 2 percentage point increase in the operating margin rate for the year.
Outlook
"As we head into a new year, the business is performing well, and demand levels generally remain steady in an uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Sheahan. "We are initiating full-year 2024 revenue guidance of low single-digits on an organic, constant currency basis as we will continue to focus on our core strategies of new product development, expanding distribution, entering new markets and targeting strategic acquisitions to drive shareholder value."
Financial Results Adjusted for Comparability
Excluding the impact of pension settlement losses, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, impairment charges, excess tax benefits from stock option exercises and certain non-recurring tax provision adjustments presents a more consistent basis for comparison of financial results. A calculation of the non-GAAP adjusted measurements of operating earnings, earnings before income taxes, income taxes, effective income tax rates, net earnings and diluted earnings per share follows (in millions except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
Operating earnings, as reported
$
169.9
$
152.5
$
646.8
$
572.7
Contingent consideration
-
-
(8.6
)
-
Impairment
-
-
7.8
-
Operating earnings, adjusted
$
169.9
$
152.5
$
646.0
$
572.7
Earnings before income taxes
$
127.6
$
154.0
$
608.8
$
565.7
Pension settlement loss
42.1
-
42.1
-
Contingent consideration
-
-
(8.6
)
-
Impairment
-
-
7.8
-
Earnings before income taxes, adjusted
$
169.7
$
154.0
$
650.1
$
565.7
Income taxes, as reported
$
17.6
$
27.8
$
102.3
$
105.1
Pension settlement tax effect
8.8
-
8.8
-
Other non-recurring tax benefit
4.8
-
4.8
-
Excess tax benefit from option exercises
1.4
1.9
10.3
5.1
Income taxes, adjusted
$
32.6
$
29.7
$
126.2
$
110.2
Effective income tax rate
As reported
13.8
%
18.1
%
16.8
%
18.6
%
Adjusted
19.2
%
19.3
%
19.4
%
19.5
%
Net Earnings, as reported
$
110.0
$
126.2
$
506.5
$
460.6
Pension settlement loss, net
33.3
-
33.3
-
Contingent consideration
-
-
(8.6
)
-
Impairment
-
-
7.8
-
Other non-recurring tax benefit
(4.8
)
-
(4.8
)
-
Excess tax benefit from option exercises
(1.4
)
(1.9
)
(10.3
)
(5.1
)
Net Earnings, adjusted
$
137.1
$
124.3
$
523.9
$
455.5
Weighted Average Diluted Shares
171.8
171.4
172.2
172.9
Diluted Earnings per Share
As reported
$
0.64
$
0.74
$
2.94
$
2.66
Adjusted
$
0.80
$
0.73
$
3.04
$
2.63
Conference Call
GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
Net Sales
$
566,643
$
555,045
$
2,195,606
$
2,143,521
Cost of products sold
266,701
282,229
1,034,585
1,086,082
Gross Profit
299,942
272,816
1,161,021
1,057,439
Product development
21,240
21,259
82,822
80,008
Selling, marketing and distribution
66,455
64,491
260,712
250,948
General and administrative
42,313
34,558
171,444
153,783
Contingent consideration
-
-
(8,600
)
-
Impairment
-
-
7,800
-
Operating Earnings
169,934
152,508
646,843
572,700
Interest expense
656
1,342
5,191
9,897
Other (income) expense, net
41,728
(2,815
)
32,850
(2,921
)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
127,550
153,981
608,802
565,724
Income taxes
17,598
27,789
102,291
105,079
Net Earnings
$
109,952
$
126,192
$
506,511
$
460,645
Net Earnings per Common Share
Basic
$
0.65
$
0.75
$
3.01
$
2.73
Diluted
$
0.64
$
0.74
$
2.94
$
2.66
Weighted Average Number of Shares
Basic
168,061
167,706
168,442
168,952
Diluted
171,788
171,406
172,199
172,893
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
Net Sales
Contractor
$
238,789
$
234,643
$
985,675
$
999,060
Industrial
191,985
190,171
662,785
649,347
Process
135,869
130,231
547,146
495,114
Total
$
566,643
$
555,045
$
2,195,606
$
2,143,521
Operating Earnings
Contractor
$
69,243
$
57,519
$
285,394
$
249,833
Industrial
71,098
69,503
234,054
231,298
Process
38,086
33,161
165,273
122,344
Unallocated corporate (expense)
(8,493
)
(7,675
)
(38,678
)
(30,775
)
Contingent consideration
-
-
8,600
-
Impairment
-
-
(7,800
)
-
Total
$
169,934
$
152,508
|
$
646,843
$
572,700
GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
537,951
$
339,196
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $5,300 and $7,000
354,439
346,010
Inventories
438,349
476,790
Other current assets
35,070
43,624
Total current assets
1,365,809
1,205,620
Property, Plant and Equipment, net
741,713
607,609
Goodwill
370,228
368,171
Other Intangible Assets, net
126,258
137,507
Operating Lease Assets
18,768
29,785
Deferred Income Taxes
61,381
57,090
Other Assets
37,850
33,118
Total Assets
$
2,722,007
$
2,438,900
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Notes payable to banks
$
30,036
$
20,974
Trade accounts payable
72,214
84,218
Salaries and incentives
64,802
63,969
Dividends payable
42,789
39,963
Other current liabilities
185,359
190,793
Total current liabilities
395,200
399,917
Long-term Debt
-
75,000
Retirement Benefits and Deferred Compensation
80,347
61,672
Operating Lease Liabilities
11,785
21,057
Deferred Income Taxes
8,215
9,443
Other Non-current Liabilities
2,235
12,159
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
167,946
167,702
Additional paid-in-capital
863,336
784,477
Retained earnings
1,227,938
976,851
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(34,995
)
(69,378
)
Total shareholders' equity
2,224,225
1,859,652
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,722,007
$
2,438,900
GRACO INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Year Ended
Dec 29,
Dec 30,
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net Earnings
$
506,511
$
460,645
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
74,321
65,997
Deferred income taxes
(8,502
)
(9,997
)
Share-based compensation
30,229
24,695
Pension settlement loss
42,129
-
Contingent consideration
(8,600
)
-
Impairment
7,800
-
Change in
Accounts receivable
(3,245
)
(29,944
)
Inventories
42,716
(95,691
)
Trade accounts payable
(12,348
)
4,195
Salaries and incentives
(2,158
)
(18,442
)
Retirement benefits and deferred compensation
(13,661
)
(18,674
)
Other accrued liabilities
(5,269
)
(4,191
)
Other
1,094
(1,199
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
651,017
377,394
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Property, plant and equipment additions
(184,775
)
(201,161
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(25,296
)
Other
(499
)
(362
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(185,274
)
(226,819
)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Borrowings on short-term lines of credit, net
9,725
(18,252
)
Payments on long-term debt
(75,000
)
(75,000
)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(1,025
)
-
Common stock issued
60,182
35,619
Common stock repurchased
(102,344
)
(233,426
)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(1,225
)
(1,219
)
Cash dividends paid
(158,323
)
(142,125
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(268,010
)
(434,403
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,022
(1,278
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
198,755
(285,106
)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Beginning of year
339,196
624,302
End of year
$
537,951
$
339,196
