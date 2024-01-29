Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Strahlendes Comeback: Die Uran-Bullen sind los - wird jetzt das nächste Kursfeuerwerk gezündet?
PR Newswire
29.01.2024 | 22:05
Merchants Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

  • Full year 2023 net income of $279.2 million set a new Company record, increasing 27% compared to 2022.
  • Full year 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $5.64 reached the highest level in Company history and increased 26% compared to 2022.
  • Fourth quarter 2023 net income of $77.5 million increased 36% compared to fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 5% compared to the third quarter 2023.
  • Fourth quarter 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 increased 41% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
  • Total assets of $17.0 billion surpassed any level previously reported by the Company, increasing 34% compared to December 31, 2022 and increasing 3% compared to September 30, 2023 .
  • As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a record-level of $6.0 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 36% of total assets.
  • The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-bearing demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse repurchase agreements included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $10.6 billion, or 62%, of the $17.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023 .
  • Loans receivable of $10.1 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $217.1 million, or 2%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $2.7 billion, or 36%, compared to December 31, 2022 .
  • Efficiency ratio was 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 31.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 28.0% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $27.40 increased 25% compared to $21.88 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 6% compared to $25.82 in the third quarter of 2023.
  • The previously announced agreements to sell several Illinois bank branches were granted regulatory approval in January 2024 and the transactions were completed on January 26, 2024 .

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $77.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 . This compared to $57.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and compared to $81.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.68 in the third quarter of 2023.

"While 2023 was a turbulent environment for the financial industry, we continued to deliver unmatched financial solutions that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. Through the hard work of our entire Merchants team, we achieved significant success, with 34% growth in assets, 26% growth in earnings per share, and 25% growth in tangible book value that reached a record level of $27.40 per share, just to name a few. We strive to be at the forefront of industry trends and are poised to be strategically positioned for the future," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "By continuously executing on our vision, mission and values throughout 2023, we achieved record results that surpassed our expectations. We are grateful to all our employees for fostering long-term relationships, providing innovative products, and delivering unparalleled service that adds value to our customers."

Net income of $77.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 increased by $20.3 million, or 36%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $28.9 million, or 30%, increase in net interest income. Results for the fourth quarter 2023 included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $0.2 million negative adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income of $77.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased by $4.0 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a $9.6 million, or 22%, increase in noninterest expense and a $1.6 million, or 4%, decrease in noninterest income that were partially offset by a $6.9 million, or 6%, increase in net interest income. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2023 included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the third quarter 2023.

Total Assets
Total assets of $17.0 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $457.3 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $4.3 billion, or 34%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family, healthcare, commercial lines of credit on collateralized mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse repurchase agreement portfolios.

Return on average assets was 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.03% for the third quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $71.8 million, as of December 31, 2023, increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to September 30, 2023 and increased $27.7 million, or 63%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily in the healthcare financing portfolio, due to a combination of specific reserves, loan growth, and changes in qualitative loss factors. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to loan growth in the period, as well as increases in qualitative factors to reflect changes in industry conditions, in addition to credit events that were recorded during the second quarter 2023. The Company experienced charge offs of $238,000 and recoveries of $1,000 during the fourth quarter 2023.

Non-performing loans were $82.0 million, or 0.80% of loans receivable before the allowance for credit losses on loans, as of December 31, 2023 compared to $60.2 million, or 0.60%, as of September 30, 2023, and $26.7 million, or 0.36%, as of December 31, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to three customers.

Securities Available for Sale
Total securities available for sale of $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023 increased $489.1 million, or 78%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $790.4 million, or 244%, compared to December 31, 2022 .

The increases in securities available for sale compared to both periods were primarily associated with the acquisition of certain securities from a warehouse customer that provide protective put options and interest rate floor derivatives to prevent losses in value.

As of December 31, 2023, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $2.5 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $2.3 million, or 48%, compared to September 30, 2023, and decreased $8.0 million, or 76%, compared to December 31, 2022. The $2.5 million of AOCL as of December 31, 2023 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.

Total Deposits
Total deposits of $14.1 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $1.1 billion compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $4.0 billion, or 40%, compared to December 31, 2022 . The change compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in brokered demand deposit accounts. The change compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in brokered certificates of deposit accounts.

Total brokered deposits of $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $1.6 billion, or 36%, from September 30, 2023 and increased $3.2 billion, or 116%, from December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits represented 42% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 34% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 55 days.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, deposit balances in Flex CD products increased by $324.8 million, or 222%, compared to December 31, 2022 . Additionally, the Company has offered an insured cash sweep program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million per depositor. The balance of deposits in this program was $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 compared to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, and has contributed to the Company's low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 20% of total deposits.

Liquidity
Cash balances of $584.4 million as of December 31, 2023 increased by $177.2 million compared to September 30, 2023 and increased by $358.3 million compared to December 31, 2022 . The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $6.0 billion as of December 31, 2023 compared to $5.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 and 2022

Net Interest Income of $124.3 million increased $28.9 million, or 30%, compared to $95.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, and higher average balances of securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher rates and average balances on deposits, as well as higher rates on borrowings that were primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.48% decreased 21 basis points compared to 2.69%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.05% decreased 8 basis points compared to 3.13%.

Interest Income of $311.8 million increased 72% compared to $181.4 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher yields in securities held to maturity and securities available for sale.

  • Average balances of $13.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 33% compared to $10.3 billion .
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.98% increased 164 basis points compared to 6.34%.

Interest Expense of $187.4 million increased $101.4 million, or 118%, compared to $86.0 million . The increase was primarily due to higher rates on certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts, as well higher average balances of certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking accounts.

  • Average balances of $13.7 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 37% compared to $10.0 billion .
  • Average interest rates of 4.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 176 basis points compared to 3.22%.

Noninterest Income of $34.5 million increased $11.5 million, or 50%, compared to $23.0 million, primarily due to an $8.1 million, or 72%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $6.7 million, or 180%, increase in other income. These increases were partially offset by a $4.9 million, or 180%, decrease in loan servicing fees.

  • The increase in gain on sale of loans was associated with significant growth in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.
  • The increase in other income reflected a $6.6 million benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale.
  • Loan servicing fees included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Noninterest Expense of $52.6 million increased $15.5 million, or 42%, compared to $37.1 million primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in deposit insurance expense.

  • The efficiency ratio of 33.1% increased 177 basis points compared to 31.3%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023

Net Interest Income of $124.3 million increased $6.9 million, or 6%, compared to $117.4 million, reflecting higher average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances and rates and on deposits.

  • Interest rate spread of 2.48% increased 4 basis points compared to 2.44%.
  • Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 6 basis points compared to 2.99%.

Interest Income of $311.8 million increased $15.1 million, or 5%, compared to $296.7 million, reflecting an increase in average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale.

  • Average balances of $13.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 2% compared to $13.4 billion .
  • Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.98% increased 9 basis points compared to 7.89%.

Interest Expense of $187.4 million increased $8.2 million, or 5%, compared to $179.2 million . The increase was primarily due to higher average balances and rates on interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as higher rates on certificates of deposit. The increases were partially offset by lower average balances of certificates of deposits and lower rates on borrowings.

  • Average balances of $13.7 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 4% compared to $13.2 billion .
  • Average interest rates of 4.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 8 basis points compared to 4.90%.

Noninterest Income of $34.5 million decreased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared $36.1 million, primarily due to a $19.6 million, or 112%, decrease in loan servicing fees, partially offset by an increase of $8.6 million, or 80%, in gain on sale and a $6.7 million, or 182%, increase in other income.

  • Loan servicing fees included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.2 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $10.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
  • The increase in gain on sale of loans was associated with significant growth in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.
  • The increase in other income reflected a $6.6 million benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale.

Noninterest Expense of $52.6 million increased $9.6 million, or 22%, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in professional fees.

  • The efficiency ratio of 33.1% increased 514 basis points compared to 28.0%.

About Merchants Bancorp
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $17.0 billion in assets and $14.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2023, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana . For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)














December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2023


2023


2023


2023


2022

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$ 15,592


$ 10,633


$ 15,390


$ 19,002


$ 22,170

Interest-earning demand accounts


568,830


396,605


361,920


350,584


203,994

Cash and cash equivalents


584,422


407,238


377,310


369,586


226,164

Securities purchased under agreements to resell


3,349


3,385


3,412


3,438


3,464

Mortgage loans in process of securitization


110,599


476,047


298,907


197,074


154,194

Securities available for sale ($722,497 utilizing fair value option at
December 31, 2023)


1,113,687


624,586


648,003


679,518


323,337

Securities held to maturity ($1,203,535, $1,010,745, $1,058,590,
$1,106,582 and $1,118,966 at fair value, respectively)


1,204,217


1,012,801


1,062,017


1,104,835


1,119,078

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock


48,578


48,219


39,130


39,130


39,130

Loans held for sale (includes $86,663, $90,875, $82,931, $85,516
and $82,192 at fair value, respectively)


3,144,756


3,477,036


3,058,013


2,855,250


2,910,576

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
$71,752, $66,864, $62,986, $51,838 and $44,014, respectively


10,127,801


9,910,681


9,854,018


8,575,210


7,426,858

Premises and equipment, net


42,342


36,730


36,947


35,793


35,438

Servicing rights


158,457


162,141


147,288


143,867


146,248

Interest receivable


91,346


78,401


70,509


64,282


56,262

Goodwill


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845


15,845

Intangible assets, net


742


831


949


1,068


1,186

Other assets and receivables


306,375


241,295


262,524


156,070


157,447

Total assets


$ 16,952,516


$ 16,495,236


$ 15,874,872


$ 14,240,966


$ 12,615,227

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest-bearing


$ 520,070


$ 287,846


$ 349,387


$ 313,733


$ 326,875

Interest-bearing


13,541,390


12,719,492


12,710,477


11,031,498


9,744,470

Total deposits


14,061,460


13,007,338


13,059,864


11,345,231


10,071,345

Borrowings


964,127


1,654,075


1,016,836


1,233,762


930,392

Deferred and current tax liabilities, net


19,923


18,006


16,084


32,827


19,613

Other liabilities


205,922


183,102


221,788


123,462


134,138

Total liabilities


15,251,432


14,862,521


14,314,572


12,735,282


11,155,488

Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value











Authorized - 75,000,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 43,242,928 shares, 43,240,212 shares,
43,237,300 shares, 43,233,618 shares and 43,113,127 shares


140,365


139,609


138,853


138,105


137,781

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized











7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
preference











Authorized - 3,500,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221


50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference











Authorized - 125,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
5,000,000 depositary shares)


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844


120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference











Authorized - 200,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
7,847,233 depositary shares)


191,084


191,084


191,084


191,084


191,084

8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
preference











Authorized - 300,000 shares











Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
5,700,000 depositary shares)


137,459


137,459


137,459


137,459


137,459

Retained earnings


1,063,599


998,252


928,875


875,700


832,871

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,488)


(4,754)


(7,036)


(7,729)


(10,521)

Total shareholders' equity


1,701,084


1,632,715


1,560,300


1,505,684


1,459,739

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 16,952,516


$ 16,495,236


$ 15,874,872


$ 14,240,966


$ 12,615,227

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended


Change



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q23


4Q23



2023


2023


2022


vs. 3Q23


vs. 4Q22

Interest Income














Loans


$

274,971


$

266,561


$

164,682


3 %


67 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



5,294



2,583



2,551


105 %


108 %

Investment securities:














Available for sale



7,609



6,182



704


23 %


981 %

Held to maturity



19,491



17,427



11,412


12 %


71 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



735



572



288


28 %


155 %

Other



3,659



3,351



1,802


9 %


103 %

Total interest income



311,759



296,676



181,439


5 %


72 %

Interest Expense














Deposits



172,061



162,906



81,062


6 %


112 %

Borrowed funds



15,373



16,334



4,967


-6 %


210 %

Total interest expense



187,434



179,240



86,029


5 %


118 %

Net Interest Income



124,325



117,436



95,410


6 %


30 %

Provision for credit losses



6,747



4,014



6,407


68 %


5 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



117,578



113,422



89,003


4 %


32 %

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans



19,342



10,758



11,267


80 %


72 %

Loan servicing fees, net



(2,162)



17,384



2,691


-112 %


-180 %

Mortgage warehouse fees



1,950



1,858



1,081


5 %


80 %

Syndication and asset management fees



4,879



2,368



4,207


106 %


16 %

Other income



10,445



3,700



3,736


182 %


180 %

Total noninterest income



34,454



36,068



22,982


-4 %


50 %

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits



33,259



27,052



22,290


23 %


49 %

Loan expenses



660



1,038



1,082


-36 %


-39 %

Occupancy and equipment



2,336



2,196



2,377


6 %


-2 %

Professional fees



4,157



2,555



3,739


63 %


11 %

Deposit insurance expense



4,030



3,568



1,279


13 %


215 %

Technology expense



1,758



1,609



1,417


9 %


24 %

Other expense



6,379



4,912



4,925


30 %


30 %

Total noninterest expense



52,579



42,930



37,109


22 %


42 %

Income Before Income Taxes



99,453



106,560



74,876


-7 %


33 %

Provision for income taxes



21,980



25,056



17,720


-12 %


24 %

Net Income


$

77,473


$

81,504


$

57,156


-5 %


36 %

Dividends on preferred stock



(8,667)



(8,668)



(8,797)


-


-1 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

68,806


$

72,836


$

48,359


-6 %


42 %

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

1.59


$

1.68


$

1.12


-5 %


42 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.58


$

1.68


$

1.12


-6 %


41 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic



43,241,600



43,238,724



43,111,353





Diluted



43,430,973



43,351,208



43,274,758





Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)












Twelve Months Ended





December 31,


December 31,





2023


2022


Change

Interest Income









Loans


$

959,714


$

451,973


112 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization



12,652



8,407


50 %

Investment securities:









Available for sale



21,621



2,807


670 %

Held to maturity



69,983



12,382


465 %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,205



1,220


81 %

Other



11,623



4,044


187 %

Total interest income



1,077,798



480,833


124 %

Interest Expense









Deposits



577,210



149,645


286 %

Borrowed funds



52,517



12,637


316 %

Total interest expense



629,727



162,282


288 %

Net Interest Income



448,071



318,551


41 %

Provision for credit losses



40,231



17,295


133 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



407,840



301,256


35 %

Noninterest Income









Gain on sale of loans



48,183



64,150


-25 %

Loan servicing fees, net



26,198



30,198


-13 %

Mortgage warehouse fees



7,701



5,394


43 %

Syndication and asset management fees



12,355



9,493


30 %

Other income



20,231



16,701


21 %

Total noninterest income



114,668



125,936


-9 %

Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits



108,181



89,085


21 %

Loan expenses



3,409



4,703


-28 %

Occupancy and equipment



9,220



8,169


13 %

Professional fees



12,704



9,065


40 %

Deposit insurance expense



13,582



3,463


292 %

Technology expense



6,515



5,282


23 %

Other expense



20,990



16,283


29 %

Total noninterest expense



174,601



136,050


28 %

Income Before Income Taxes



347,907



291,142


19 %

Provision for income taxes



68,673



71,421


-4 %

Net Income


$

279,234


$

219,721


27 %

Dividends on preferred stock



(34,670)



(25,983)


33 %

Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders


$

244,564


$

193,738


26 %

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

5.66


$

4.49


26 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

5.64


$

4.47


26 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic



43,224,042



43,164,477



Diluted



43,345,799



43,316,904



Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)

















Three Months Ended


Change





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q23


4Q23





2023


2023


2022


vs. 3Q23


vs. 4Q22















Noninterest expense



$ 52,579


$ 42,930


$ 37,109


22 %


42 %















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



124,325


117,436


95,410


6 %


30 %


Noninterest income



34,454


36,068


22,982


-4 %


50 %


Total income



$ 158,779


$ 153,504


$ 118,392


3 %


34 %















Efficiency ratio



33.11 %


27.97 %


31.34 %


514

bps

177

bps



























Average assets



$ 16,671,484


$ 16,031,015


$ 12,457,893


4 %


34 %


Net income



77,473


81,504


57,156


-5 %


36 %


Return on average assets before annualizing



0.46 %


0.51 %


0.46 %






Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00






Return on average assets



1.86 %


2.03 %


1.84 %


(17)

bps

2

bps














Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.60 %


26.69 %


20.81 %


(309)

bps

279

bps














Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 27.40


$ 25.82


$ 21.88


6 %


25 %















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.00 %


6.78 %


7.49 %


22

bps

(49)

bps














Consolidated ratios













Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.6

%

11.5

%

12.2

%




Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



11.1

%

10.9

%

11.7

%




Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



7.8

%

7.6

%

7.7

%




Tier I capital/average assets(2)



10.1

%

10.1

%

11.7

%

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:























(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; December 31, 2023 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.















Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations
and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for
results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the
balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and
intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.































Three Months Ended


Change





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q23


4Q23





2023


2023


2022


vs. 3Q23


vs. 4Q22















Net income



$ 77,473


$ 81,504


$ 57,156


-5 %


36 %


Less: preferred stock dividends



(8,667)


(8,668)


(8,797)


-


-1 %


Net income available to common shareholders



$ 68,806


$ 72,836


$ 48,359


-6 %


42 %















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,682,270


$ 1,607,779


$ 1,445,995


5 %


16 %


Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(16,629)


(16,742)


(17,094)


-1 %


-3 %


Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)


(499,608)


(499,529)


-


-


Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,166,033


$ 1,091,429


$ 929,372


7 %


25 %















Annualization factor



4.00


4.00


4.00






Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



23.60 %


26.69 %


20.81 %


(309)

bps

279

bps














Total equity



$ 1,701,084


$ 1,632,715


$ 1,459,739


4 %


17 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,587)


(16,676)


(17,031)


-1 %


-3 %


Less: preferred stock



(499,608)


(499,608)


(499,608)


-


-


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,184,889


$ 1,116,431


$ 943,100


6 %


26 %















Assets



$ 16,952,516


$ 16,495,236


$ 12,615,227


3 %


34 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,587)


(16,676)


(17,031)


-1 %


-3 %


Tangible assets



$ 16,935,929


$ 16,478,560


$ 12,598,196


3 %


34 %















Ending common shares



43,242,928


43,240,212


43,113,127



















Tangible book value per common share



$ 27.40


$ 25.82


$ 21.88


6 %


25 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.00 %


6.78 %


7.49 %


22

bps

(49)

bps

Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)













Twelve Months Ended







December 31,


December 31,







2023


2022


Change











Noninterest expense



$ 174,601


$ 136,050


28 %











Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



448,071


318,551


41 %


Noninterest income



114,668


125,936


-9 %


Total income



$ 562,739


$ 444,487


27 %











Efficiency ratio



31.03 %


30.61 %


42

bps



















Average assets



$ 15,078,390


$ 11,044,889


37 %


Net income



279,234


219,721


27 %


Return on average assets before annualizing



1.85 %


1.99 %




Annualization factor



1.00


1.00




Return on average assets



1.85 %


1.99 %


(14)

bps










Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.92 %


22.50 %


42

bps










Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 27.40


$ 21.88


25 %











Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.00 %


7.49 %


(49)

bps










(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
















Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's
financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations.
As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not
necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial
measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by
excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is
calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible
common equity by the number of shares outstanding.














Twelve Months Ended







December 31,


December 31,







2023


2022


Change











Net income



$ 279,234


$ 219,721


27 %


Less: preferred stock dividends



(34,670)


(25,983)


33 %


Net income available to common shareholders



$ 244,564


$ 193,738


26 %











Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,583,485


$ 1,276,443


24 %


Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(16,801)


(17,293)


-3 %


Less: average preferred stock



(499,608)


(398,182)


25 %


Average tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,067,076


$ 860,968


24 %











Annualization factor



1.00


1.00




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.92 %


22.50 %


42

bps










Total equity



$ 1,701,084


$ 1,459,739


17 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,587)


(17,031)


-3 %


Less: preferred stock



(499,608)


(499,608)


-


Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 1,184,889


$ 943,100


26 %











Assets



$ 16,952,516


$ 12,615,227


34 %


Less: goodwill and intangibles



(16,587)


(17,031)


-3 %


Tangible assets



$ 16,935,929


$ 12,598,196


34 %











Ending common shares



43,242,928


43,113,127













Tangible book value per common share



$ 27.40


$ 21.88


25 %


Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.00 %


7.49 %


(49)

bps

Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:
























Interest-bearing deposits, and other

$ 268,083

$ 4,394

6.50 %


$ 259,630

$ 3,923

5.99 %


$ 225,274

$ 2,090

3.68 %

Securities available for sale

716,315

7,609

4.21 %


656,561

6,182

3.74 %


323,510

704

0.86 %

Securities held to maturity

1,141,664

19,491

6.77 %


1,040,070

17,427

6.65 %


1,002,446

11,412

4.52 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

380,645

5,294

5.52 %


208,767

2,583

4.91 %


234,248

2,551

4.32 %

Loans and loans held for sale

13,674,793

274,971

7.98 %


13,399,854

266,561

7.89 %


10,299,795

164,682

6.34 %

Total interest-earning assets

16,181,500

311,759

7.64 %


15,564,882

296,676

7.56 %


12,085,273

181,439

5.96 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(67,114)




(63,449)




(40,339)



Noninterest-earning assets

557,098




529,582




412,959















Total assets

$ 16,671,484




$ 16,031,015




$ 12,457,893



























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

5,607,744

68,899

4.87 %


4,882,727

58,642

4.76 %


4,520,785

37,929

3.33 %

Savings deposits

242,788

346

0.57 %

#

241,861

340

0.56 %


252,787

304

0.48 %

Money market

2,825,051

34,058

4.78 %

#

2,798,325

33,235

4.71 %


2,745,904

23,958

3.46 %

Certificates of deposit

5,023,434

68,758

5.43 %

#

5,255,573

70,689

5.34 %


2,474,427

18,871

3.03 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

13,699,017

172,061

4.98 %


13,178,486

162,906

4.90 %


9,993,903

81,062

3.22 %













Borrowings

720,521

15,373

8.46 %


711,948

16,334

9.10 %


451,467

4,967

4.36 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

14,419,538

187,434

5.16 %


13,890,434

179,240

5.12 %


10,445,370

86,029

3.27 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits

366,152




333,155




419,008



Noninterest-bearing liabilities

203,524




199,647




147,520















Total liabilities

14,989,214




14,423,236




11,011,898















Shareholders' equity

1,682,270




1,607,779




1,445,995















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 16,671,484




$ 16,031,015




$ 12,457,893















Net interest income


$ 124,325




$ 117,436




$ 95,410














Net interest spread



2.48 %




2.44 %




2.69 %













Net interest-earning assets

$ 1,761,962




$ 1,674,448




$ 1,639,903















Net interest margin



3.05 %




2.99 %




3.13 %













Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities



112.22 %




112.05 %




115.70 %

Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)



















Net Income


Net Income






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,






2023


2023


2022


2023


2022


Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$ 8,580


$ 14,685


$ 10,228


$ 36,473


$ 54,642


Mortgage Warehousing




26,362


19,926


11,776


73,525


48,604


Banking




49,996


52,445


40,181


194,398


134,221


Other




(7,465)


(5,552)


(5,029)


(25,162)


(17,746)


Total




$ 77,473


$ 81,504


$ 57,156


$ 279,234


$ 219,721


































Total Assets










December 31,


September 30,


December 31,










2023


2023


2022






Segment














Multi-family Mortgage Banking




$ 411,097


$ 392,754


$ 351,274






Mortgage Warehousing




4,522,175


4,757,817


2,519,810






Banking




11,760,943


11,135,651


9,587,544






Other




258,301


209,014


156,599






Total




$ 16,952,516


$ 16,495,236


$ 12,615,227






































Gain on Sale of Loans


Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


December 31,






2023


2023


2022


2023


2022


Loan Type














Multi-family




19,082


$ 8,616


$ 10,241


$ 42,979


$ 56,819


Single-family




(183)


951


132


1,247


1,133


Small Business Association (SBA)




443


1,191


894


3,957


6,198


Total




$ 19,342


$ 10,758


$ 11,267


$ 48,183


$ 64,150


































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale










December 31,


September 30,


December 31,










2023


2023


2022




















Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements




$ 752,468


$ 1,022,692


$ 464,785






Residential real estate (1)




1,324,305


1,358,908


1,178,401






Multi-family financing




4,006,160


3,709,320


3,135,535






Healthcare financing




2,356,689


2,218,559


1,604,341






Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)




1,643,081


1,560,031


978,661






Agricultural production and real estate




103,150


96,490


95,651






Consumer and margin loans




13,700


11,545


13,498










10,199,553


9,977,545


7,470,872






Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans




71,752


66,864


44,014






Loans receivable




$ 10,127,801


$ 9,910,681


$ 7,426,858




















Loans held for sale




3,144,756


3,477,036


2,910,576






Total loans, net of allowance




$ 13,272,557


$ 13,387,717


$ 10,337,434




















(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively.


(2) Includes $1.1 billion, $1.0 billion and $497.0 million of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of December 31,
2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.


(3) Includes only $8.4 million, $8.1 million and $12.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively.


SOURCE Merchants Bancorp

© 2024 PR Newswire
