Cadence Bank Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 and Annual Financial Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) (the Company), today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Given the sale of Cadence Insurance, Inc. ("Cadence Insurance") in the fourth quarter of 2023, the financial results presented consist of both continuing operations and discontinued operations. The discontinued operations include the financial results of Cadence Insurance prior to the sale, as well as the associated gain on sale in the fourth quarter of 2023. The discontinued operations results are presented as a single line item below income from continuing operations in the accompanying tables for all periods presented. All adjusted financial results discussed herein are adjusted results from continuing operations.

Annual highlights for 2023 included:

Achieved net income available to common shareholders of $532.8 million, or $2.92 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, (1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses, (2) of $401.2 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share.

which excludes non-routine income and expenses, of $401.2 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share. Reported annual adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) from continuing operations (1) of $612.3 million, or 1.26% of average assets.

of $612.3 million, or 1.26% of average assets. Generated net organic loan growth of $2.1 billion, or 7.1% while deposit balances were relatively flat year-over-year.

Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of Cadence Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ("Gallagher") (NYSE: AJG) for approximately $904 million (the "Transaction"), generating approximately $620 million in net capital creation, including a net book gain of approximately $520 million (included in discontinued operations).

During December 2023, executed a securities portfolio restructuring whereby securities with a par value of approximately $3.1 billion and an average yield of 1.26% were sold for an after-tax loss of $294.1 million (included in continuing operations). The Company has reinvested approximately $1.0 billion of the proceeds in securities with an average yield of 5.57%, lowered brokered deposits by $645 million at an average cost of 5.47% and expects to leverage the remaining proceeds, currently in cash balances earning 5.40%, during the first quarter of 2024. These transactions are expected to improve net interest margin and profitability going forward. This is in addition to $1.5 billion of securities that were restructured during the first quarter of 2023 at an after-tax loss of $39.5 million .

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 included:

Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $256.7 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, (1) which excludes non-routine income and expenses, (2) of $72.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share.

which excludes non-routine income and expenses, of $72.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. Net interest margin improved to 3.04% from 2.98% for the third quarter of 2023, benefiting from improving trends in funding costs, reduction in brokered deposits, and the initial repositioning of securities.

Total loans were flat at $32.5 billion compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Deposit balances increased $161.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. Excluding a targeted reduction in brokered deposits, total deposits increased $624.3 million, or 6.5% annualized.

Continued to maintain strong balance sheet liquidity, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 84.4% at December 31, 2023 .

Capital increased notably in the quarter with the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio improving 130 basis points to 11.6%, and the Total Capital ratio improving 140 basis points to 14.3%.

"Our Company made a significant amount of progress during 2023, particularly during the fourth quarter," remarked Dan Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Cadence Bank. "We are pleased to have completed the sale of Cadence Insurance to Gallagher at the end of November, which generated an after-tax gain of approximately $520 million . This transaction allowed us to unlock a tremendous amount of value for our shareholders, strengthen our capital position, and better position our Company for future success. We were able to utilize a portion of this capital during the fourth quarter to reposition a meaningful portion of our securities portfolio. We sold $3.1 billion in securities yielding approximately 1.26% at an after-tax loss of approximately $294 million . We are currently in the process of redeploying those proceeds into higher yielding assets."

Rollins continued, "While loan balances were flat for the fourth quarter, we produced net loan growth of $2.1 billion, or 7.1%, for the full year, and deposit balances were relatively stable both for the fourth quarter and full year. Improvement in earning asset yields and a slowing in pressure on funding costs, along with our reduction in brokered deposits and initial securities repositioning, allowed us to improve our net interest margin in the fourth quarter. We are optimistic this trend will continue into 2024. Finally, while both our net charge-offs and provision for credit losses increased in the latter part of 2023, our credit monitoring processes are assisting in the timely identification of potential issues, and our criticized and classified asset totals have remained stable since the first quarter of 2023."

Key Transactions

Effective November 30, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its insurance subsidiary, Cadence Insurance, to Gallagher for approximately $904 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The Transaction resulted in net capital creation of approximately $620 million, including a net gain on sale of approximately $520 million . The gain along with Cadence Insurance's historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture have been reflected in the consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Additionally, current and prior period adjusted earnings exclude the impact of discontinued operations. The purchase price and related gain remain subject to additional adjustments in accordance with the purchase agreement.

During December 2023, the Company executed a securities portfolio restructuring whereby available-for-sale securities totaling approximately $3.1 billion in par value were sold for an after-tax loss of $294.1 million, which is included in results from continuing operations. In aggregate, these securities had a book yield of approximately 1.26% and an estimated duration of just over 4 years. Of the sales proceeds, $1.0 billion has been reinvested in securities as of December 31, 2023. These securities have an aggregate book yield of approximately 5.57% and an estimated duration of approximately 2 years. Additionally, $645 million has been used to pay down brokered deposits at a rate of 5.47% and the remainder was held in cash earning 5.40% at December 31, 2023 pending reinvestment.

Earnings Summary

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $532.8 million, or $2.92 per diluted common share, compared with $453.7 million, or $2.46 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The Company reported adjusted net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders(1) of $401.2 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $526.1 million, or $2.85 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $612.3 million, or 1.26% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared with $699.6 million, or 1.47% of average assets, for the year ended December 31, 2022 .

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $256.7 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share, compared with $95.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $90.2 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders from continuing operations(1) was $72.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $141.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $97.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted PPNR from continuing operations(1) of $137.9 million, or 1.13% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $192.5 million, or 1.60% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $145.3 million, or 1.18% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $334.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $359.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $329.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) was 3.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 3.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2.98% for the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest revenue increased $5.6 million, or 1.7%, compared to the third quarter of 2023 as earning asset yields continue to increase, partially as a result of the securities portfolio repositioning, lower brokered deposits and the slower pace of deposit cost increases. Purchase accounting accretion revenue was $4.1 million and $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2023, respectively, adding approximately 4 basis points to the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 6 basis points for the third quarter of 2023.

Yield on net loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding accretion, was 6.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 12 basis points from 6.31% for the third quarter of 2023, while yield on total interest earning assets was 5.59% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 21 basis points from 5.38% for the third quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields continue to benefit from fixed and variable rate credits as well as securities cash flows repricing at higher yields. Approximately 28% of our total loans are floating (reprice within 30 days), and another 20% reprice within 12 months. Our total loan beta, excluding accretion, is 46% cycle-to-date.

The average cost of total deposits increased to 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 18 basis points during the quarter. The fourth quarter increase in total deposit costs continued to slow compared to the third quarter increase of 27 basis points and over 50 basis points for each of the first two quarters of 2023. Total interest-bearing liabilities cost increased to 3.34% from 3.17% during the fourth quarter of 2023. Our total deposit beta is 41% cycle-to-date.

Balance Sheet Activity

Loans and leases, net of unearned income, were $32.5 billion at December 31, 2023, which is flat compared to September 30, 2023. Total investment securities of $8.1 billion at December 31, 2023 decreased $1.6 billion during the fourth quarter as a portion of the proceeds from the securities portfolio restructuring was temporarily held in cash at December 31, 2023 as the Company continues to reinvest the proceeds.

Total deposits increased $161.3 million to $38.5 billion as of December 31, 2023 . Total brokered deposits declined $463.0 million from $1.2 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023 to $0.7 billion at December 31, 2023, or 1.9% of total deposits. Excluding the decline in brokered deposits, total deposits increased $624.3 million, or 6.5% annualized, during the fourth quarter of 2023. Approximately half of this growth represents seasonal public funds increases while the other half represents core customer deposit growth, primarily in our community bank.

The December 31, 2023 loan to deposit ratio was 84.4% and securities to total assets was 16.5%, reflecting continued strong liquidity. Noninterest bearing deposits represented 24.0% of total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, declining from 25.2% at September 30, 2023, reflective of a slower mix shift than during the early part of year. The Company's deposit base continues to be very granular, with average transaction account balances of approximately $23,000 for consumer accounts and $135,000 for commercial accounts at December 31, 2023 . Additionally, approximately 98% of the Company's deposit accounts have balances less than $250,000, and approximately 71% of our deposit balances were FDIC insured or collateralized at quarter-end.

Short-term borrowings were stable at $3.5 billion at December 31, 2023 while cash, due from balances and deposits at the Federal Reserve increased $2.2 billion to $4.2 billion at December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of cash held from the securities portfolio repositioning pending reinvestment. Additionally, the Company has refinanced the $3.5 billion bank term funding program borrowing, lowering the cost from 5.15% to 4.84% at year-end.

Credit Results, Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total non-performing assets as a percent of total assets increased to 0.45% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.23% at December 31, 2022 and 0.32% at September 30, 2023 . Total non-performing loans and leases as a percent of loans and leases, net were 0.67% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.35% at December 31, 2022 and 0.46% at September 30, 2023. The increase in nonaccrual loans was primarily due to the negative migration of previously identified criticized loans in the Commercial & Industrial non-real estate segment of the portfolio. While these credits drove the increase in nonaccrual loans, over 50% of nonaccrual loans (by balance) at December 31, 2023 are granular, secured residential mortgages and SBA guaranteed loans. Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets was $6.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to the December 31, 2022 balance of $6.7 million and the September 30, 2023 balance of $2.9 million . For the fourth quarter of 2023, criticized loans declined by $37.7 million to $844.7 million or 2.60% of loans, down from 2.71% at September 30, 2023, while classified loans were stable at 2.09% compared to 2.10% at September 30, 2023 .

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $23.8 million, or 0.29% of average net loans and leases on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $34.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023, while lower than the prior quarter, were driven primarily by a select few credits across different industries and geographies that were identified as criticized in prior quarters. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $38.0 million, compared with $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for credit losses of $468.0 million at December 31, 2023 represented 1.44% as a percent of total loans and leases, increased from the September 30, 2023 coverage of 1.37%. The increase in the quarter's provision includes incremental impairments on previously identified criticized credits.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was negative $311.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or $73.1 million excluding the loss on securities sales from our repositioning transaction. This revenue is compared with $80.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $74.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $73.1 million, compared with $80.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest revenue(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 excludes the securities portfolio restructuring loss of $384.5 million while third quarter 2023 adjusted noninterest revenue(1) excludes $6.7 million of facility and signage write-downs associated with the 35 branch closures effected in the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 decline in adjusted noninterest revenue was impacted by an $8 million adjustment to deposit service charges, representing $0.03 per diluted share, and a $4.9 million negative variance in the mortgage servicing rights valuation, representing $0.02 per diluted share, partially offset by increases in several other revenue items including card fees, wealth management income, bank-owned life insurance, and other miscellaneous income.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fee revenue was $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $15.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $12 .4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Deposit service charge revenue was $11.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decline in deposit service charge revenue during the fourth quarter was the result of an adjustment of approximately $8 million, resulting from deposit service charge changes. These changes are expected to result in a reduction in revenue of approximately $3 million per year going forward.

Other noninterest revenue was $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $17.9 million for the third quarter of 2023. Other noninterest revenue for the third quarter of 2023 included $6.7 million of facility and signage write-downs associated with the 35 branch closures effected in the third quarter of 2023.

Mortgage production and servicing revenue totaled $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2023. The net mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment was a negative $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with a negative $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and a negative $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 with the variances due to continued movement in interest rates. Mortgage origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $434.7 million, compared with $554.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $615.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decline compared to the third quarter of 2023 reflects routine selling seasonality while the year-over-year decline was primarily the result of a shift from on-balance sheet production.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $329.4 million, compared with $308.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $274.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $269.8 million, compared with $247.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $264.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest expense(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 excludes a charge of $36.2 million related to the FDIC special assessment, a charge of $11.2 million to reflect the pension settlement accounting impact of early retirements during 2023, incremental merger related expense of $7.5 million, and a $5.0 million contribution to the Company's foundation. The Company utilized a portion of the proceeds of the insurance transaction to fund this contribution, which will be utilized to positively impact the communities we serve while also reducing future expenses of the Company. The adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 66.0% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 64.4% for the third quarter of 2023.

The $5.5 million, or 2.1%, increase in adjusted noninterest expense(1) compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by increases in public relations, legal, and data processing and software expense, which offset improvement in salaries and employee benefits expense. Salaries and employee benefits expense declined $5.7 million on an adjusted basis. Excluding the impact of the Cadence Insurance sale, employee count declined by 125 FTE during the fourth quarter of 2023, and over the last 12 months has declined by 537 FTE. Excluding the foundation contribution, public relations expense increased $1.9 million in the fourth quarter partially from seasonality as well as $0.9 million in tax credit investments with an equal reduction of tax expense. Legal expense increased $2.6 million on an adjusted basis in the fourth quarter, primarily as a result of an accrual for the settlement of certain legal matters. Finally, data processing and software expense increased $3.8 million related to certain expansion and development efforts, vendor increases, ongoing technology infrastructure support, and timing.

Capital Management

Total shareholders' equity was $5.2 billion at December 31, 2023 compared with $4.3 billion at December 31, 2022 and $4.4 billion at September 30, 2023 . Estimated regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2023 included Common Equity Tier 1 capital of 11.6%, Tier 1 capital of 12.1%, Total risk-based capital of 14.3%, and Tier 1 leverage capital of 9.3%. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. During December 2023, the board approved a share repurchase authorization for 10 million shares of Company common stock for the 2024 year. Outstanding common shares were 182.9 million as of December 31, 2023 .

Summary

Rollins concluded, "I'm extremely proud of the accomplishments of our team during 2023. The opportunity to grow our loan portfolio combined with our bankers' success in protecting our core deposit relationships has positioned our balance sheet favorably as we enter 2024. Additionally, we have made significant progress in our efforts to improve efficiency, notably through our branch consolidation efforts and workforce reduction initiatives. Finally, we expect the insurance transaction, along with our securities portfolio restructuring, will accelerate our path to improved operating performance. We look forward to seeing the fruits of all these efforts in the new year and beyond."

(1) Considered a non-GAAP financial measure. A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears in Table 14 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 23 of this news release. (2) See Table 14 for detail on non-routine income and expenses.

Table 1 Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Earnings Summary:















Interest revenue $ 615,187 $ 595,459 $ 573,395 $ 526,126 $ 473,546

$ 2,310,167 $ 1,560,581 Interest expense 280,582 266,499 239,868 171,862 114,188

958,811 209,290 Net interest revenue 334,605 328,960 333,527 354,264 359,358

1,351,356 1,351,291 Provision for credit losses 38,000 17,000 15,000 10,000 6,000

80,000 7,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 296,605 311,960 318,527 344,264 353,358

1,271,356 1,344,291 Noninterest revenue (311,460) 73,989 86,664 34,463 80,196

(116,343) 342,485 Noninterest expense 329,367 274,442 267,466 284,647 308,638

1,155,923 1,109,754 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (344,222) 111,507 137,725 94,080 124,916

(910) 577,022 Income tax (benefit) expense (80,485) 24,355 30,463 21,073 28,196

(4,594) 129,705 (Loss) income from continuing operations (263,737) 87,152 107,262 73,007 96,720

3,684 447,317 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 522,801 5,431 6,766 3,622 1,214

538,620 15,920 Net income 259,064 92,583 114,028 76,629 97,934

542,304 463,237 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

9,488 9,488 Net income available to common shareholders $ 256,692 $ 90,211 $ 111,656 $ 74,257 $ 95,562

$ 532,816 $ 453,749

















Balance Sheet - Period End Balances













Total assets $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414

$ 48,934,510 $ 48,653,414 Total earning assets 44,192,887 43,727,058 44,010,411 46,806,214 43,720,151

44,192,887 43,720,151 Available-for-sale securities 8,075,476 9,643,231 10,254,580 10,877,879 11,944,096

8,075,476 11,944,096 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,497,022 32,520,593 32,556,708 31,282,594 30,349,277

32,497,022 30,349,277 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) 468,034 446,859 466,013 453,727 440,347

468,034 440,347 Net book value of acquired loans 6,353,344 6,895,487 7,357,174 7,942,980 8,754,526

6,353,344 8,754,526 Unamortized net discount on acquired loans 26,928 30,761 37,000 41,748 58,162

26,928 58,162 Total deposits 38,497,137 38,335,878 38,701,669 39,406,454 38,956,614

38,497,137 38,956,614 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 38,948,653 39,198,467 39,492,427 40,177,789 39,665,350

38,948,653 39,665,350 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,223 3,500,226 5,700,228 3,300,231

3,500,000 3,300,231 Subordinated and long-term debt 438,460 449,323 449,733 462,144 462,554

438,460 462,554 Total shareholders' equity 5,167,843 4,395,257 4,485,850 4,490,417 4,311,374

5,167,843 4,311,374 Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) 5,929,672 5,705,178 5,648,925 5,572,303 5,533,912

5,929,672 5,533,912 Common shareholders' equity 5,000,850 4,228,264 4,318,857 4,323,424 4,144,381

5,000,850 4,144,381 Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI (1) $ 5,762,679 $ 5,538,185 $ 5,481,932 $ 5,405,310 $ 5,366,919

$ 5,762,679 $ 5,366,919

















Balance Sheet - Average Balances













Total assets $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494

$ 48,703,953 $ 47,533,157 Total earning assets 43,754,664 44,003,639 44,229,519 43,817,318 42,973,660

43,951,257 43,060,970 Available-for-sale securities 9,300,714 10,004,441 10,655,791 11,354,457 12,156,803

10,322,335 13,596,372 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,529,030 32,311,572 31,901,096 30,891,640 29,812,924

31,913,925 28,418,658 Total deposits 38,215,379 38,465,975 38,934,793 38,904,048 38,372,354

38,628,453 39,477,906 Total deposits and repurchase agreements 38,968,397 39,293,030 39,708,963 39,632,023 39,033,328

39,399,230 40,146,852 Other short-term borrowings 3,503,320 3,510,942 3,541,985 3,326,196 3,251,947

3,471,207 1,580,409 Subordinated and long-term debt 443,251 449,568 455,617 462,385 462,927

452,645 465,004 Total shareholders' equity 4,507,343 4,505,162 4,539,353 4,396,461 4,215,585

4,487,433 4,574,403 Common shareholders' equity $ 4,340,350 $ 4,338,169 $ 4,372,360 $ 4,229,468 $ 4,048,592

$ 4,320,440 $ 4,407,410

















Nonperforming Assets:















Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 216,141 $ 150,038 $ 157,243 $ 160,615 $ 98,745

$ 216,141 $ 98,745 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing (2) - - - - 8,598

- 8,598 Non-performing loans and leases (NPL) (3) 216,141 150,038 157,243 160,615 107,343

216,141 107,343 Other real estate owned and other assets 6,246 2,927 2,857 5,327 6,725

6,246 6,725 Non-performing assets (NPA) $ 222,387 $ 152,965 $ 160,100 $ 165,942 $ 114,068

$ 222,387 $ 114,068





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 - 28. (2) Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023. (3) At December 31, 2023, $49.6 million of NPL is covered by government guarantees from the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA.

Table 2 Selected Financial Ratios



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Financial Ratios and Other Data:















Return on average assets from continuing operations (2) (2.16) % 0.71 % 0.88 % 0.61 % 0.80 %

0.01 % 0.94 % Return on average assets (2) 2.12 % 0.75 % 0.93 % 0.64 % 0.81 %

1.11 % 0.97 % Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (1)(2) 0.62 0.82 0.92 1.03 1.19

0.84 1.13 Return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (2) (24.32) 7.75 9.62 6.77 9.25

(0.13) 9.93 Return on average common shareholders' equity (2) 23.46 8.25 10.24 7.12 9.36

12.33 10.30 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 6.65 8.93 10.10 11.58 13.85

9.29 11.94 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2) (36.79) 11.75 14.55 10.44 14.64

(0.20) 15.05 Return on average tangible common equity (1)(2) 35.49 12.50 15.49 10.97 14.83

18.74 15.59 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (1)(2) 10.06 13.53 15.27 17.84 21.94

14.11 18.08 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operation to total average assets (1)(2) (2.51) 1.05 1.25 0.87 1.09

0.16 1.23 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (1)(2) 1.13 1.18 1.30 1.41 1.60

1.26 1.47 Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.04 2.98 3.03 3.29 3.33

3.08 3.15 Net interest rate spread-fully taxable equivalent 2.25 2.21 2.29 2.65 2.84

2.33 2.90 Efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) NM 67.93 63.49 73.03 70.05

93.28 66.97 Adjusted efficiency ratio fully tax equivalent (1) 66.01 64.35 61.87 61.31 56.13

63.34 58.56 Loan/deposit ratio 84.41 % 84.83 % 84.12 % 79.38 % 77.91 %

84.41 % 77.91 % Full time equivalent employees 5,333 6,160 6,479 6,567 6,572

5,333 6,572

















Credit Quality Ratios:















Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2) 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.16 % 0.02 % (0.07) %

0.22 % - % Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (2) 0.46 0.21 0.19 0.13 0.08

0.25 0.02 ACL to loans and leases, net 1.44 1.37 1.43 1.45 1.45

1.44 1.45 ACL to NPL 216.54 297.83 296.36 282.49 410.22

216.54 410.22 NPL to loans and leases, net 0.67 0.46 0.48 0.51 0.35

0.67 0.35 NPA to total assets 0.45 0.32 0.33 0.32 0.23

0.45 0.23

















Equity Ratios:















Total shareholders' equity to total assets 10.56 % 9.06 % 9.19 % 8.69 % 8.86 %

10.56 % 8.86 % Total common shareholders' equity to total assets 10.22 8.71 8.84 8.36 8.52

10.22 8.52 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.44 5.86 6.00 5.66 5.63

7.44 5.63 Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (1) 8.90 8.41 8.25 7.65 8.02

8.90 8.02

















Capital Adequacy (3):















Common Equity Tier 1 capital 11.6 % 10.3 % 10.1 % 10.1 % 10.2 %

11.6 % 10.2 % Tier 1 capital 12.1 10.8 10.5 10.6 10.7

12.1 10.7 Total capital 14.3 12.9 12.7 12.8 12.8

14.3 12.8 Tier 1 leverage capital 9.3 8.6 8.5 8.4 8.4

9.3 8.4





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 - 28. (2) Annualized. (3) Current quarter regulatory capital ratios are estimated. NM - Not meaningful

Table 3 Selected Financial Information



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date

Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Common Share Data:















Diluted (losses) earnings per share from continuing operations $ (1.46) $ 0.46 $ 0.57 $ 0.38 $ 0.51

$ (0.03) $ 2.37 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) 0.40 0.53 0.60 0.66 0.77

2.20 2.85 Diluted earnings per share 1.41 0.49 0.61 0.40 0.52

2.92 2.46 Cash dividends per share 0.235 0.235 0.235 0.235 0.22

0.940 0.88 Book value per share 27.35 23.15 23.65 23.67 22.72

27.35 22.72 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.32 15.09 15.56 15.55 14.56

19.32 14.56 Market value per share (last) 29.59 21.22 19.88 20.76 24.66

29.59 24.66 Market value per share (high) 31.45 25.87 21.73 28.18 29.41

31.45 34.24 Market value per share (low) 19.67 19.00 16.95 19.24 22.43

16.95 22.04 Market value per share (average) 24.40 22.56 19.73 24.88 26.84

22.90 27.35 Dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (16.13) % 51.09 % 41.23 % 61.84 % 43.14 %

NM 37.08 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (1) 58.75 % 44.34 % 39.17 % 35.61 % 28.57 %

42.73 % 30.88 % Total shares outstanding 182,871,775 182,611,075 182,626,229 182,684,578 182,437,265

182,871,775 182,437,265 Average shares outstanding - diluted 182,688,190 184,645,004 183,631,570 183,908,798 183,762,008

182,608,713 184,498,472

















Yield/Rate:















(Taxable equivalent basis)















Loans, loans held for sale, and leases 6.48 % 6.39 % 6.24 % 6.00 % 5.54 %

6.28 % 4.74 % Loans, loans held for sale, and leases excluding net accretion on acquired loans and leases 6.43 6.31 6.18 5.87 5.41

6.20 4.57 Available-for-sale securities:















Taxable 2.45 2.07 2.09 1.80 1.54

2.09 1.40 Tax-exempt 3.78 3.23 3.21 3.21 3.28

3.32 2.95 Other investments 5.41 5.36 5.05 4.64 3.69

5.13 1.77 Total interest earning assets and revenue 5.59 5.38 5.21 4.88 4.38

5.27 3.63 Deposits 2.32 2.14 1.87 1.28 0.76

1.90 0.35 Interest bearing demand and money market 3.02 2.79 2.49 2.03 1.34

2.58 0.59 Savings 0.56 0.56 0.51 0.36 0.31

0.49 0.15 Time 4.22 3.98 3.69 2.24 1.17

3.69 0.68 Total interest bearing deposits 3.10 2.88 2.58 1.86 1.17

2.62 0.54 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other 4.33 4.27 3.97 3.73 3.04

4.07 1.45 Short-term FHLB borrowings - 3.54 5.24 4.66 3.84

4.91 2.78 Short-term BTFP borrowings 5.04 5.15 5.15 - -

5.10 - Total interest bearing deposits and short-term borrowings 3.33 3.16 2.90 2.20 1.50

2.91 0.68 Long-term debt 4.18 4.22 4.23 4.27 4.15

4.23 4.16 Total interest bearing liabilities 3.34 3.17 2.92 2.23 1.54

2.93 0.74 Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 76.08 % 75.74 % 74.57 % 71.24 % 68.42 %

74.43 % 66.09 % Net interest income tax equivalent adjustment (in thousands) $ 987 $ 1,081 $ 1,063 $ 1,051 $ 1,071

$ 4,184 $ 4,212





(1) Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 24 - 28. NM - Not meaningful

Table 4 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



As of (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 798,177 $ 594,787 $ 722,625 $ 660,431 $ 756,906 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 3,434,088 1,400,858 1,005,889 4,449,631 1,238,853 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 8,075,476 9,643,231 10,254,580 10,877,879 11,944,096 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,497,022 32,520,593 32,556,708 31,282,594 30,349,277 Allowance for credit losses 468,034 446,859 466,013 453,727 440,347 Net loans and leases 32,028,988 32,073,734 32,090,695 30,828,867 29,908,930 Loans held for sale, at fair value 186,301 162,376 193,234 196,110 187,925 Premises and equipment, net 802,133 789,698 804,732 801,463 792,232 Goodwill 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 Other intangible assets, net 100,191 104,596 109,033 115,113 119,579 Bank-owned life insurance 642,840 639,073 634,985 631,174 630,046 Other assets 1,498,531 1,590,769 1,486,070 1,609,232 1,540,239 Assets of discontinued operations - 156,103 169,032 155,411 166,823 Total Assets $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 9,232,068 $ 9,648,191 $ 10,223,508 $ 11,517,037 $ 12,731,065 Interest bearing 19,276,596 18,334,551 18,088,711 18,146,678 19,040,131 Savings 2,720,913 2,837,348 2,983,709 3,226,685 3,473,746 Time deposits 7,267,560 7,515,788 7,405,741 6,516,054 3,711,672 Total deposits 38,497,137 38,335,878 38,701,669 39,406,454 38,956,614 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 451,516 862,589 790,758 771,335 708,736 Other short-term borrowings 3,500,000 3,500,223 3,500,226 5,700,228 3,300,231 Subordinated and long-term debt 438,460 449,323 449,733 462,144 462,554 Other liabilities 879,554 876,195 806,305 763,912 815,703 Liabilities of discontinued operations - 103,545 104,119 98,606 98,202 Total Liabilities 43,766,667 44,127,753 44,352,810 47,202,679 44,342,040 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 457,179 456,528 456,566 456,711 456,093 Capital surplus 2,743,066 2,733,003 2,724,021 2,715,981 2,709,391 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538) Retained earnings 2,562,434 2,348,654 2,301,345 2,232,618 2,201,435 Total Shareholders' Equity 5,167,843 4,395,257 4,485,850 4,490,417 4,311,374 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414

Table 5 Consolidated Quarterly Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 443,504 $ 362,479 $ 402,744 $ 500,507 $ 428,575 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and Federal funds sold 1,811,686 1,571,973 1,605,594 1,524,358 941,416 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 9,300,714 10,004,441 10,655,791 11,354,457 12,156,803 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,529,030 32,311,572 31,901,096 30,891,640 29,812,924 Allowance for credit losses 447,879 459,698 457,027 442,486 434,785 Net loans and leases 32,081,151 31,851,874 31,444,069 30,449,154 29,378,139 Loans held for sale, at fair value 113,234 115,653 67,038 46,863 62,517 Premises and equipment, net 795,164 811,095 804,526 799,077 777,717 Goodwill 1,367,916 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,784 1,370,106 Other intangible assets, net 102,765 107,032 113,094 117,518 122,093 Bank-owned life insurance 640,439 636,335 632,489 630,601 625,938 Other assets 1,787,603 1,826,471 1,973,991 1,861,882 1,927,190 Total Assets $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494 LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 9,625,912 $ 9,921,617 $ 10,725,108 $ 12,203,079 $ 13,344,152 Interest bearing 18,292,826 17,970,463 17,997,618 19,009,345 17,866,198 Savings 2,758,977 2,913,027 3,088,174 3,363,236 3,555,911 Time deposits 7,537,664 7,660,868 7,123,893 4,328,388 3,606,093 Total deposits 38,215,379 38,465,975 38,934,793 38,904,048 38,372,354 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 753,018 827,055 774,170 727,975 660,974 Other short-term borrowings 3,503,320 3,510,942 3,541,985 3,326,196 3,251,947 Subordinated and long-term debt 443,251 449,568 455,617 462,385 462,927 Other liabilities 1,021,865 896,436 821,203 835,136 826,707 Total Liabilities 43,936,833 44,149,976 44,527,768 44,255,740 43,574,909 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 Common stock 456,636 456,557 456,755 456,354 456,095 Capital surplus 2,733,985 2,726,686 2,717,866 2,710,501 2,701,121 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,279,235) (1,175,077) (1,087,389) (1,174,723) (1,302,388) Retained earnings 2,428,964 2,330,003 2,285,128 2,237,336 2,193,764 Total Shareholders' Equity 4,507,343 4,505,162 4,539,353 4,396,461 4,215,585 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 48,444,176 $ 48,655,138 $ 49,067,121 $ 48,652,201 $ 47,790,494

Table 6 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 INTEREST REVENUE:















Loans and leases $ 531,340 $ 520,126 $ 496,262 $ 457,084 $ 414,623

$ 2,004,812 $ 1,342,662 Available-for-sale securities:















Taxable 55,801 50,277 53,531 48,512 45,807

208,122 183,915 Tax-exempt 1,927 2,375 2,427 2,477 2,547

9,206 10,079 Loans held for sale 1,418 1,468 961 603 1,788

4,450 7,554 Short-term investments 24,701 21,213 20,214 17,450 8,781

83,577 16,371 Total interest revenue 615,187 595,459 573,395 526,126 473,546

2,310,167 1,560,581 INTEREST EXPENSE:















Interest bearing demand deposits and money market accounts 139,144 126,296 111,938 95,344 60,253

472,723 109,893 Savings 3,918 4,108 3,915 3,014 2,769

14,955 5,519 Time deposits 80,143 76,867 65,517 23,950 10,651

246,476 24,253 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 8,254 9,004 7,656 7,667 8,365

32,581 13,432 Short-term debt 44,451 45,438 46,036 37,015 27,302

172,940 36,863 Subordinated and long-term debt 4,672 4,786 4,806 4,872 4,848

19,136 19,330 Total interest expense 280,582 266,499 239,868 171,862 114,188

958,811 209,290 Net interest revenue 334,605 328,960 333,527 354,264 359,358

1,351,356 1,351,291 Provision for credit losses 38,000 17,000 15,000 10,000 6,000

80,000 7,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for credit losses 296,605 311,960 318,527 344,264 353,358

1,271,356 1,344,291

















NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking (1,137) 5,684 8,356 6,076 2,571

18,978 44,860 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,902 12,413 12,617 11,851 15,750

49,784 58,160 Deposit service charges 11,161 16,867 17,208 16,482 16,863

61,718 73,478 Security (losses) gains, net (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) (595)

(435,652) (384) Wealth management 22,576 21,079 21,741 21,532 19,199

86,928 80,486 Other noninterest income 27,562 17,882 26,673 29,783 26,408

101,901 85,885 Total noninterest revenue (311,460) 73,989 86,664 34,463 80,196

(116,343) 342,485

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits 148,081 161,627 159,276 165,738 156,868

634,722 634,843 Occupancy and equipment 28,009 27,069 28,106 27,787 29,221

110,972 114,460 Data processing and software 32,922 29,127 27,289 31,105 28,510

120,443 111,107 Merger expense - - 122 5,070 19,916

5,192 50,845 Amortization of intangibles 4,405 4,436 6,081 4,466 4,695

19,388 18,432 Deposit insurance assessments 45,733 10,425 7,705 8,361 5,931

72,224 18,712 Pension settlement expense 11,226 600 - - 6,127

11,826 9,023 Other noninterest expense 58,991 41,158 38,887 42,120 57,370

181,156 152,332 Total noninterest expense 329,367 274,442 267,466 284,647 308,638

1,155,923 1,109,754 (Loss) income from continuing operations before taxes (344,222) 111,507 137,725 94,080 124,916

(910) 577,022 Income tax (benefit) expense (80,485) 24,355 30,463 21,073 28,196

(4,594) 129,705 (Loss) income from continuing operations (263,737) 87,152 107,262 73,007 96,720

3,684 447,317 Income from discontinued operations 706,129 7,242 9,238 4,982 2,646

727,591 22,353 Income tax expense from discontinued operations 183,328 1,811 2,472 1,360 1,432

188,971 6,433 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes 522,801 5,431 6,766 3,622 1,214

538,620 15,920 Net income 259,064 92,583 114,028 76,629 97,934

542,304 463,237 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

9,488 9,488 Net income available to common shareholders $ 256,692 $ 90,211 $ 111,656 $ 74,257 $ 95,562

$ 532,816 $ 453,749 Diluted (losses) earnings per common share from continuing operations $ (1.46) $ 0.46 $ 0.57 $ 0.38 $ 0.51

$ (0.03) $ 2.37 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.41 $ 0.49 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ 0.52

$ 2.92 $ 2.46

Table 7 Selected Loan Portfolio Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 8,935,598 $ 9,199,024 $ 9,636,481 $ 9,159,387 $ 8,985,547 Owner occupied 4,349,060 4,361,530 4,358,000 4,278,468 4,068,659 Total commercial and industrial 13,284,658 13,560,554 13,994,481 13,437,855 13,054,206 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 3,910,962 3,819,307 3,744,114 3,703,137 3,547,986 Income producing 5,736,871 5,720,606 5,596,134 5,368,676 5,150,680 Total commercial real estate 9,647,833 9,539,913 9,340,248 9,071,813 8,698,666 Consumer









Residential mortgages 9,329,692 9,186,179 8,989,614 8,536,032 8,319,242 Other consumer 234,839 233,947 232,365 236,894 277,163 Total consumer 9,564,531 9,420,126 9,221,979 8,772,926 8,596,405 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 32,497,022 $ 32,520,593 $ 32,556,708 $ 31,282,594 $ 30,349,277











NON-PERFORMING ASSETS









Non-performing Loans and Leases









Nonaccrual Loans and Leases









Commercial and industrial









Non-real estate $ 131,559 $ 67,962 $ 72,592 $ 65,783 $ 23,907 Owner occupied 7,097 6,486 7,541 9,089 7,944 Total commercial and industrial 138,656 74,448 80,133 74,872 31,851 Commercial real estate









Construction, acquisition and development 1,859 4,608 4,496 1,850 2,974 Income producing 17,485 12,251 19,205 20,616 7,331 Total commercial real estate 19,344 16,859 23,701 22,466 10,305 Consumer









Residential mortgages 57,881 58,488 53,171 62,748 55,892 Other consumer 260 243 238 529 697 Total consumer 58,141 58,731 53,409 63,277 56,589 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 216,141 $ 150,038 $ 157,243 $ 160,615 $ 98,745











Restructured loans and leases, still accruing (1) - - - - 8,598 Total non-performing loans and leases (2) $ 216,141 $ 150,038 $ 157,243 $ 160,615 $ 107,343











Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 6,246 2,927 2,857 5,327 6,725 Total non-performing assets $ 222,387 $ 152,965 $ 160,100 $ 165,942 $ 114,068











Government guaranteed portion of nonaccrual loans and

leases covered by the SBA, FHA, VA or USDA $ 49,551 $ 42,046 $ 35,322 $ 30,218 $ 20,830











Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing $ 22,466 $ 9,152 $ 4,412 $ 5,164 $ 2,068











Additions to nonaccrual loans and leases during the quarter (excluding acquisitions) $ 131,136 $ 69,154 $ 57,764 $ 89,779 $ 38,945





(1) Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.

Table 8 Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:









Balance, beginning of period $ 446,859 $ 466,013 $ 453,727 $ 440,347 $ 433,363 Charge-offs:









Commercial and industrial (21,385) (34,959) (13,598) (2,853) (2,295) Commercial real estate (2,290) (931) (126) (1,988) (426) Consumer (3,229) (1,608) (1,916) (2,189) (2,650) Total loans charged-off (26,904) (37,498) (15,640) (7,030) (5,371) Recoveries:









Commercial and industrial 2,117 2,240 1,360 3,406 6,405 Commercial real estate 95 201 618 779 2,851 Consumer 867 903 948 970 1,099 Total recoveries 3,079 3,344 2,926 5,155 10,355 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (23,825) (34,154) (12,714) (1,875) 4,984 Adoption of new ASU related to modified loans (3) - - - 255 - Provision for credit losses related to loans and leases 45,000 15,000 25,000 15,000 2,000 Balance, end of period $ 468,034 $ 446,859 $ 466,013 $ 453,727 $ 440,347











Average loans and leases, net of unearned income, for period $ 32,529,030 $ 32,311,572 $ 31,901,096 $ 30,891,640 $ 29,812,924 Ratio: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (2) 0.29 % 0.42 % 0.16 % 0.02 % (0.07) %











RESERVE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS (1)









Balance, beginning of period $ 15,551 $ 13,551 $ 23,551 $ 28,551 $ 24,551 (Reversal) provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments (7,000) 2,000 (10,000) (5,000) 4,000 Balance, end of period $ 8,551 $ 15,551 $ 13,551 $ 23,551 $ 28,551





(1) The Reserve for Unfunded Commitments is classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. (2) Annualized. (3) Cadence elected to adopt the new accounting guidance effective January 1, 2023, which eliminates the TDR recognition and measurement guidance via the modified retrospective transition method (ASU 2022-02). As such, there is no TDR reporting effective January 1, 2023.

Table 9 Loan Portfolio by Grades (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Loss Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:













Commercial and industrial













Non-real estate $ 8,450,809 $ 101,607 $ 294,895 $ 13 $ 84,457 $ 3,817 $ 8,935,598 Owner occupied 4,287,190 32,409 27,070 - 1,275 1,116 4,349,060 Total commercial and industrial 12,737,999 134,016 321,965 13 85,732 4,933 13,284,658 Commercial real estate













Construction, acquisition and development 3,894,551 3,364 13,047 - - - 3,910,962 Income producing 5,527,388 23,727 170,217 - 15,539 - 5,736,871 Total commercial real estate 9,421,939 27,091 183,264 - 15,539 - 9,647,833 Consumer (1)













Residential mortgages 9,258,002 4,066 66,050 - - 1,574 9,329,692 Other consumer 234,367 - 472 - - - 234,839 Total consumer 9,492,369 4,066 66,522 - - 1,574 9,564,531 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 31,652,307 $ 165,173 $ 571,751 $ 13 $ 101,271 $ 6,507 $ 32,497,022





(1) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company began determining the risk rating classification of its Consumer portfolio based on nonaccrual and delinquency status in accordance with the Uniform Retail Credit Classification guidance and industry norms, which contributed to a lower number of criticized and classified loans compared to periods prior to the second quarter of 2023. As a result of the modification, current period results are not directly comparable to periods prior to the second quarter of 2023.







September 30, 2023 (In thousands) Pass Special

Mention Substandard Impaired Purchased

Credit

Deteriorated

(Loss) Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:











Commercial and industrial











Non-real estate $ 8,690,172 $ 100,118 $ 388,741 $ 15,337 $ 4,656 $ 9,199,024 Owner occupied 4,281,916 30,414 46,803 1,275 1,122 4,361,530 Total commercial and industrial 12,972,088 130,532 435,544 16,612 5,778 13,560,554 Commercial real estate











Construction, acquisition and development 3,798,695 2,975 17,637 - - 3,819,307 Income producing 5,519,028 65,473 124,731 11,374 - 5,720,606 Total commercial real estate 9,317,723 68,448 142,368 11,374 - 9,539,913 Consumer











Residential mortgages 9,114,880 1,366 68,359 - 1,574 9,186,179 Other consumer 233,505 - 442 - - 233,947 Total consumer 9,348,385 1,366 68,801 - 1,574 9,420,126 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 31,638,196 $ 200,346 $ 646,713 $ 27,986 $ 7,352 $ 32,520,593

Table 10 Geographical Loan Information (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 417,687 $ 158,759 $ 503,957 $ 528,205 $ 346,840 $ 532,593 $ 62,507 $ 373,991 $ 3,718,233 $ 2,292,826 $ 8,935,598 Owner occupied 345,679 247,584 281,750 313,532 292,347 591,611 90,227 167,464 1,676,272 342,594 4,349,060 Total commercial and industrial 763,366 406,343 785,707 841,737 639,187 1,124,204 152,734 541,455 5,394,505 2,635,420 13,284,658 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 202,977 79,365 363,597 472,953 54,985 194,535 46,014 182,393 1,799,697 514,446 3,910,962 Income producing 446,290 273,000 369,897 605,160 212,148 435,089 208,216 296,918 2,080,393 809,760 5,736,871 Total commercial real estate 649,267 352,365 733,494 1,078,113 267,133 629,624 254,230 479,311 3,880,090 1,324,206 9,647,833 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,216,942 388,396 647,117 408,459 462,264 1,147,388 179,119 716,384 3,898,525 265,098 9,329,692 Other consumer 31,155 18,488 5,563 6,431 11,587 87,229 1,780 17,892 49,397 5,317 234,839 Total consumer 1,248,097 406,884 652,680 414,890 473,851 1,234,617 180,899 734,276 3,947,922 270,415 9,564,531 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 2,660,730 $ 1,165,592 $ 2,171,881 $ 2,334,740 $ 1,380,171 $ 2,988,445 $ 587,863 $ 1,755,042 $ 13,222,517 $ 4,230,041 $ 32,497,022























Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during the quarter ($) $ 73,088 $ (5,835) $ 74,573 $ 30,978 $ 13,006 $ 28,114 $ 9,403 $ 19,131 $ (105,613) $ (160,416) $ (23,571) Loan growth, excluding loans acquired during the quarter (%) (annualized) 11.21 % (1.98) % 14.11 % 5.33 % 3.77 % 3.77 % 6.45 % 4.37 % (3.14) % (14.50) % (0.29) %

























September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Alabama Arkansas Florida Georgia Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:





















Commercial and industrial





















Non-real estate $ 360,970 $ 162,650 $ 491,854 $ 514,031 $ 330,072 $ 516,449 $ 65,475 $ 341,777 $ 3,884,907 $ 2,530,839 $ 9,199,024 Owner occupied 351,835 252,880 284,886 319,982 288,640 594,127 92,167 164,564 1,660,831 351,618 4,361,530 Total commercial and industrial 712,805 415,530 776,740 834,013 618,712 1,110,576 157,642 506,341 5,545,738 2,882,457 13,560,554 Commercial real estate





















Construction, acquisition and development 210,809 73,567 306,869 422,605 59,957 201,138 49,584 163,621 1,885,210 445,947 3,819,307 Income producing 427,591 275,663 374,452 634,494 217,475 423,473 193,555 328,808 2,047,954 797,141 5,720,606 Total commercial real estate 638,400 349,230 681,321 1,057,099 277,432 624,611 243,139 492,429 3,933,164 1,243,088 9,539,913 Consumer





















Residential mortgages 1,204,991 388,592 634,059 405,382 459,661 1,138,245 175,973 720,227 3,799,189 259,860 9,186,179 Other consumer 31,446 18,075 5,188 7,268 11,360 86,899 1,706 16,914 50,039 5,052 233,947 Total consumer 1,236,437 406,667 639,247 412,650 471,021 1,225,144 177,679 737,141 3,849,228 264,912 9,420,126 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income $ 2,587,642 $ 1,171,427 $ 2,097,308 $ 2,303,762 $ 1,367,165 $ 2,960,331 $ 578,460 $ 1,735,911 $ 13,328,130 $ 4,390,457 $ 32,520,593

Table 11 Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 NONINTEREST REVENUE:















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment $ 3,931 $ 5,842 $ 6,774 $ 8,379 $ 5,408

$ 24,926 $ 24,642 MSR and MSR hedge market value adjustment (5,068) (158) 1,582 (2,303) (2,837)

(5,948) 20,218 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 12,902 12,413 12,617 11,851 15,750

49,784 58,160 Deposit service charges 11,161 16,867 17,208 16,482 16,863

61,718 73,478 Security gains (losses), net (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) (595)

(435,652) (384) Trust income 11,301 10,574 10,084 10,553 9,113

42,513 37,314 Annuity fees 1,839 1,882 1,702 2,192 951

7,614 2,908 Brokerage commissions and fees 9,436 8,623 9,955 8,787 9,135

36,801 40,264 Bank-owned life insurance 4,728 4,108 3,811 3,647 5,436

16,294 15,594 Other miscellaneous income 22,834 13,774 22,862 26,136 20,972

85,607 70,291 Total noninterest revenue $ (311,460) $ 73,989 $ 86,664 $ 34,463 $ 80,196

$ (116,343) $ 342,485

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:















Salaries and employee benefits $ 148,081 $ 161,627 $ 159,276 $ 165,738 $ 156,868

$ 634,722 $ 634,843 Occupancy and equipment 28,009 27,069 28,106 27,787 29,221

110,972 114,460 Deposit insurance assessments 45,733 10,425 7,705 8,361 5,931

72,224 18,712 Pension settlement expense 11,226 600 - - 6,127

11,826 9,023 Advertising and public relations 12,632 5,671 5,618 4,241 28,419

28,162 41,055 Foreclosed property expense 915 270 323 980 400

2,488 832 Telecommunications 1,356 1,520 1,365 1,534 1,524

5,775 6,617 Travel and entertainment 3,146 2,442 2,850 2,565 3,980

11,004 11,407 Data processing and software 32,922 29,127 27,289 31,105 28,510

120,443 111,107 Professional, consulting and outsourcing 5,194 5,017 5,371 4,311 3,464

19,892 13,424 Amortization of intangibles 4,405 4,436 6,081 4,466 4,695

19,388 18,432 Legal 13,724 3,316 1,765 1,288 725

20,093 5,350 Merger expense - - 122 5,070 19,916

5,192 50,845 Postage and shipping 1,907 2,292 1,941 2,303 1,864

8,443 7,868 Other miscellaneous expense 20,117 20,630 19,654 24,898 16,994

85,299 65,779 Total noninterest expense $ 329,367 $ 274,442 $ 267,466 $ 284,647 $ 308,638

$ 1,155,923 $ 1,109,754



















Table 12 Average Balance and Yields (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS





















Interest-earning assets:





















Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 32,529,030 $ 527,688 6.44 %

$ 32,311,572 $ 513,989 6.31 %

$ 29,812,924 $ 405,827 5.40 % Accretion income on acquired loans

4,127 0.05



6,587 0.08



9,190 0.12 Loans held for sale 113,234 1,418 4.97

115,653 1,468 5.04

62,517 1,788 11.35 Investment securities





















Taxable 9,044,724 55,801 2.45

9,635,084 50,277 2.07

11,767,062 45,807 1.54 Tax-exempt 255,990 2,439 3.78

369,357 3,006 3.23

389,741 3,224 3.28 Total investment securities 9,300,714 58,240 2.48

10,004,441 53,283 2.11

12,156,803 49,031 1.60 Other investments 1,811,686 24,701 5.41

1,571,973 21,213 5.35

941,416 8,781 3.70 Total interest-earning assets 43,754,664 616,174 5.59 %

44,003,639 596,540 5.38 %

42,973,660 474,617 4.38 % Other assets 5,137,391





5,111,197





5,251,619



Allowance for credit losses 447,879





459,698





434,785



Total assets $ 48,444,176





$ 48,655,138





$ 47,790,494



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest bearing demand and money market $ 18,292,826 $ 139,144 3.02 %

$ 17,970,463 $ 126,296 2.79 %

$ 17,866,198 60,253 1.34 % Savings deposits 2,758,977 3,918 0.56

2,913,027 4,108 0.56

3,555,911 2,769 0.31 Time deposits 7,537,664 80,143 4.22

7,660,868 76,867 3.98

3,606,093 10,651 1.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 28,589,467 223,205 3.10

28,544,358 207,271 2.88

25,028,202 73,673 1.17 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other 756,336 8,257 4.33

837,773 9,007 4.27

1,091,029 8,365 3.04 Short-term FHLB borrowings 2 - -

224 2 3.54

2,821,892 27,302 3.84 Short-term BTFP borrowings 3,500,000 44,448 5.04

3,500,000 45,433 5.15

- - - Long-term borrowings 443,251 4,672 4.18

449,568 4,786 4.22

462,927 4,848 4.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 33,289,056 280,582 3.34 %

33,331,923 266,499 3.17 %

29,404,050 114,188 1.54 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





















Demand deposits 9,625,912





9,921,617





13,344,152



Other liabilities 1,021,865





896,436





826,707



Total liabilities 43,936,833





44,149,976





43,574,909



Shareholders' equity 4,507,343





4,505,162





4,215,585



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,444,176





$ 48,655,138





$ 47,790,494



Net interest income/net interest spread

335,592 2.25 %



330,041 2.21 %



360,429 2.84 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.04 %





2.98 %





3.33 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:





















Loans and investment securities

(987)





(1,081)





(1,071)

Net interest revenue

$ 334,605





$ 328,960





$ 359,358



Table 12 Average Balance and Yields Cont.



Year-To-Date

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate

Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/ Rate ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:













Loans and leases, excluding accretion $ 31,913,925 $ 1,980,600 6.21 %

$ 28,418,658 $ 1,297,384 4.57 % Accretion income on acquired loans

25,949 0.08



46,811 0.16 Loans held for sale 85,961 4,450 5.18

122,079 7,554 6.19 Investment securities













Taxable 9,971,325 208,122 2.09

13,163,403 183,915 1.40 Tax-exempt 351,010 11,653 3.32

432,969 12,758 2.95 Total investment securities 10,322,335 219,775 2.13

13,596,372 196,673 1.45 Other investments 1,629,036 83,577 5.13

923,861 16,371 1.77 Total interest-earning assets 43,951,257 2,314,351 5.27 %

43,060,970 1,564,793 3.63 % Other assets 5,204,505





4,911,883



Allowance for credit losses 451,809





439,696



Total assets $ 48,703,953





$ 47,533,157



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Interest bearing demand and money market $ 18,314,649 472,723 2.58 %

$ 18,541,402 $ 109,893 0.59 % Savings deposits 3,028,875 14,955 0.49

3,657,718 5,519 0.15 Time deposits 6,674,231 246,476 3.69

3,545,402 24,253 0.68 Total interest-bearing deposits 28,017,755 734,154 2.62

25,744,522 139,665 0.54 Fed funds purchased, securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other 800,170 32,590 4.07

923,973 13,432 1.45 Short-term FHLB borrowings 1,389,759 68,235 4.91

1,325,381 36,863 2.78 Short-term BTFP borrowings 2,052,055 104,696 5.10

- - - Long-term borrowings 452,645 19,136 4.23

465,004 19,330 4.16 Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,712,384 958,811 2.93 %

28,458,880 209,290 0.74 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:













Demand deposits 10,610,698





13,733,384



Other liabilities 893,438





766,490



Total liabilities 44,216,520





42,958,754



Shareholders' equity 4,487,433





4,574,403



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 48,703,953





$ 47,533,157



Net interest income/net interest spread

1,355,540 2.33 %



1,355,503 2.90 % Net yield on earning assets/net interest margin



3.08 %





3.15 % Taxable equivalent adjustment:













Loans and investment securities

(4,184)





(4,212)

Net interest revenue

$ 1,351,356





$ 1,351,291



Table 13 Selected Additional Data (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS ("MSR"):









Fair value, beginning of period $ 116,266 $ 111,417 $ 106,942 $ 109,744 $ 112,767 Originations of servicing assets 2,636 4,065 1,990 1,385 2,283 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (3,035) (2,104) (2,621) (1,078) (2,308) Due to update in valuation assumptions (9,043) 2,888 5,106 (3,109) (2,998) Fair value, end of period $ 106,824 $ 116,266 $ 111,417 $ 106,942 $ 109,744











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Origination $ 1,040 $ 2,031 $ 3,495 $ 3,344 $ 1,793 Servicing 5,926 5,915 5,900 6,113 5,923 Payoffs/Paydowns (3,035) (2,104) (2,621) (1,078) (2,308) Total mortgage banking revenue excluding MSR 3,931 5,842 6,774 8,379 5,408 Market value adjustment on MSR (9,043) 2,888 5,106 (3,109) (2,998) Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge 3,975 (3,046) (3,524) 806 161 Total mortgage banking revenue $ (1,137) $ 5,684 $ 8,356 $ 6,076 $ 2,571











Mortgage loans serviced $ 7,702,592 $ 7,643,885 $ 7,550,676 $ 7,633,236 $ 7,692,744 MSR/mortgage loans serviced 1.39 % 1.52 % 1.48 % 1.40 % 1.43 %













Quarter Ended (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022 AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Treasury securities $ 465,018 $ 1,996 $ 8,959 $ 15,849 $ 1,458,513 Obligations of U.S. government agencies 332,011 1,004,374 1,112,326 1,358,350 1,477,127 Mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. agencies ("MBS"):









Residential pass-through:









Guaranteed by GNMA 75,662 73,649 79,261 83,649 84,368 Issued by FNMA and FHLMC 4,387,101 5,541,895 5,895,704 6,164,294 6,274,970 Other residential mortgage-back securities 727,434 146,063 157,294 166,449 168,452 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 1,742,837 2,271,680 2,357,047 2,427,808 1,881,853 Total MBS 6,933,034 8,033,287 8,489,306 8,842,200 8,409,643 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 137,624 392,252 433,316 447,731 466,002 Other domestic debt securities 67,197 71,741 71,356 73,557 82,718 Foreign debt securities 140,592 139,581 139,317 140,192 50,093 Total available-for-sale securities $ 8,075,476 $ 9,643,231 $ 10,254,580 $ 10,877,879 $ 11,944,096

Table 14 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Unaudited) Management evaluates the Company's capital position and adjusted performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted income from continuing operations available to common shareholders, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations, total adjusted noninterest revenue, total adjusted noninterest expense, tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets, total shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), common shareholders' equity (excluding AOCI), tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (excluding AOCI), return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations, adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity, pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue to total average assets, adjusted earnings per common share, tangible book value per common share, tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), adjusted efficiency ratio (tax equivalent), and adjusted dividend payout ratio. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures: (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and adjusted performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

Available to Common Shareholders















(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262 $ 73,007 $ 96,720

$ 3,684 $ 447,317 Plus: Merger expense - - 122 5,070 19,916

5,192 50,845 Incremental merger related expense 7,500 - 1,671 8,960 32,704

18,131 52,247 Gain on extinguishment of debt (652) - (1,140) - -

(1,792) - Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 41,522 9,596 6,219 212 2,254

57,548 3,094 Pension settlement expense 11,226 600 - - 6,127

11,826 9,023 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) (595)

(435,652) (384) Nonroutine (losses) gains, net - (6,653) - - -

(6,653) - Tax adjustment 105,275 3,944 1,599 15,393 14,580

126,211 27,361 Adjusted income from continuing operations 75,108 99,992 112,466 123,117 143,736

410,683 535,549 Less: Preferred dividends 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372 2,372

9,488 9,488 Adjusted income from continuing operations

available to common shareholders $ 72,736 $ 97,620 $ 110,094 $ 120,745 $ 141,364

$ 401,195 $ 526,061



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing Operations















(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262 $ 73,007 $ 96,720

$ 3,684 $ 447,317 Plus: Provision for credit losses 38,000 17,000 15,000 10,000 6,000

80,000 7,000 Income tax (benefit) expense (80,485) 24,355 30,463 21,073 28,196

(4,594) 129,705 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations $ (306,222) $ 128,507 $ 152,725 $ 104,080 $ 130,916

$ 79,090 $ 584,022



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue from Continuing Operations















(Loss) income from continuing operations $ (263,737) $ 87,152 $ 107,262 $ 73,007 $ 96,720

$ 3,684 $ 447,317 Plus: Provision for credit losses 38,000 17,000 15,000 10,000 6,000

80,000 7,000 Merger expense - - 122 5,070 19,916

5,192 50,845 Incremental merger related expense 7,500 - 1,671 8,960 32,704

18,131 52,247 Gain on extinguishment of debt (652) - (1,140) - -

(1,792) - Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 41,522 9,596 6,219 212 2,254

57,548 3,094 Pension settlement expense 11,226 600 - - 6,127

11,826 9,023 Income tax (benefit) expense (80,485) 24,355 30,463 21,073 28,196

(4,594) 129,705 Less: Security (losses) gains, net (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) (595)

(435,652) (384) Nonroutine (losses) gains, net $ - $ (6,653) $ - $ - $ -

(6,653) - Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations $ 137,898 $ 145,292 $ 159,528 $ 169,583 $ 192,512

$ 612,300 $ 699,615





Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Total Adjusted Noninterest Revenue















Total noninterest revenue $ (311,460) $ 73,989 $ 86,664 $ 34,463 $ 80,196

$ (116,343) $ 342,485 Less: Security gains (losses), net (384,524) 64 69 (51,261) (595)

(435,652) (384) Nonroutine gains (losses), net - (6,653) - - -

(6,653) - Total adjusted noninterest revenue $ 73,064 $ 80,578 $ 86,595 $ 85,724 $ 80,791

$ 325,962 $ 342,869



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense















Total noninterest expense $ 329,367 $ 274,442 $ 267,466 $ 284,647 $ 308,638

$ 1,155,923 $ 1,109,754 Less: Merger expense - - 122 5,070 19,916

5,192 50,845 Incremental merger related expense 7,500 - 1,671 8,960 32,704

18,131 52,247 Gain on extinguishment of debt (652) - (1,140) - -

(1,792) - Restructuring and other nonroutine expenses 41,522 9,596 6,219 212 2,254

57,548 3,094 Pension settlement expense 11,226 600 - - 6,127

11,826 9,023 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 269,771 $ 264,246 $ 260,594 $ 270,405 $ 247,637

$ 1,065,018 $ 994,545



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (In thousands) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 Total Tangible Assets, Excluding AOCI















Total assets $ 48,934,510 $ 48,523,010 $ 48,838,660 $ 51,693,096 $ 48,653,414

$ 48,934,510 $ 48,653,414 Less: Goodwill 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785

1,367,785 1,367,785 Other identifiable intangible assets 100,191 104,596 109,033 115,113 119,579

100,191 119,579 Total tangible assets 47,466,534 47,050,629 47,361,842 50,210,198 47,166,050

47,466,534 47,166,050 Less: AOCI (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538)

(761,829) (1,222,538) Total tangible assets, excluding AOCI $ 48,228,363 $ 48,360,550 $ 48,524,917 $ 51,292,084 $ 48,388,588

$ 48,228,363 $ 48,388,588



Quarter Ended

Year-to-date (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 2023 Sep 2023 Jun 2023 Mar 2023 Dec 2022

Dec 2023 Dec 2022 PERIOD END BALANCES:















Total Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850 $4,490,417 $4,311,374

$5,167,843 $4,311,374 Less: AOCI (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538)

(761,829) (1,222,538) Total shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $5,929,672 $5,705,178 $5,648,925 $5,572,303 $5,533,912

$5,929,672 $5,533,912

















Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850 $4,490,417 $4,311,374

$5,167,843 $4,311,374 Less: preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Common shareholders' equity 5,000,850 4,228,264 4,318,857 4,323,424 4,144,381

5,000,850 4,144,381 Less: AOCI (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538)

(761,829) (1,222,538) Common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $5,762,679 $5,538,185 $5,481,932 $5,405,310 $5,366,919

$5,762,679 $5,366,919

















Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, Excluding AOCI















Total shareholders' equity $5,167,843 $4,395,257 $4,485,850 $4,490,417 $4,311,374

$5,167,843 $4,311,374 Less: Goodwill 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,785

1,367,785 1,367,785 Other identifiable intangible assets 100,191 104,596 109,033 115,113 119,579

100,191 119,579 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity 3,532,874 2,755,883 2,842,039 2,840,526 2,657,017

3,532,874 2,657,017 Less: AOCI (761,829) (1,309,921) (1,163,075) (1,081,886) (1,222,538)

(761,829) (1,222,538) Total tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI $4,294,703 $4,065,804 $4,005,114 $3,922,412 $3,879,555

$4,294,703 $3,879,555

















AVERAGE BALANCES:















Total Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity















Total shareholders' equity $4,507,343 $4,505,162 $4,539,353 $4,396,461 $4,215,585

$4,487,433 $4,574,403 Less: Goodwill 1,367,916 1,367,785 1,367,785 1,367,784 1,370,106

1,367,818 1,343,590 Other identifiable intangible assets 102,765 107,032 113,094 117,518 122,093

110,053 154,170 Preferred stock 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993 166,993

166,993 166,993 Total tangible common shareholders' equity $2,869,669 $2,863,352 $2,891,481 $2,744,166 $2,556,393

$2,842,569 $2,909,650

















Total average assets $48,444,176 $48,655,138 $49,067,121 $48,652,201 $47,790,494

$48,703,953 $47,533,157 Total shares of common stock outstanding 182,871,775 182,611,075 182,626,229 182,684,578 182,437,265

182,871,775 182,437,265 Average shares outstanding-diluted 182,688,190 184,645,004 183,631,570 183,908,798 183,762,008

182,608,713 184,498,472

















Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.44 % 5.86 % 6.00 % 5.66 % 5.63 %

7.44 % 5.63 % Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI (2) 8.90 8.41 8.25 7.65 8.02

8.90 8.02 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (3) (36.79) 11.75 14.55 10.44 14.64

(0.20) 15.05 Return on average tangible common equity (3) 35.49 12.50 15.49 10.97 14.83

18.74 15.59 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (4) 10.06 13.53 15.27 17.84 21.94

14.11 18.08 Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations (5) 0.62 0.82 0.92 1.03 1.19

0.84 1.13 Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations (6) 6.65 8.93 10.10 11.58 13.85

9.29 11.94 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (7) (2.51) 1.05 1.25 0.87 1.09

0.16 1.23 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets (8) 1.13 1.18 1.30 1.41 1.60

1.26 1.47 Tangible book value per common share (9) $ 19.32 $ 15.09 $ 15.56 $ 15.55 $ 14.56

$ 19.32 $ 14.56 Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI (10) 23.48 22.26 21.93 21.47 21.27

23.48 21.27 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share (11) $ 0.40 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.77

$ 2.20 $ 2.85 Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations (12) 58.75 % 44.34 % 39.17 % 35.61 % 28.57 %

42.73 % 30.88 %

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures: (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets. (2) Tangible common shareholders' equity, excluding AOCI, to tangible assets, excluding AOCI, is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less preferred stock, goodwill, other identifiable intangible assets and accumulated other comprehensive loss, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill, accumulated other comprehensive loss, and other identifiable intangible assets. (3) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized income available to common shareholders from continuing operation divided by average tangible common shareholders equity. (4) Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average tangible common shareholders' equity. (5) Adjusted return on average assets from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income from continuing operations divided by total average assets. (6) Adjusted return on average common shareholders' equity from continuing operations is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shareholders' equity. (7) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets. (8) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations to total average assets is defined by the Company as annualized adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations divided by total average assets adjusted for items included in the definition and calculation of adjusted income. (9) Tangible book value per common share is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (10) Tangible book value per common share, excluding AOCI is defined by the Company as tangible common shareholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total shares of common stock outstanding. (11) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per common share is defined by the Company as adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations divided by average common shares outstanding-diluted. (12) Adjusted dividend payout ratio from continuing operations is defined by the Company as common share dividends divided by adjusted income available to common shareholders from continuing operations.

Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio-Fully Taxable Equivalent Definitions

The efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment from continuing operations. The adjusted efficiency ratio excludes income and expense items otherwise disclosed as non-routine from total noninterest expense from continuing operations.

