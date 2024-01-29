CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.

($ in millions, except per share data) FINANCIAL RESULTS Q4 2023 Q4 2022 $ Change Total Revenues $ 360.6 $ 340.6 $ 20.0 Net Income available for Common Stockholders $ 91.9 $ 73.0 $ 18.9 Net Income per Common Share $ 0.49 $ 0.39 $ 0.10 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Q4 2023 Q4 2022 $ Change Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.76 $ 0.63 $ 0.13 Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.07 Property operating revenues $ 327.7 $ 303.0 $ 24.7 Income from property operations, excluding property management $ 191.9 $ 177.6 $ 14.3 Core Portfolio Performance Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Change Core property operating revenues $ 318.8 $ 299.0 6.6 % Core Income from property operations, excluding property management $ 186.7 $ 177.5 5.2 %

2024 Dividends

Our Board of Directors has approved setting the annual dividend rate for 2024 at $1.91 per share of Common Stock, an increase of 6.7%, or $0.12, over the current $1.79 per share of Common Stock for 2023. Our Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, will determine the amount of each quarterly dividend in advance of payment.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at investor_relations@equitylifestyle.com.

Conference Call

A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment; (ix) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (x) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of supply chain delays/shortages; (xi) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiii) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xiv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xv) the potential impact of, and our ability to remediate material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Form 10-K/A and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Form 10-Q/A. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Operations and Financial Update

Net income per Common Share was $1.69, for the year ended December 31, 2023, 10.5% higher than the year ended December 31, 2022.

FFO per Common Share was $2.77 for the year ended December 31, 2023, 7.1% higher than the year ended December 31, 2022.

Normalized FFO per Common Share was $2.75 for the year ended December 31, 2023, 4.7% higher than the year ended December 31, 2022.

Acquired one RV community for a purchase price of $9.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023.

Added 994 expansion sites during the year ended December 31, 2023.

New home sales of 905 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, we closed on four secured financing transactions totaling $463.8 million. The loans have a weighted average fixed interest rate of 5.05% per annum and a weighted average maturity of approximately eight years.

Core Portfolio

Core portfolio generated growth of 5.0% in income from property operations, excluding property management, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Core MH base rental income increased by 6.8% during the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, we filled 109 expansion sites in our Core MH portfolio.

Manufactured homeowners within our Core portfolio increased by 554 to 66,623 as of December 31, 2023, compared to 66,069 as of December 31, 2022.

Core RV and marina base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by 3.5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Core RV Annual and marina base rental income for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased by $19.2 million, or 8.1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 and includes 7.6% growth from rate.

Core property operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 increased by $10.4 million, or 8.7%, and $36.6 million, or 7.0%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2022. The increase for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 includes an increase in real estate taxes of $3.9 million, or 22.7%, primarily in our Florida portfolio. Core real estate taxes for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $6.3 million, or 9.1%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

2024 Guidance Update (1)(2)

($ in millions, except per share data) 2024 First Quarter Full Year Net Income per Common Share $0.49 to $0.55 $1.75 to $1.85 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $0.75 to $0.81 $2.83 to $2.93 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $0.75 to $0.81 $2.83 to $2.93 2023 Actual 2024 Growth Rates Core Portfolio: First Quarter Full Year First Quarter Full Year MH base rental income $ 164.4 $ 668.5 6.1% to 6.7% 5.5% to 6.5% RV and marina base rental income (3) $ 109.3 $ 413.5 5.3% to 5.9% 4.9% to 5.9% Property operating revenues $ 326.4 $ 1,297.7 5.6% to 6.2% 4.8% to 5.8% Property operating expenses $ 134.0 $ 562.3 4.1% to 4.7% 4.5% to 5.5% Income from property operations, excluding property management $ 192.4 $ 735.4 6.7% to 7.3% 5.1% to 6.1% Non-Core Portfolio: 2024 Full Year Income from property operations, excluding property management $14.0 to $18.0 Other Guidance Assumptions: 2024 Full Year Property management and general administrative $113.0 to $119.0 Debt assumptions: Weighted average debt outstanding $3,500 to $3,700 Interest and related amortization $141.0 to $147.0

______________________

First quarter and full year 2024 guidance represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimates presented above if any of our assumptions, including occupancy and rate changes, our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions and costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events, are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for additional factors impacting our 2024 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO and a reconciliation of Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted. Guidance assumptions do not include future capital events (financing transactions, acquisitions or dispositions). Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 63.1% and 69.0% of first quarter 2024 and full year 2024 RV and marina base rental income, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue first quarter 2024 growth rate range is 7.5% to 8.1% and the full year 2024 growth rate range is 6.5% to 7.5%.

Financial Highlights

(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share data, unaudited)

As of and for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, 2023 Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Operating Information Total revenues. $ 360.6 $ 388.8 $ 370.0 $ 370.0 $ 340.6 Consolidated net income $ 96.4 $ 80.7 $ 66.0 $ 86.5 $ 76.7 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 91.9 $ 77.0 $ 62.9 $ 82.4 $ 73.0 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 171.1 $ 167.0 $ 157.7 $ 173.0 $ 156.2 FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 148.5 $ 133.8 $ 118.6 $ 140.3 $ 123.6 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 138.2 $ 133.9 $ 124.9 $ 140.5 $ 125.1 Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (1)(2) $ 109.2 $ 107.8 $ 98.3 $ 122.4 $ 103.8 Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period 195,531 195,525 195,514 195,446 195,386 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 195,475 195,440 195,430 195,369 195,281 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3) $ 0.49 $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 0.39 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.68 $ 0.61 $ 0.72 $ 0.63 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.68 $ 0.64 $ 0.72 $ 0.64 Dividends per Common Share $ 0.4475 $ 0.4475 $ 0.4475 $ 0.4475 $ 0.4100 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 5,614 $ 5,626 $ 5,586 $ 5,519 $ 5,493 Total liabilities $ 4,115 $ 4,129 $ 4,083 $ 4,006 $ 3,975 Market Capitalization Total debt (4) $ 3,548 $ 3,533 $ 3,479 $ 3,414 $ 3,416 Total market capitalization (5) $ 17,341 $ 15,990 $ 16,557 $ 16,534 $ 16,038 Ratios Total debt / total market capitalization 20.5 % 22.1 % 21.0 % 20.6 % 21.3 % Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6) 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 Interest coverage (7) 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 Fixed charges(8) 5.1 5.1 5.2 5.4 5.6

______________________

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for definitions of Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Adjusted EBITDAre. See page 7 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units. Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $29.5 million as of December 31, 2023. See page 15 for the calculation of market capitalization as of December 31, 2023. Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre. Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the supplemental financial information for a definition of fixed charges. This ratio is calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Investment in real estate: Land $ 2,088,657 $ 2,084,532 Land improvements 4,380,649 4,115,439 Buildings and other depreciable property 1,236,985 1,169,590 7,706,291 7,369,561 Accumulated depreciation (2,448,876 ) (2,258,540 ) Net investment in real estate 5,257,415 5,111,021 Cash and restricted cash 29,937 22,347 Notes receivable, net 49,937 45,356 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 85,304 81,404 Deferred commission expense 53,641 50,441 Other assets, net 137,499 181,950 Total Assets $ 5,613,733 $ 5,492,519 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,989,959 $ 2,693,167 Term loan, net 497,648 496,817 Unsecured line of credit 31,000 198,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 151,567 175,148 Deferred membership revenue 218,337 197,743 Accrued interest payable 12,657 11,739 Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits 126,451 122,318 Distributions payable 87,493 80,102 Total Liabilities 4,115,112 3,975,034 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; none issued and outstanding - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 186,426,281 and 186,120,298 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,917 1,916 Paid-in capital 1,644,319 1,628,618 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (223,576 ) (204,248 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,061 19,119 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,428,721 1,445,405 Non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 69,900 72,080 Total Equity 1,498,621 1,517,485 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 5,613,733 $ 5,492,519

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, unaudited)

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental income $ 290,519 $ 269,190 $ 1,178,959 $ 1,118,601 Annual membership subscriptions 16,547 16,212 65,379 63,215 Membership upgrade sales (1) 3,856 3,415 14,719 12,958 Other income 16,124 12,828 67,407 56,144 Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 29,378 35,242 145,219 180,179 Interest income 2,414 2,084 9,037 7,430 Income from other investments, net 1,806 1,633 8,703 8,553 Total revenues 360,644 340,604 1,489,423 1,447,080 Expenses: Property operating and maintenance 108,369 101,677 469,912 443,157 Real estate taxes 21,828 17,772 77,993 74,145 Membership sales and marketing (2) 4,919 4,597 20,974 20,317 Property management 17,460 18,110 76,170 74,083 Depreciation and amortization 50,804 49,625 203,738 202,362 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 21,788 27,118 107,668 139,012 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 6,195 6,175 27,453 27,321 General and administrative (3) 9,117 10,022 47,280 44,857 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (4) - - - - Other expenses 1,581 1,769 5,768 8,646 Early debt retirement - - 68 1,156 Interest and related amortization 33,198 31,286 132,342 116,562 Total expenses 275,259 268,151 1,169,366 1,151,618 Income before income taxes and other items 85,385 72,453 320,057 295,462 Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net - 3,747 (3,581 ) - Income tax benefit (5) 10,488 - 10,488 - Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 555 474 2,713 3,363 Consolidated net income 96,428 76,674 329,677 298,825 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units (4,489 ) (3,635 ) (15,470 ) (14,198 ) Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends (8 ) (8 ) (16 ) (16 ) Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 91,931 $ 73,031 $ 314,191 $ 284,611

_____________________

Membership upgrade sales revenue is net of deferrals of $3.8 million and $3.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and $21.0 million and $21.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. See page 14 for details of membership sales activity. Membership sales and marketing expense is net of sales commission deferrals of $0.5 million for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and $3.2 million for each of the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. See page 14 for details of membership sales activity. Includes accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $1.3 million and insurance recovery revenue of $1.3 million. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes debris removal and cleanup costs related to Hurricane Ian of $13.4 million and insurance recovery revenue of $13.4 million. The Income tax benefit is attributable to the release of the valuation allowance of U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets related to our taxable REIT subsidiaries. We regularly assess the need for a valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets and concluded it was more likely than not we would realize the benefit of the deferred tax assets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 7 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 17-20.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Income from property operations, excluding property management - 2023 Core (1) $ 186.7 Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core (1) 5.2 Property management and general and administrative (26.6 ) Other income and expenses (excluding deferred income tax benefit and transaction/pursuit costs) 6.1 Interest and related amortization (33.2 ) Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 138.2 Deferred income tax benefit (3) 10.5 Transaction/pursuit costs (4) (0.2 ) FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 148.5 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.76 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $ 0.71 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 138.2 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (29.0 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (2) $ 109.2 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted 195.5

______________________

See pages 8-9 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 10 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders. Represents the release of the valuation allowance of U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets related to our taxable REIT subsidiaries. Represents transaction/pursuit costs related to unconsummated acquisitions included in Other expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 91,931 $ 73,031 $ 314,191 $ 284,611 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 4,489 3,635 15,470 14,198 Depreciation and amortization 50,804 49,625 203,738 202,362 Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures 1,242 1,075 4,599 3,886 Gain on unconsolidated joint ventures - - (416 ) - (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net - (3,747 ) 3,581 - FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 148,466 123,619 541,163 505,057 Deferred income tax benefit (1) (10,488 ) - (10,488 ) - Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense (2) - - 6,320 - Early debt retirement - - 68 1,156 Transaction/pursuit costs (3) 251 423 368 3,807 Lease termination expenses(4) - 1,046 90 3,119 Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders 138,229 125,088 537,521 513,139 Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate (28,974 ) (21,246 ) (99,726 ) (80,527 ) FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders $ 109,255 $ 103,842 $ 437,795 $ 432,612 Net income per Common Share - Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.39 $ 1.69 $ 1.53 Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (5) $ 0.49 $ 0.39 $ 1.69 $ 1.53 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.63 $ 2.77 $ 2.59 FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.63 $ 2.77 $ 2.59 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 2.75 $ 2.63 Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 2.75 $ 2.63 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic 186,217 185,848 186,061 185,780 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic 195,348 195,117 195,278 195,069 Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted 195,475 195,281 195,429 195,255

____________________

Represents the release of the valuation allowance of U.S. federal and state deferred tax assets related to our taxable REIT subsidiaries. Represents accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors. Represents transaction/pursuit costs related to unconsummated acquisitions included in Other expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. Represents non-operating expenses associated with the Westwinds ground leases that terminated on August 31, 2022. Net income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 MH base rental income (2) $ 170.2 $ 158.9 $ 669.1 $ 634.0 Rental home income (2) 3.5 3.7 14.6 15.2 RV and marina base rental income (2) 99.4 92.6 425.7 409.6 Annual membership subscriptions 16.5 16.2 65.4 63.2 Membership upgrade sales (3) 3.9 3.4 14.7 13.0 Utility and other income (2)(4) 34.2 28.2 141.2 120.7 Property operating revenues 327.7 303.0 1,330.7 1,255.7 Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes (2) 130.8 120.8 552.1 522.1 Membership sales and marketing (3) 5.0 4.6 21.0 20.3 Property operating expenses 135.8 125.4 573.1 542.4 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 191.9 $ 177.6 $ 757.6 $ 713.3 Manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,825 72,715 72,752 73,204 Occupied sites 68,879 68,968 68,834 69,449 Occupancy % 94.6 % 94.8 % 94.6 % 94.9 % Monthly base rent per site $ 824 $ 768 $ 810 $ 761 RV and marina base rental income: Annual $ 75.4 $ 67.1 $ 291.5 $ 266.1 Seasonal 12.6 13.3 58.6 58.9 Transient 11.4 12.2 75.6 84.6 Total RV and marina base rental income $ 99.4 $ 92.6 $ 425.7 $ 409.6

______________________

Excludes property management expenses. MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 4. Bad debt expense is presented in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in this table. See page 14 for details of membership sales activity. Includes approximately $0.9 million and $10.6 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.

Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, except occupancy figures, unaudited)

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change (2) 2023 2022 Change (2) MH base rental income $ 170.1 $ 158.8 7.1 % $ 668.5 $ 626.0 6.8 % Rental home income 3.5 3.7 (6.1 )% 14.6 15.2 (4.1 )% RV and marina base rental income 94.7 91.2 3.8 % 406.0 392.3 3.5 % Annual membership subscriptions 16.3 15.8 2.9 % 64.0 61.7 3.7 % Membership upgrade sales 3.8 3.4 13.4 % 13.9 11.6 20.4 % Utility and other income 30.4 26.1 16.7 % 120.5 109.5 10.0 % Property operating revenues 318.8 299.0 6.6 % 1,287.5 1,216.3 5.8 % Utility expense 36.1 34.1 6.1 % 152.1 142.4 6.8 % Payroll 27.0 26.8 0.9 % 116.8 113.7 2.7 % Repair & maintenance 18.8 17.2 9.2 % 91.6 83.5 9.7 % Insurance and other (3) 23.9 21.5 11.3 % 100.6 92.2 9.1 % Real estate taxes 21.3 17.4 22.7 % 75.7 69.4 9.1 % Membership sales and marketing 4.9 4.6 7.0 % 20.7 19.7 5.5 % Property operating expenses 132.0 121.6 8.7 % 557.5 520.9 7.0 % Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 186.7 $ 177.5 5.2 % $ 730.0 $ 695.3 5.0 % Occupied sites (4) 68,885 68,880

_____________________

Excludes property management expenses. Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented. Occupied sites are presented as of the end of the period.

Core Income from Property Operations (continued)

(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Change (1) 2023 2022 Change (1) Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy averages: Total sites 72,512 72,454 72,478 72,461 Occupied sites 68,820 68,913 68,776 68,913 Occupancy % 94.9 % 95.1 % 94.9 % 95.1 % Monthly base rent per site $ 824 $ 768 $ 810 $ 757 Core RV and marina base rental income: Annual (2) $ 71.9 $ 66.4 8.3 % $ 278.3 $ 257.4 8.1 % Seasonal 12.1 12.9 (6.8 )% 56.6 55.1 2.6 % Transient 10.8 11.9 (9.4 )% 71.1 79.9 (11.0 )% Total Seasonal and Transient $ 22.9 $ 24.8 (8.1 )% $ 127.7 $ 135.0 (5.4 )% Total RV and marina base rental income $ 94.8 $ 91.2 3.8 % $ 406.0 $ 392.4 3.5 % Core utility information: Income $ 16.4 $ 15.3 7.1 % $ 68.3 $ 62.5 9.3 % Expense 36.1 34.1 6.1 % 152.1 142.4 6.8 % Expense, net $ 19.7 $ 18.8 4.8 % $ 83.8 $ 79.9 4.9 % Utility recovery rate (3) 45.4 % 44.9 % 44.9 % 43.9 %

_____________________

Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding. Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented. Calculated by dividing the utility income by utility expense.

Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)

(In millions, unaudited)

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 MH base rental income $ 0.2 $ 0.6 RV and marina base rental income 4.6 19.7 Annual membership subscriptions 0.3 1.4 Utility and other income 3.7 20.7 Membership upgrade sales - 0.8 Property operating revenues 8.8 43.2 Property operating expenses (2) 3.6 15.6 Income from property operations, excluding property management (1) $ 5.2 $ 27.6

______________________

Excludes property management expenses. Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations

(In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)

Home Sales - Select Data Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total new home sales volume (1) 218 219 905 1,176 New home sales gross revenues (1) $ 19,510 $ 24,562 $ 88,546 $ 116,790 Total used home sales volume 61 87 313 337 Used home sales gross revenues $ 643 $ 1,064 $ 3,872 $ 4,401 Brokered home resales volume 135 134 630 808 Brokered home resales gross revenues $ 592 $ 604 $ 2,847 $ 3,195

Rental Homes - Select Data Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rental operations revenues (2) $ 9,142 $ 10,236 $ 38,633 $ 42,871 Rental home operations expense (3) 1,511 1,276 5,390 5,370 Depreciation on rental homes (4) 2,606 2,522 10,881 10,060 Occupied rentals: New 2,016 2,481 Used 246 330 Total occupied rental sites 2,262 2,811

As of December 31, 2023 As of December 31, 2022 Cost basis in rental homes: (5) Gross Net of Depreciation Gross Net of Depreciation New $ 245,130 $ 203,936 $ 237,932 $ 205,946 Used 12,245 7,372 15,127 10,837 Total rental homes $ 257,375 $ 211,308 $ 253,059 $ 216,783

______________________

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, total new home sales volume includes 6 and 78 home sales, respectively, from our ECHO Financing LLC ("ECHO joint venture"). New home sales gross revenues does not include the revenues associated with the ECHO joint venture. On December 22, 2022, we completed the purchase of all homes held by the ECHO joint venture. For the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, approximately $5.7 million and $6.5 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 9-10. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 9-10. Rental home operations expense is included in Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 8. Rental home operations expense is included in Insurance and other in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 9-10. Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 4. Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio.

Total Sites

(Unaudited)

Summary of Total Sites as of December 31, 2023 Sites (1) MH sites. 73,000 RV sites: Annual 34,900 Seasonal 12,500 Transient 15,600 Marina slips 6,900 Membership (2) 26,000 Joint Ventures (3) 3,600 Total 172,500

______________________

MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are leased to customers on a short-term basis. Sites primarily utilized by approximately 121,000 members. Includes approximately 6,200 sites rented on an annual basis. Joint ventures have approximately 2,000 annual sites and 1,600 transient.

Memberships - Select Data

(Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Member Count (1) 115,680 116,169 125,149 128,439 121,002 Thousand Trails Camping Pass (TTC) Origination 41,484 44,129 50,523 51,415 45,990 TTC Sales 19,267 20,587 23,923 23,237 20,758 RV Dealer TTC Activations 22,217 23,542 26,600 28,178 25,232 Number of annuals (2) 5,938 5,986 6,320 6,390 6,154 Number of upgrade sales (3) 2,919 3,373 4,863 4,068 3,858 (In thousands, unaudited) Annual membership subscriptions $ 51,015 $ 53,085 $ 58,251 $ 63,215 $ 65,379 RV base rental income from annuals $ 19,634 $ 20,761 $ 23,127 $ 25,945 $ 27,842 RV base rental income from seasonals/transients $ 20,181 $ 18,126 $ 25,562 $ 24,316 $ 20,996 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 19,111 $ 21,739 $ 36,270 $ 34,661 $ 35,684 Utility and other income $ 2,422 $ 2,426 $ 2,735 $ 2,626 $ 2,544

(In thousands, unaudited) Membership Sales Activity Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Membership upgrade sales current period, gross $ 7,643 $ 6,890 $ 35,684 $ 34,661 Membership upgrade sales upfront payments, deferred, net (3,787 ) (3,475 ) (20,965 ) (21,703 ) Membership upgrade sales $ 3,856 $ 3,415 $ 14,719 $ 12,958 Membership sales and marketing, gross $ (5,411 ) $ (5,047 ) $ (24,194 ) $ (23,513 ) Membership sales commissions, deferred, net 492 450 3,220 3,196 Membership sales and marketing $ (4,919 ) $ (4,597 ) $ (20,974 ) $ (20,317 )

______________________

Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days. Members who rent a specific site for an entire year in connection with their membership subscriptions. Existing members who have upgraded memberships are eligible for enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties. Upgrades require a non-refundable upfront payment.

Market Capitalization

(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)

Capital Structure as of December 31, 2023 Total Common Shares/Units % of Total Common Shares/Units Total % of Total % of Total Market Capitalization Secured Debt $ 3,017 85.0 % Unsecured Debt 531 15.0 % Total Debt (1) $ 3,548 100.0 % 20.5 % Common Shares 186,426,281 95.3 % OP Units 9,104,654 4.7 % Total Common Shares and OP Units 195,530,935 100.0 % Common Stock price at December 31, 2023 $ 70.54 Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units $ 13,793 100.0 % Total Equity $ 13,793 100.0 % 79.5 % Total Market Capitalization $ 17,341 100.0 %

______________________

Excludes deferred financing costs of approximately $29.5 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule

Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2023

(In thousands, unaudited)

Year Outstanding Debt Weighted Average Interest Rate % of Total Debt Weighted Average Years to Maturity Secured Debt 2024 $ - - % - % - 2025 90,461 3.45 % 2.55 % 1.27 2026 - - % - % - 2027 - - % - % - 2028 201,823 4.19 % 5.69 % 4.70 2029 272,481 4.92 % 7.68 % 5.69 2030 275,385 2.69 % 7.76 % 6.26 2031 250,924 2.46 % 7.07 % 7.40 2032 202,000 2.47 % 5.69 % 8.71 Thereafter 1,724,075 4.07 % 48.59 % 13.12 Total $ 3,017,149 3.77 % 85.03 % 10.12 Unsecured Term Loans 2024 $ - - % - % - 2025 - - % - % - 2026 300,000 1.81 % 8.46 % 2.33 2027 200,000 4.88 % 5.64 % 3.10 Thereafter - - % - % - Total $ 500,000 3.04 % 14.10 % 2.64 Total Secured and Unsecured $ 3,517,149 3.67 % 99.13 % 9.07 Line of Credit Borrowing (1) 31,000 6.65 % 0.87 % - Note Premiums and Unamortized loan costs (29,541 ) Total Debt, Net $ 3,518,608 3.83% (2) 100 %

_____________________

The floating interest rate on the line of credit is daily SOFR plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 6.65%. Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of note premiums and deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions have been revised and do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade sales: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management. For comparability, prior periods' non-GAAP financial measures have also been updated.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Property operating, maintenance and real estate taxes in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available for Common Stockholders $ 91,931 $ 73,031 $ 314,191 $ 284,611 Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends 8 8 16 16 Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units 4,489 3,635 15,470 14,198 Income before income taxes and other items 96,428 76,674 329,677 298,825 Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures (555 ) (474 ) (2,713 ) (3,363 ) Income tax benefit (10,488 ) - (10,488 ) - (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net - (3,747 ) 3,581 - Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services (29,378 ) (35,242 ) (145,219 ) (180,179 ) Interest income (2,414 ) (2,084 ) (9,037 ) (7,430 ) Income from other investments, net (1,806 ) (1,633 ) (8,703 ) (8,553 ) Property management 17,460 18,110 76,170 74,083 Depreciation and amortization 50,804 49,625 203,738 202,362 Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services 21,788 27,118 107,668 139,012 Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses 6,195 6,175 27,453 27,321 General and administrative 9,117 10,022 47,280 44,857 Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net - - - - Other expenses 1,581 1,769 5,768 8,646 Early debt retirement - - 68 1,156 Interest and related amortization 33,198 31,286 132,342 116,562 Income from property operations, excluding property management 191,930 177,599 757,585 713,299 Property management (17,460 ) (18,110 ) (76,170 ) (74,083 ) Income from property operations $ 174,470 $ 159,489 $ 681,415 $ 639,216

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairments charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:

Quarters Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (amounts in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated net income $ 96,428 $ 76,674 $ 329,677 $ 298,825 Interest income (2,414 ) (2,084 ) (9,037 ) (7,430 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 50,804 49,625 203,738 202,362 Other depreciation and amortization 1,330 1,346 5,358 4,619 Interest and related amortization 33,198 31,286 132,342 116,562 Income tax benefit (10,488 ) - (10,488 ) - (Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net - (3,747 ) 3,581 - Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,014 1,637 6,799 5,893 EBITDAre 170,872 154,737 661,970 620,831 Stock-based compensation expense (1) - - 6,320 - Early debt retirement - - 68 1,156 Transaction/pursuit costs (2) 251 423 368 3,807 Lease termination expenses (3) - 1,046 90 3,119 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 171,123 $ 156,206 $ 668,816 $ 628,913

CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2022 and 2023. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties include properties in 2023 that were not owned and operated during all of 2022 and 2023. The 2024 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2024, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2023 and 2024.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs.

______________________

Represents accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation expense of $6.3 million recognized during the year ended December 31, 2023 as a result of the passing of a member of our Board of Directors. Represents transaction/pursuit costs related to unconsummated acquisitions included in Other expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. Represents non-operating expenses associated with the Westwinds ground leases that terminated on August 31, 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited) First Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 Net income per Common Share $0.49 to $0.55 $1.75 to $1.85 Depreciation and amortization 0.27 1.08 FFO and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit $0.75 to $0.81 $2.83 to $2.93

This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

Contacts

Paul Seavey

(800) 247-5279