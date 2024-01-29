Merchants Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

- Full year 2023 net income of $279.2 million set a new Company record, increasing 27% compared to 2022.
- Full year 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $5.64 reached the highest level in Company history and increased 26% compared to 2022.
- Fourth quarter 2023 net income of $77.5 million increased 36% compared to fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 5% compared to the third quarter 2023.
- Fourth quarter 2023 diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 increased 41% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased 6% compared to the third quarter of 2023.
- Total assets of $17.0 billion surpassed any level previously reported by the Company, increasing 34% compared to December 31, 2022 and increasing 3% compared to September 30, 2023 .
- As of December 31, 2023, the Company had a record-level of $6.0 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 36% of total assets.
- The Company's most liquid assets are in unrestricted cash, short-term investments, including interest-bearing demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse repurchase agreements included in loans receivable. Taken together, with unused borrowing capacity, these totaled $10.6 billion, or 62%, of the $17.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023 .
- Loans receivable of $10.1 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $217.1 million, or 2%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $2.7 billion, or 36%, compared to December 31, 2022 .
- Efficiency ratio was 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 31.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 28.0% in the third quarter of 2023.
- Tangible book value per common share of $27.40 increased 25% compared to $21.88 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 6% compared to $25.82 in the third quarter of 2023.
- The previously announced agreements to sell several Illinois bank branches were granted regulatory approval in January 2024 and the transactions were completed on January 26, 2024 .
CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported fourth quarter 2023 net income of $77.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 . This compared to $57.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.12 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and compared to $81.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.68 in the third quarter of 2023.
"While 2023 was a turbulent environment for the financial industry, we continued to deliver unmatched financial solutions that improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. Through the hard work of our entire Merchants team, we achieved significant success, with 34% growth in assets, 26% growth in earnings per share, and 25% growth in tangible book value that reached a record level of $27.40 per share, just to name a few. We strive to be at the forefront of industry trends and are poised to be strategically positioned for the future," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "By continuously executing on our vision, mission and values throughout 2023, we achieved record results that surpassed our expectations. We are grateful to all our employees for fostering long-term relationships, providing innovative products, and delivering unparalleled service that adds value to our customers."
Net income of $77.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 increased by $20.3 million, or 36%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $28.9 million, or 30%, increase in net interest income. Results for the fourth quarter 2023 included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $0.2 million negative adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net income of $77.5 million for the fourth quarter 2023 decreased by $4.0 million, or 5%, compared to the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a $9.6 million, or 22%, increase in noninterest expense and a $1.6 million, or 4%, decrease in noninterest income that were partially offset by a $6.9 million, or 6%, increase in net interest income. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2023 included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the third quarter 2023.
Total Assets
Total assets of $17.0 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $457.3 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $4.3 billion, or 34%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to significant growth in the multi-family, healthcare, commercial lines of credit on collateralized mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse repurchase agreement portfolios.
Return on average assets was 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 1.84% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.03% for the third quarter of 2023.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $71.8 million, as of December 31, 2023, increased $4.9 million, or 7%, compared to September 30, 2023 and increased $27.7 million, or 63%, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily in the healthcare financing portfolio, due to a combination of specific reserves, loan growth, and changes in qualitative loss factors. The increase compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to loan growth in the period, as well as increases in qualitative factors to reflect changes in industry conditions, in addition to credit events that were recorded during the second quarter 2023. The Company experienced charge offs of $238,000 and recoveries of $1,000 during the fourth quarter 2023.
Non-performing loans were $82.0 million, or 0.80% of loans receivable before the allowance for credit losses on loans, as of December 31, 2023 compared to $60.2 million, or 0.60%, as of September 30, 2023, and $26.7 million, or 0.36%, as of December 31, 2022. The increase in non-performing loans compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to three customers.
Securities Available for Sale
Total securities available for sale of $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023 increased $489.1 million, or 78%, compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $790.4 million, or 244%, compared to December 31, 2022 .
The increases in securities available for sale compared to both periods were primarily associated with the acquisition of certain securities from a warehouse customer that provide protective put options and interest rate floor derivatives to prevent losses in value.
As of December 31, 2023, Accumulated Other Comprehensive Losses ("AOCL") of $2.5 million, related to securities available for sale, decreased $2.3 million, or 48%, compared to September 30, 2023, and decreased $8.0 million, or 76%, compared to December 31, 2022. The $2.5 million of AOCL as of December 31, 2023 represented less than 1% of total equity and less than 1% of total investment securities.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $14.1 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $1.1 billion compared to September 30, 2023, and increased $4.0 billion, or 40%, compared to December 31, 2022 . The change compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in brokered demand deposit accounts. The change compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increases in brokered certificates of deposit accounts.
Total brokered deposits of $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023 increased $1.6 billion, or 36%, from September 30, 2023 and increased $3.2 billion, or 116%, from December 31, 2022. Brokered deposits represented 42% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 34% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 and 27% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 55 days.
The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and short duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, deposit balances in Flex CD products increased by $324.8 million, or 222%, compared to December 31, 2022 . Additionally, the Company has offered an insured cash sweep program since 2018, which extends FDIC protection up to $100 million per depositor. The balance of deposits in this program was $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2023 compared to $1.8 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022, and has contributed to the Company's low level of uninsured deposits, which were below 20% of total deposits.
Liquidity
Cash balances of $584.4 million as of December 31, 2023 increased by $177.2 million compared to September 30, 2023 and increased by $358.3 million compared to December 31, 2022 . The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $6.0 billion as of December 31, 2023 compared to $5.4 billion at September 30, 2023 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022.
This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023 and 2022
Net Interest Income of $124.3 million increased $28.9 million, or 30%, compared to $95.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale, and higher average balances of securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by higher rates and average balances on deposits, as well as higher rates on borrowings that were primarily related to the credit linked notes issued by the Company during the first quarter of 2023.
- Interest rate spread of 2.48% decreased 21 basis points compared to 2.69%.
- Net interest margin of 3.05% decreased 8 basis points compared to 3.13%.
Interest Income of $311.8 million increased 72% compared to $181.4 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher yields in securities held to maturity and securities available for sale.
- Average balances of $13.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 33% compared to $10.3 billion .
- Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.98% increased 164 basis points compared to 6.34%.
Interest Expense of $187.4 million increased $101.4 million, or 118%, compared to $86.0 million . The increase was primarily due to higher rates on certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts, as well higher average balances of certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking accounts.
- Average balances of $13.7 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 37% compared to $10.0 billion .
- Average interest rates of 4.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 176 basis points compared to 3.22%.
Noninterest Income of $34.5 million increased $11.5 million, or 50%, compared to $23.0 million, primarily due to an $8.1 million, or 72%, increase in gain on sale of loans and a $6.7 million, or 180%, increase in other income. These increases were partially offset by a $4.9 million, or 180%, decrease in loan servicing fees.
- The increase in gain on sale of loans was associated with significant growth in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.
- The increase in other income reflected a $6.6 million benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale.
- Loan servicing fees included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $0.2 million negative fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights in the prior period, of which $0.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and $0.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
Noninterest Expense of $52.6 million increased $15.5 million, or 42%, compared to $37.1 million primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in deposit insurance expense.
- The efficiency ratio of 33.1% increased 177 basis points compared to 31.3%.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023
Net Interest Income of $124.3 million increased $6.9 million, or 6%, compared to $117.4 million, reflecting higher average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale, which were partially offset by higher average balances and rates and on deposits.
- Interest rate spread of 2.48% increased 4 basis points compared to 2.44%.
- Net interest margin of 3.05% increased 6 basis points compared to 2.99%.
Interest Income of $311.8 million increased $15.1 million, or 5%, compared to $296.7 million, reflecting an increase in average balances and yields on loans and loans held for sale.
- Average balances of $13.7 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 2% compared to $13.4 billion .
- Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 7.98% increased 9 basis points compared to 7.89%.
Interest Expense of $187.4 million increased $8.2 million, or 5%, compared to $179.2 million . The increase was primarily due to higher average balances and rates on interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as higher rates on certificates of deposit. The increases were partially offset by lower average balances of certificates of deposits and lower rates on borrowings.
- Average balances of $13.7 billion for interest-bearing deposits increased 4% compared to $13.2 billion .
- Average interest rates of 4.98% for interest-bearing deposits increased 8 basis points compared to 4.90%.
Noninterest Income of $34.5 million decreased $1.6 million, or 4%, compared $36.1 million, primarily due to a $19.6 million, or 112%, decrease in loan servicing fees, partially offset by an increase of $8.6 million, or 80%, in gain on sale and a $6.7 million, or 182%, increase in other income.
- Loan servicing fees included a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $11.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.2 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $10.4 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.
- The increase in gain on sale of loans was associated with significant growth in production volume of multi-family loans that were sold in the secondary market.
- The increase in other income reflected a $6.6 million benefit to record the value of a protective interest rate floor derivative that was provided with the acquisition of certain securities available for sale.
Noninterest Expense of $52.6 million increased $9.6 million, or 22%, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits associated with higher commissions on higher production volume, as well as increases in professional fees.
- The efficiency ratio of 33.1% increased 514 basis points compared to 28.0%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $17.0 billion in assets and $14.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2023, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana . For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 15,592
$ 10,633
$ 15,390
$ 19,002
$ 22,170
Interest-earning demand accounts
568,830
396,605
361,920
350,584
203,994
Cash and cash equivalents
584,422
407,238
377,310
369,586
226,164
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
3,349
3,385
3,412
3,438
3,464
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
110,599
476,047
298,907
197,074
154,194
Securities available for sale ($722,497 utilizing fair value option at
1,113,687
624,586
648,003
679,518
323,337
Securities held to maturity ($1,203,535, $1,010,745, $1,058,590,
1,204,217
1,012,801
1,062,017
1,104,835
1,119,078
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
48,578
48,219
39,130
39,130
39,130
Loans held for sale (includes $86,663, $90,875, $82,931, $85,516
3,144,756
3,477,036
3,058,013
2,855,250
2,910,576
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
10,127,801
9,910,681
9,854,018
8,575,210
7,426,858
Premises and equipment, net
42,342
36,730
36,947
35,793
35,438
Servicing rights
158,457
162,141
147,288
143,867
146,248
Interest receivable
91,346
78,401
70,509
64,282
56,262
Goodwill
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
Intangible assets, net
742
831
949
1,068
1,186
Other assets and receivables
306,375
241,295
262,524
156,070
157,447
Total assets
$ 16,952,516
$ 16,495,236
$ 15,874,872
$ 14,240,966
$ 12,615,227
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 520,070
$ 287,846
$ 349,387
$ 313,733
$ 326,875
Interest-bearing
13,541,390
12,719,492
12,710,477
11,031,498
9,744,470
Total deposits
14,061,460
13,007,338
13,059,864
11,345,231
10,071,345
Borrowings
964,127
1,654,075
1,016,836
1,233,762
930,392
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
19,923
18,006
16,084
32,827
19,613
Other liabilities
205,922
183,102
221,788
123,462
134,138
Total liabilities
15,251,432
14,862,521
14,314,572
12,735,282
11,155,488
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 75,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 43,242,928 shares, 43,240,212 shares,
140,365
139,609
138,853
138,105
137,781
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 200,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 300,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
Retained earnings
1,063,599
998,252
928,875
875,700
832,871
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,488)
(4,754)
(7,036)
(7,729)
(10,521)
Total shareholders' equity
1,701,084
1,632,715
1,560,300
1,505,684
1,459,739
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 16,952,516
$ 16,495,236
$ 15,874,872
$ 14,240,966
$ 12,615,227
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
4Q23
4Q23
2023
2023
2022
vs. 3Q23
vs. 4Q22
Interest Income
Loans
$
274,971
$
266,561
$
164,682
3 %
67 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
5,294
2,583
2,551
105 %
108 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale
7,609
6,182
704
23 %
981 %
Held to maturity
19,491
17,427
11,412
12 %
71 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
735
572
288
28 %
155 %
Other
3,659
3,351
1,802
9 %
103 %
Total interest income
311,759
296,676
181,439
5 %
72 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
172,061
162,906
81,062
6 %
112 %
Borrowed funds
15,373
16,334
4,967
-6 %
210 %
Total interest expense
187,434
179,240
86,029
5 %
118 %
Net Interest Income
124,325
117,436
95,410
6 %
30 %
Provision for credit losses
6,747
4,014
6,407
68 %
5 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
117,578
113,422
89,003
4 %
32 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
19,342
10,758
11,267
80 %
72 %
Loan servicing fees, net
(2,162)
17,384
2,691
-112 %
-180 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
1,950
1,858
1,081
5 %
80 %
Syndication and asset management fees
4,879
2,368
4,207
106 %
16 %
Other income
10,445
3,700
3,736
182 %
180 %
Total noninterest income
34,454
36,068
22,982
-4 %
50 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
33,259
27,052
22,290
23 %
49 %
Loan expenses
660
1,038
1,082
-36 %
-39 %
Occupancy and equipment
2,336
2,196
2,377
6 %
-2 %
Professional fees
4,157
2,555
3,739
63 %
11 %
Deposit insurance expense
4,030
3,568
1,279
13 %
215 %
Technology expense
1,758
1,609
1,417
9 %
24 %
Other expense
6,379
4,912
4,925
30 %
30 %
Total noninterest expense
52,579
42,930
37,109
22 %
42 %
Income Before Income Taxes
99,453
106,560
74,876
-7 %
33 %
Provision for income taxes
21,980
25,056
17,720
-12 %
24 %
Net Income
$
77,473
$
81,504
$
57,156
-5 %
36 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(8,667)
(8,668)
(8,797)
-
-1 %
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
$
68,806
$
72,836
$
48,359
-6 %
42 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.59
$
1.68
$
1.12
-5 %
42 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.58
$
1.68
$
1.12
-6 %
41 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
43,241,600
43,238,724
43,111,353
Diluted
43,430,973
43,351,208
43,274,758
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Change
Interest Income
Loans
$
959,714
$
451,973
112 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
12,652
8,407
50 %
Investment securities:
Available for sale
21,621
2,807
670 %
Held to maturity
69,983
12,382
465 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,205
1,220
81 %
Other
11,623
4,044
187 %
Total interest income
1,077,798
480,833
124 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
577,210
149,645
286 %
Borrowed funds
52,517
12,637
316 %
Total interest expense
629,727
162,282
288 %
Net Interest Income
448,071
318,551
41 %
Provision for credit losses
40,231
17,295
133 %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
407,840
301,256
35 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
48,183
64,150
-25 %
Loan servicing fees, net
26,198
30,198
-13 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
7,701
5,394
43 %
Syndication and asset management fees
12,355
9,493
30 %
Other income
20,231
16,701
21 %
Total noninterest income
114,668
125,936
-9 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
108,181
89,085
21 %
Loan expenses
3,409
4,703
-28 %
Occupancy and equipment
9,220
8,169
13 %
Professional fees
12,704
9,065
40 %
Deposit insurance expense
13,582
3,463
292 %
Technology expense
6,515
5,282
23 %
Other expense
20,990
16,283
29 %
Total noninterest expense
174,601
136,050
28 %
Income Before Income Taxes
347,907
291,142
19 %
Provision for income taxes
68,673
71,421
-4 %
Net Income
$
279,234
$
219,721
27 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(34,670)
(25,983)
33 %
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
$
244,564
$
193,738
26 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
5.66
$
4.49
26 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
5.64
$
4.47
26 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
43,224,042
43,164,477
Diluted
43,345,799
43,316,904
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
4Q23
4Q23
2023
2023
2022
vs. 3Q23
vs. 4Q22
Noninterest expense
$ 52,579
$ 42,930
$ 37,109
22 %
42 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
124,325
117,436
95,410
6 %
30 %
Noninterest income
34,454
36,068
22,982
-4 %
50 %
Total income
$ 158,779
$ 153,504
$ 118,392
3 %
34 %
Efficiency ratio
33.11 %
27.97 %
31.34 %
514
bps
177
bps
Average assets
$ 16,671,484
$ 16,031,015
$ 12,457,893
4 %
34 %
Net income
77,473
81,504
57,156
-5 %
36 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.46 %
0.51 %
0.46 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
1.86 %
2.03 %
1.84 %
(17)
bps
2
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
23.60 %
26.69 %
20.81 %
(309)
bps
279
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 27.40
$ 25.82
$ 21.88
6 %
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
7.00 %
6.78 %
7.49 %
22
bps
(49)
bps
Consolidated ratios
Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
11.6
%
11.5
%
12.2
%
Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
11.1
%
10.9
%
11.7
%
Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
7.8
%
7.6
%
7.7
%
Tier I capital/average assets(2)
10.1
%
10.1
%
11.7
%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; December 31, 2023 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations
Three Months Ended
Change
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
4Q23
4Q23
2023
2023
2022
vs. 3Q23
vs. 4Q22
Net income
$ 77,473
$ 81,504
$ 57,156
-5 %
36 %
Less: preferred stock dividends
(8,667)
(8,668)
(8,797)
-
-1 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 68,806
$ 72,836
$ 48,359
-6 %
42 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,682,270
$ 1,607,779
$ 1,445,995
5 %
16 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(16,629)
(16,742)
(17,094)
-1 %
-3 %
Less: average preferred stock
(499,608)
(499,608)
(499,529)
-
-
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,166,033
$ 1,091,429
$ 929,372
7 %
25 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
23.60 %
26.69 %
20.81 %
(309)
bps
279
bps
Total equity
$ 1,701,084
$ 1,632,715
$ 1,459,739
4 %
17 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(16,587)
(16,676)
(17,031)
-1 %
-3 %
Less: preferred stock
(499,608)
(499,608)
(499,608)
-
-
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,184,889
$ 1,116,431
$ 943,100
6 %
26 %
Assets
$ 16,952,516
$ 16,495,236
$ 12,615,227
3 %
34 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(16,587)
(16,676)
(17,031)
-1 %
-3 %
Tangible assets
$ 16,935,929
$ 16,478,560
$ 12,598,196
3 %
34 %
Ending common shares
43,242,928
43,240,212
43,113,127
Tangible book value per common share
$ 27.40
$ 25.82
$ 21.88
6 %
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
7.00 %
6.78 %
7.49 %
22
bps
(49)
bps
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Change
Noninterest expense
$ 174,601
$ 136,050
28 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
448,071
318,551
41 %
Noninterest income
114,668
125,936
-9 %
Total income
$ 562,739
$ 444,487
27 %
Efficiency ratio
31.03 %
30.61 %
42
bps
Average assets
$ 15,078,390
$ 11,044,889
37 %
Net income
279,234
219,721
27 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
1.85 %
1.99 %
Annualization factor
1.00
1.00
Return on average assets
1.85 %
1.99 %
(14)
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
22.92 %
22.50 %
42
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 27.40
$ 21.88
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
7.00 %
7.49 %
(49)
bps
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2022
Change
Net income
$ 279,234
$ 219,721
27 %
Less: preferred stock dividends
(34,670)
(25,983)
33 %
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 244,564
$ 193,738
26 %
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,583,485
$ 1,276,443
24 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(16,801)
(17,293)
-3 %
Less: average preferred stock
(499,608)
(398,182)
25 %
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,067,076
$ 860,968
24 %
Annualization factor
1.00
1.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
22.92 %
22.50 %
42
bps
Total equity
$ 1,701,084
$ 1,459,739
17 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(16,587)
(17,031)
-3 %
Less: preferred stock
(499,608)
(499,608)
-
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 1,184,889
$ 943,100
26 %
Assets
$ 16,952,516
$ 12,615,227
34 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(16,587)
(17,031)
-3 %
Tangible assets
$ 16,935,929
$ 12,598,196
34 %
Ending common shares
43,242,928
43,113,127
Tangible book value per common share
$ 27.40
$ 21.88
25 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
7.00 %
7.49 %
(49)
bps
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
$ 268,083
$ 4,394
6.50 %
$ 259,630
$ 3,923
5.99 %
$ 225,274
$ 2,090
3.68 %
Securities available for sale
716,315
7,609
4.21 %
656,561
6,182
3.74 %
323,510
704
0.86 %
Securities held to maturity
1,141,664
19,491
6.77 %
1,040,070
17,427
6.65 %
1,002,446
11,412
4.52 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
380,645
5,294
5.52 %
208,767
2,583
4.91 %
234,248
2,551
4.32 %
Loans and loans held for sale
13,674,793
274,971
7.98 %
13,399,854
266,561
7.89 %
10,299,795
164,682
6.34 %
Total interest-earning assets
16,181,500
311,759
7.64 %
15,564,882
296,676
7.56 %
12,085,273
181,439
5.96 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(67,114)
(63,449)
(40,339)
Noninterest-earning assets
557,098
529,582
412,959
Total assets
$ 16,671,484
$ 16,031,015
$ 12,457,893
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
5,607,744
68,899
4.87 %
4,882,727
58,642
4.76 %
4,520,785
37,929
3.33 %
Savings deposits
242,788
346
0.57 %
#
241,861
340
0.56 %
252,787
304
0.48 %
Money market
2,825,051
34,058
4.78 %
#
2,798,325
33,235
4.71 %
2,745,904
23,958
3.46 %
Certificates of deposit
5,023,434
68,758
5.43 %
#
5,255,573
70,689
5.34 %
2,474,427
18,871
3.03 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
13,699,017
172,061
4.98 %
13,178,486
162,906
4.90 %
9,993,903
81,062
3.22 %
Borrowings
720,521
15,373
8.46 %
711,948
16,334
9.10 %
451,467
4,967
4.36 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
14,419,538
187,434
5.16 %
13,890,434
179,240
5.12 %
10,445,370
86,029
3.27 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
366,152
333,155
419,008
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
203,524
199,647
147,520
Total liabilities
14,989,214
14,423,236
11,011,898
Shareholders' equity
1,682,270
1,607,779
1,445,995
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 16,671,484
$ 16,031,015
$ 12,457,893
Net interest income
$ 124,325
$ 117,436
$ 95,410
Net interest spread
2.48 %
2.44 %
2.69 %
Net interest-earning assets
$ 1,761,962
$ 1,674,448
$ 1,639,903
Net interest margin
3.05 %
2.99 %
3.13 %
Average interest-earning assets to average
112.22 %
112.05 %
115.70 %
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 8,580
$ 14,685
$ 10,228
$ 36,473
$ 54,642
Mortgage Warehousing
26,362
19,926
11,776
73,525
48,604
Banking
49,996
52,445
40,181
194,398
134,221
Other
(7,465)
(5,552)
(5,029)
(25,162)
(17,746)
Total
$ 77,473
$ 81,504
$ 57,156
$ 279,234
$ 219,721
Total Assets
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 411,097
$ 392,754
$ 351,274
Mortgage Warehousing
4,522,175
4,757,817
2,519,810
Banking
11,760,943
11,135,651
9,587,544
Other
258,301
209,014
156,599
Total
$ 16,952,516
$ 16,495,236
$ 12,615,227
Gain on Sale of Loans
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Loan Type
Multi-family
19,082
$ 8,616
$ 10,241
$ 42,979
$ 56,819
Single-family
(183)
951
132
1,247
1,133
Small Business Association (SBA)
443
1,191
894
3,957
6,198
Total
$ 19,342
$ 10,758
$ 11,267
$ 48,183
$ 64,150
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements
$ 752,468
$ 1,022,692
$ 464,785
Residential real estate (1)
1,324,305
1,358,908
1,178,401
Multi-family financing
4,006,160
3,709,320
3,135,535
Healthcare financing
2,356,689
2,218,559
1,604,341
Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)
1,643,081
1,560,031
978,661
Agricultural production and real estate
103,150
96,490
95,651
Consumer and margin loans
13,700
11,545
13,498
10,199,553
9,977,545
7,470,872
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
71,752
66,864
44,014
Loans receivable
$ 10,127,801
$ 9,910,681
$ 7,426,858
Loans held for sale
3,144,756
3,477,036
2,910,576
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 13,272,557
$ 13,387,717
$ 10,337,434
(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.1 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and
(2) Includes $1.1 billion, $1.0 billion and $497.0 million of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of December 31,
(3) Includes only $8.4 million, $8.1 million and $12.8 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and
