PR Newswire
29.01.2024 | 22:30
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of LINKBANK (the "Bank") reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 that were significantly impacted by one-time costs related to the merger with Partners Bancorp ("Partners") that was successfully completed on November 30, 2023 (the "Merger"). For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a net loss of $13.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, and for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized a net loss of $12.2 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

Fourth quarter 2023 results include the impact of the Partners Merger and include $19.2 million pre-tax ( $15.2 million after tax) of primarily merger-related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding these expenses, earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 would have been $2.0 million 1, or $0.09 1 per diluted share. Similarly, results for the year ended December 31, 2023 include $20.9 million pre-tax ( $16.5 million after tax) of primarily merger related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding these and other non-recurring expenses, earnings for the year ended December 31, 2023 would have been $6.2 million 1, or $0.35 1 per diluted share.

Reported results prior to the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect legacy LINKBANCORP results only.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • The Company successfully completed a transformational merger of equals with Partners Bancorp, the parent company of The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank, which closed on November 30, 2023 . Both The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank were merged into LINKBANK. The conversion to LINKBANK's core operating system was successfully completed on December 4, 2023 .
  • Total assets increased to $2.66 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022 .
  • Total deposits increased to $2.30 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.04 billion at September 30, 2023 and $946.8 million at December 31, 2022 .
  • Total loans increased to $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $978.9 million at September 30, 2023 and $927.9 million at December 31, 2022 .
  • Net interest margin expanded from 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023 to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

1

See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

The fourth quarter results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings given the Merger with Partners was completed on November 30, 2023 .

"2023 was a transformational year for LINKBANCORP. Our merger with Partners Bancorp established a premier Mid-Atlantic community banking franchise committed to positively impacting communities across the markets we serve," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "We believe our increased scale and presence in growing and diverse markets will drive profitable growth and shareholder value. Promptly after the closing of the merger, we successfully converted legacy Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank accounts to LINKBANK's core system. Additionally, we have right-sized our pro forma organizational structure and commenced various cost-saving initiatives that we expect will ensure we achieve the projected benefits of the merger. While merger-related expenses and accounting adjustments negatively impacted fourth quarter and 2023 earnings, we are pleased with our core operating results. We are very grateful to each of our employees who have performed at a high level during this period, providing exceptional service to clients and their colleagues as together we navigated these critical transitions."

Merger with Partners Bancorp
Partners Bancorp merged with and into LINKBANCORP and The Bank of Delmarva and Virginia Partners Bank each merged with and into LINKBANK, effective November 30, 2023 . The acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with the Company as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of Partners at their respective fair values as of November 30, 2023 . The transaction was valued at approximately $135.8 million and expanded LINKBANK's footprint into Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey .

As a result of the Merger, the Company added $1.50 billion in assets, $123.4 million in investment securities, $1.24 billion in loans, $1.30 billion in deposits, $54.7 million in FHLB advances and $21.1 million in subordinated debt. The excess of the merger consideration over the fair value of net Partners assets acquired resulted in goodwill of $21.0 million . Subsequent to the Merger but prior to year-end, the Company sold a substantial portion of the acquired available-for-sale securities portfolio for net proceeds of $87.4 million and used approximately $54.7 million of the proceeds to reduce FHLB borrowings assumed in the Merger. The Merger resulted in dilution in the Company's tangible book value per share which was $4.90 1 at December 31, 2023 compared to $6.44 1 at September 30, 2023 . The principal cause of the dilution was net fair value discount adjustments of approximately $64.5 million to the acquired loan portfolio due to increasing interest rates in the last 12-24 months. The loan fair value adjustments will accrete back through income as the loans mature, which management anticipates will lead to earnings per share and capital accretion in future periods.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at December 31, 2023 was 7.09%1. The Bank's Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2023 were 10.05% and 10.75%, respectively.

The Company incurred expenses of $19.2 million and $20.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, related to Merger costs and an increased allowance for credit losses related to the acquisition of Partners loans.

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to November 30, 2023 reflect LINKBANCORP results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the Merger-related expenses incurred, the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

1

See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $14.3 million compared to $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 61 basis points over the prior quarter, due to an increase in the average yield on loans of 70 basis points to 6.03%. Also contributing to expansion of net interest margin during the fourth quarter was a seven basis points decrease in the cost of funds to 2.28%. The increase in net interest income was primarily a result of the legacy Partners portfolio, which maintained a lower cost of deposits, coupled with the higher average yield on interest earning assets across the portfolio and the impact of purchase accounting accretion. In addition, proceeds from the sale of a substantial portion of the available-for-sale securities acquired in the Merger were used to pay off FHLB borrowings assumed in the Merger, contributing to further margin expansion.

Noninterest income increased quarter over quarter to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $880 thousand for the third quarter of 2023. This increase was primarily related to a $187 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts related to the increased size of the customer base in connection with the Merger.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $22.3 million compared to $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. Excluding one-time charges related to the Merger of $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $777 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased by $5.6 million to $12.8 million in the fourth quarter from $8.8 million in the third quarter. This increase was primarily due to the increased headcount and infrastructure resulting from the Merger, including additional branches, amortization of intangible assets, processing fees, and an increased incentive compensation accrual.

Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.66 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022 . Deposits and net loans as of December 31, 2023 totaled $2.30 billion and $2.22 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $1.04 billion and $968.9 million, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022 .

Total loans increased $1.26 billion during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $2.24 billion at December 31, 2023 and included $1.24 billion of loans acquired through the Merger. Excluding the newly acquired loans, loans increased $18.3 million or 7.38% annualized led by originated commercial loan growth, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the fourth quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $628 thousand .

Year-over-year, loans increased $1.31 billion and included $1.24 billion of loans acquired through the Merger. Excluding the newly acquired loans, loans increased $69.3 million, or 7.5% during 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $77.7 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $68.0 million at September 30, 2023, while increasing $47.7 million compared to the $30.0 million balance at December 31, 2022.

Deposits at December 31, 2023 totaled $2.30 billion, an increase of $1.26 billion compared to $1.04 billion at September 30, 2023 . The Merger added $1.30 billion of total deposits, including $969.5 million of transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) and $330.3 million of time deposits on November 30, 2023 . Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $656.0 million at December 31, 2023, representing 28.5% of total deposits, compared to $210.4 million, representing 20.2% of total deposits at September 30, 2023 .

Shareholders' equity increased from $141.4 million at September 30, 2023 to $265.6 million at December 31, 2023 primarily as a result of the completion of the Merger. The Merger resulted in dilution in the Company's tangible book value per share which was $4.901 at December 31, 2023 compared to $6.44 1 at September 30, 2023. The principal cause of the dilution was fair value discount adjustments of approximately $64.5 million to the acquired loan portfolio due to increasing interest rates in the last 12-24 months. The loan fair value adjustments will accrete back through income as the loans mature and are expected to result in earnings per share and capital accretion over future periods.

1

See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

Asset Quality
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $9.8 million, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $349 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. The provision for the fourth quarter included $9.7 million associated with day one accounting provision required for non-purchase credit deteriorated loans acquired in the Merger.

Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $9.0 million, representing 0.34% of total assets. Loans 30-89 days past due at December 31, 2023 were $4.7 million, representing 0.21% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses-loans was $23.8 million, or 1.06% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 263.55% at December 31, 2023, compared to 336.85% at September 30, 2023 .

Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of December 31, 2023 . The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.75% and 10.05%, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 12.92% and 12.37%, respectively, at September 30, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 . The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.09%1 at December 31, 2023 .

1

See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey through 29 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the integration of the merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

LB-E
LB-D

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

























December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)











ASSETS











Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents


$ 11,663


$ 5,447


$ 4,736


$ 4,545


$ 4,209

Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions


66,000


62,532


118,438


47,190


25,802

Cash and cash equivalents


77,663


67,979


123,174


51,735


30,011

Certificates of deposit with other banks


-


249


498


745


5,623

Securities available for sale, at fair value


115,490


78,779


83,620


86,804


78,813

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses


36,223


37,266


38,220


38,986


31,822

Loans receivable, gross


2,241,533


978,912


969,533


945,371


927,871

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(23,767)


(9,964)


(10,228)


(10,526)


(4,666)

Loans receivable, net


2,217,766


968,948


959,305


934,845


923,205

Investments in restricted bank stock


5,066


3,107


5,544


4,134


3,377

Premises and equipment, net


22,507


6,414


6,292


6,497


6,743

Right-of-use asset - premises


15,597


9,727


9,896


10,058


10,219

Bank-owned life insurance


48,847


24,732


24,554


24,384


19,244

Goodwill


56,838


35,842


35,842


35,842


35,842

Other intangible assets, net


25,733


873


932


991


1,052

Deferred tax asset


20,682


6,880


6,571


6,749


5,619

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


22,023


14,899


14,024


12,188


12,084

TOTAL ASSETS


$ 2,664,436


$ 1,255,695


$ 1,308,472


$ 1,213,958


$ 1,163,654

LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Demand, noninterest bearing


$ 655,953


$ 210,404


$ 240,729


$ 204,495


$ 192,773

Interest bearing


1,642,520


831,368


794,113


780,003


753,999

Total deposits


2,298,473


1,041,772


1,034,842


984,498


946,772

Other Borrowings


10,500


15,000


74,899


31,250


20,938

Subordinated Debt


61,444


40,354


40,398


40,441


40,484

Lease Liabilities


16,464


9,728


9,896


10,058


10,219

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


11,952


7,490


5,985


6,130


6,688

TOTAL LIABILITIES


2,398,833


1,114,344


1,166,020


1,072,377


1,025,101

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock


-


-


-


-


-

Common stock


373


162


162


250


149

Surplus


263,306


127,856


127,818


127,659


117,709

Retained earnings


4,650


19,062


19,039


18,911


27,100

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,209)


(5,729)


(4,567)


(5,239)


(6,405)

Total equity attributable to parent


265,120


141,351


142,452


141,581


138,553

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary


483


-


-


-


-

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


265,603


141,351


142,452


141,581


138,553

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$ 2,664,436


$ 1,255,695


$ 1,308,472


$ 1,213,958


$ 1,163,654

Common shares outstanding


37,340,700


16,235,871


16,228,440


16,221,692


14,939,640

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022



12/31/2023


12/31/2022

(In Thousands, except share and per share data)












INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME












Loans receivable, including fees


$ 21,461


$ 13,068


$ 11,109



$ 58,791


$ 36,396

Other


1,642


1,710


1,097



6,407


3,868

Total interest and dividend income


23,103


14,778


12,206



65,198


40,264

INTEREST EXPENSE












Deposits


7,445


5,434


2,465



22,638


5,337

Other Borrowings


727


550


335



1,923


441

Subordinated Debt


615


442


421



1,926


1,501

Total interest expense


8,787


6,426


3,221



26,487


7,279

NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
(CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES


14,316


8,352


8,985



38,711


32,985

Provision for (credit to) for credit losses


9,844


(349)


100



9,295


1,290

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
(CREDIT TO) CREDIT LOSSES


4,472


8,701


8,885



29,416


31,695

NONINTEREST INCOME












Service charges on deposit accounts


385


198


188



978


832

Bank-owned life insurance


250


177


116



738


497

Net realized (losses) gains on the sale of debt securities


-


-


-



(2,370)


13

Gain on sale of loans


166


-


-



465


753

Other


374


505


204



1,276


862

Total noninterest income


1,175


880


508



1,087


2,957

NONINTEREST EXPENSE












Salaries and employee benefits


8,262


4,193


4,612



20,612


16,224

Occupancy


911


701


616



3,015


2,119

Equipment and data processing


1,201


934


751



3,720


2,609

Professional fees


536


363


371



1,698


1,236

FDIC insurance


198


276


157



817


640

Bank Shares Tax


323


278


201



1,158


786

Merger & system conversion related expenses


9,496


777


973



11,176


973

Other


1,358


472


764



3,636


3,245

Total noninterest expense


22,285


7,994


8,445



45,832


27,832

Income before income tax (benefit) expense


(16,638)


1,587


948



(15,329)


6,820

Income tax (benefit) expense


(3,448)


347


252



(3,168)


1,222

NET (LOSS) INCOME


$ (13,190)


$ 1,240


$ 696



$ (12,161)


$ 5,598













(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC


$ (0.57)


$ 0.08


$ 0.05



$ (0.68)


$ 0.49

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED


$ (0.57)


$ 0.08


$ 0.05



$ (0.68)


$ 0.49

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING,












BASIC


23,063,202


16,235,144


14,939,640



17,753,914


11,310,386

DILUTED


23,063,202


16,235,144


14,939,640



17,753,914


11,310,386

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)












For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

('Dollars In Thousands)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

Operating Highlights










Net (Loss) Income

$ (13,190)


$ 1,240


$ 696


$ (12,161)


$ 5,598

Net Interest Income

14,316


8,352


8,985


38,711


32,985

Provision for (Credit to) Credit Losses

9,844


(349)


100


9,295


1,290

Non-Interest Income

1,175


880


508


1,087


2,957

Non-Interest Expense

22,285


7,994


8,445


45,832


27,832

(Loss) Earnings per Share, Basic

(0.57)


0.08


0.05


(0.68)


0.49

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)

0.09


0.11


0.10


0.35


0.56

(Loss) Earnings per Share, Diluted

(0.57)


0.08


0.05


(0.68)


0.49

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)

0.09


0.11


0.10


0.35


0.56











Selected Operating Ratios










Net Interest Margin

3.55 %


2.89 %


3.36 %


3.09 %


3.39 %

Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")

-3.01 %


0.39 %


0.24 %


-0.90 %


0.53 %

Adjusted ROA2

0.45 %


0.59 %


0.50 %


0.46 %


0.60 %

Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")

-28.66 %


3.46 %


2.02 %


-8.00 %


5.22 %

Adjusted ROE2

4.28 %


5.17 %


4.24 %


4.08 %


5.93 %

Efficiency Ratio

143.86 %


86.59 %


88.96 %


115.16 %


77.44 %

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3

82.56 %


78.17 %


78.71 %


82.19 %


74.76 %

Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets

0.27 %


0.28 %


0.17 %


0.08 %


0.28 %

Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets

5.08 %


2.54 %


2.90 %


3.38 %


2.63 %






















12/31/2023


9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022

Financial Condition Data










Total Assets

$ 2,664,436


$ 1,255,695


$ 1,308,472


$ 1,213,958


$ 1,163,654

Loans Receivable, Net

2,217,766


968,948


959,305


934,845


923,205











Noninterest-bearing Deposits

655,953


210,404


240,729


204,495


192,773

Interest-bearing Deposits

1,642,520


831,368


794,113


780,003


753,999

Total Deposits

2,298,473


1,041,772


1,034,842


984,498


946,772











Selected Balance Sheet Ratios










Total Capital Ratio1

10.75 %


12.92 %


13.55 %


13.53 %


12.89 %

Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.05 %


12.37 %


12.94 %


12.32 %


12.41 %

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1

10.05 %


12.37 %


12.94 %


12.32 %


12.41 %

Leverage Ratio1

14.26 %


10.71 %


10.41 %


10.78 %


10.93 %

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4

7.09 %


8.58 %


8.38 %


8.90 %


9.02 %

Tangible Book Value per Share5

$ 4.90


$ 6.44


$ 6.51


$ 6.46


$ 6.80











Asset Quality Data










Non-performing Assets

$ 9,018


$ 2,958


$ 2,856


$ 2,398


$ 2,500

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.34 %


0.24 %


0.22 %


0.20 %


0.21 %

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.40 %


0.30 %


0.29 %


0.25 %


0.27 %

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")

$ 23,767


$ 9,964


$ 10,228


$ 10,526


$ 4,666

ACLL to Total Loans

1.06 %


1.02 %


1.05 %


1.11 %


0.50 %

ACLL to Nonperforming Assets

263.55 %


336.85 %


358.12 %


438.95 %


186.64 %

Net chargeoffs (recoveries)

$ 195


$ (12)


$ (97)


$ (2)


$ (60)











(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital

(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended December 31,



2023


2022

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 63,572


$ 405


2.53 %


$ 42,925


$ 227


2.10 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


88,632


951


4.26 %


80,842


567


2.78 %

Tax-Exempt


38,269


362


3.75 %


37,169


384


4.10 %

Total Securities


126,901


1,313


4.10 %


118,011


951


3.20 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


190,473


1,718


3.58 %


160,936


1,178


2.90 %

Total Loans (3)


1,411,129


21,461


6.03 %


899,028


11,109


4.90 %

Total Earning Assets


1,601,602


23,179


5.74 %


1,059,964


12,287


4.60 %

Other Assets


138,537






94,628





Total Assets


$ 1,740,139






$ 1,154,592





Interest bearing demand


$ 328,342


$ 1,746


2.11 %


$ 278,816


$ 808


1.15 %

Money market demand


367,821


2,287


2.47 %


245,154


966


1.56 %

Time deposits


348,580


3,412


3.88 %


211,090


691


1.30 %

Total Borrowings


113,492


1,342


4.69 %


68,160


756


4.40 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,158,235


8,787


3.01 %


803,220


3,221


1.59 %

Non Int. Bearing Deposits


371,051






199,556





Total Cost of Funds


$ 1,529,286


$ 8,787


2.28 %


$ 1,002,776


$ 3,221


1.27 %

Other Liabilities


28,244






14,864





Total Liabilities


$ 1,557,530






$ 1,017,640





Shareholders' Equity


$ 182,609






$ 136,952





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 1,740,139






$ 1,154,592





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




14,392


2.73 %




9,066


3.01 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(76)






(81)



Net Interest Income




$ 14,316






$ 8,985



Net Interest Margin






3.55 %






3.36 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans














LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 63,572


$ 405


2.53 %


$ 55,514


$ 577


4.12 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


88,632


951


4.26 %


82,499


833


4.01 %

Tax-Exempt


38,269


362


3.75 %


38,589


378


3.89 %

Total Securities


126,901


1,313


4.10 %


121,088


1,211


3.97 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


190,473


1,718


3.58 %


176,602


1,788


4.02 %

Total Loans (3)


1,411,129


21,461


6.03 %


971,877


13,068


5.33 %

Total Earning Assets


1,601,546


23,179


5.74 %


1,148,479


14,856


5.13 %

Other Assets


138,537






97,995





Total Assets


$ 1,740,139






$ 1,246,474





Interest bearing demand


$ 328,342


$ 1,746


2.11 %


$ 254,725


$ 1,490


2.32 %

Money market demand


367,821


2,287


2.47 %


254,849


1,827


2.84 %

Time deposits


348,580


3,412


3.88 %


265,573


2,117


3.16 %

Total Borrowings


113,492


1,342


4.69 %


102,669


992


3.83 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


1,158,235


8,787


3.01 %


877,816


6,426


2.90 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


371,051






209,054





Total Cost of Funds


$ 1,529,286


$ 8,787


2.28 %


$ 1,086,870


$ 6,426


2.35 %

Other Liabilities


28,244






17,230





Total Liabilities


$ 1,557,530






$ 1,104,100





Shareholders' Equity


$ 182,609






$ 142,374





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 1,740,139






$ 1,246,474





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




14,392


2.73 %




8,430


2.23 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(76)






(78)



Net Interest Income




$ 14,316






$ 8,352



Net Interest Margin






3.55 %






2.89 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
















For the Year Ended December 31,



2023


2022

(Dollars in thousands)


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate


Avg Bal


Interest (2)


Yield/Rate

Int. Earn. Cash


$ 55,501


$ 1,966


3.54 %


$ 56,783


$ 533


0.94 %

Securities













Taxable (1)


84,860


3,260


3.84 %


78,629


2,175


2.77 %

Tax-Exempt


38,591


1,495


3.87 %


40,388


1,468


3.63 %

Total Securities


123,451


4,755


3.85 %


119,017


3,643


3.06 %

Total Cash Equiv. and Investments


178,952


6,721


3.76 %


175,800


4,176


2.38 %

Total Loans (3)


1,071,864


58,791


5.48 %


795,908


36,396


4.57 %

Total Earning Assets


1,250,816


65,512


5.24 %


971,708


40,572


4.18 %

Other Assets


106,267






88,485





Total Assets


$ 1,357,083






$ 1,060,193





Interest bearing demand


$ 269,615


$ 5,684


2.11 %


$ 271,681


$ 1,713


0.63 %

Money market demand


278,418


7,053


2.53 %


229,979


1,911


0.83 %

Time deposits


301,101


9,901


3.29 %


205,636


1,713


0.83 %

Total Borrowings


90,468


3,849


4.25 %


55,980


1,942


3.47 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


939,602


26,487


2.82 %


763,276


7,279


0.95 %

Non Int Bearing Deposits


245,703






173,938





Total Cost of Funds


$ 1,185,305


$ 26,487


2.23 %


$ 937,214


$ 7,279


0.78 %

Other Liabilities


19,850






15,806





Total Liabilities


$ 1,205,155






$ 953,020





Shareholders' Equity


$ 151,927






$ 107,173





Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$ 1,357,083






$ 1,060,193





Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)




39,025


2.42 %




33,293


3.22 %

Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment




(314)






(308)



Net Interest Income




$ 38,711






$ 32,985



Net Interest Margin






3.09 %






3.39 %


(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.

(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table

(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans

LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Agriculture and farmland loans


$ 66,573


$ 50,584


$ 50,552


$ 53,301


$ 55,746

Construction loans


178,500


65,836


75,628


67,934


57,713

Commercial & industrial loans


238,258


115,572


104,869


99,356


104,755

Commercial real estate loans











Multifamily


180,535


111,853


113,254


111,461


105,390

Owner occupied


501,788


161,751


154,520


151,407


139,554

Non-owner occupied


568,714


256,522


254,691


249,638


245,274

Residential real estate loans











First liens


414,263


172,481


170,271


166,478


168,084

Second liens and lines of credit


70,724


27,870


30,148


30,720


35,576

Consumer and other loans


16,760


11,869


11,308


10,472


10,057

Municipal loans


5,244


4,137


3,929


4,292


5,466



2,241,359


978,475


969,170


945,059


927,615

Deferred costs (fees)


174


437


363


312


256

Total loans receivable


$ 2,241,533


$ 978,912


$ 969,533


$ 945,371


$ 927,871












LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)














December 31, 2023



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Gains (Losses)


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









U.S. government agency securities


$ 12,711


$ 274


$ 12,985



U.S. government treasury securities


4,925


17


4,942



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


49,640


(2,595)


47,045



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


50,795


(2,614)


48,181



Other securities


2,301


36


2,337





$ 120,372


$ (4,882)


$ 115,490














Amortized
Cost


Net Unrealized
Losses


Fair Value


Allowance for
Credit Losses

Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$ 15,000


$ (1,592)


$ 13,408


$ (512)

Structured mortgage-backed securities


21,735


(907)


20,828


-



$ 36,735


$ (2,499)


$ 34,236


$ (512)












December 31, 2022



(In Thousands)


Amortized
Cost


Net
Unrealized
Losses


Fair
Value



Available for Sale:









Small Business Administration loan pools


$ 858


$ (15)


$ 843



Obligations of state and political subdivisions


44,189


(4,020)


40,169



Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities


41,873


(4,072)


37,801





$ 86,920


$ (8,107)


$ 78,813



Held to Maturity:









Corporate debentures


$ 14,993


$ (994)


$ 13,999



Structured mortgage-backed securities


16,829


(748)


16,081





$ 31,822


$ (1,742)


$ 30,080












LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits Detail (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$ 655,953


$ 210,404


$ 240,729


$ 204,495


$ 192,773

Demand, interest-bearing


438,765


273,673


237,114


250,944


254,478

Money market and savings


577,448


258,334


254,632


241,858


228,048

Time deposits, $250 and over


135,050


51,563


57,194


51,855


46,116

Time deposits, other


491,257


247,798


245,173


235,346


225,357



$ 2,298,473


$ 1,041,772


$ 1,034,842


$ 984,498


$ 946,772























Average Deposits Detail, for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited)












(In Thousands)


December 31, 2023


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


December 31, 2022

Demand, noninterest-bearing


$ 371,051


$ 209,054


$ 209,072


$ 192,135


$ 199,556

Demand, interest-bearing


328,342


254,725


243,539


251,103


278,816

Money market and savings


367,821


254,849


244,355


245,563


245,154

Time deposits


348,580


265,573


299,398


290,605


211,090



$ 1,415,794


$ 984,201


$ 996,364


$ 979,406


$ 934,616












Merger with Partners Bancorp

The following table provides a summary of the assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and associated preliminary fair value adjustments by the Company as of the merger date. As provided for under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, management has up to 12 months following the date of the merger to finalize the fair value adjustments.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)


Partners Bancorp


Fair Value Adjustment


As Recorded by
LINKBANCORP, Inc.

Assets acquired







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 34,586


$ -


$ 34,586

Federal funds sold


7,159


-


7,159

Securities available for sale, at fair value


124,361


(921)


123,440

Loans held for sale


201


-


201

Loans


1,308,978


(64,460)


1,244,518

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(16,124)


11,821


(4,303)

Loans receivable, net


1,292,854


(52,639)


1,240,215

Restricted stock


10,536


-


10,536

Premises and equipment


12,458


4,191


16,649

Accrued interest receivable


4,787


-


4,787

Core deposit intangibles


-


25,344


25,344

Deferred tax asset


8,766


5,063


13,829

Right-of-use-asset -- premises


6,042


-


6,042

Other assets


22,986


(2,122)


20,864

Total assets acquired


$ 1,524,736


$ (21,084)


$ 1,503,652

Liabilities assumed







Deposits


$ 1,303,462


$ (3,595)


$ 1,299,867

Borrowings


55,292


-


55,292

Subordinated debt


22,257


(1,179)


21,078

Accrued interest payable


2,056


-


2,056

Operating lease liabilities


6,908


-


6,908

Other liabilities


1,643


2,025


3,668

Total liabilities assumed


$ 1,391,618


$ (2,749)


$ 1,388,869








Net assets acquired






$ 114,783








Consideration paid














Common stock consideration:







Common shares of Partners Bancorp






17,985,577

Exchange ratio






1.15

LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock issued






20,683,185

LINKBANCORP, Inc. stock price on acquisition date






$ 6.47

Purchase price assigned to Partners Bancorp common shares






133,820








Restricted stock consideration







Partners Bancorp restricted stock shares






297,726

LINKBANCORP, Inc. stock price on acquisition date






$ 6.47

Total purchase price assigned to Partners Bancorp restricted shares






1,926








Cash paid in exchange for Partners Bancorp stock options






33

Total consideration






$ 135,779








Goodwill






$ 20,996








Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Return on Average Assets


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

Net (loss) income

$ (13,190)


$ 1,240


$ 696


$ (12,161)


$ 5,598

Average assets

1,740,139


1,246,474


1,154,592


1,357,083


1,060,193

Return on average assets (annualized)

-3.01 %


0.39 %


0.24 %


-0.90 %


0.53 %

Net (loss) income

(13,190)


1,240


696


(12,161)


5,598

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-


-


-


2,370


(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


(498)


3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496


777


973


11,176


973

Tax effect at 21%

(1,994)


(163)


(204)


(2,347)


(204)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

9,694


-


-


9,694


-

Tax effect at 21%

(2,036)


-


-


(2,036)


-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,970


1,854


1,465


6,198


6,357

Average assets

1,740,139


1,246,474


1,154,592


1,357,083


1,060,193

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

0.45 %


0.59 %


0.50 %


0.46 %


0.60 %











Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

Net (loss) income

$ (13,190)


$ 1,240


$ 696


$ (12,161)


$ 5,598

Average shareholders' equity

182,609


142,374


136,952


151,927


107,173

Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)

-28.66 %


3.46 %


2.02 %


-8.00 %


5.22 %

Net (loss) income

(13,190)


1,240


696


(12,161)


5,598

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-


-


-


2,370


(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


(498)


3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496


777


973


11,176


973

Tax effect at 21%

(1,994)


(163)


(204)


(2,347)


(204)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

9,694


-


-


9,694


-

Tax effect at 21%

(2,036)


-


-


(2,036)


-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,970


1,854


1,465


6,198


6,357

Average shareholders' equity

182,609


142,374


136,952


151,927


107,173

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(Non-GAAP)

4.28 %


5.17 %


4.24 %


4.08 %


5.93 %











Adjusted Efficiency Ratio


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

GAAP-based efficiency ratio

143.86 %


86.59 %


88.96 %


115.16 %


77.44 %

Net interest income

$ 14,316


$ 8,352


$ 8,985


$ 38,711


$ 32,985

Noninterest income

1,175


880


508


1,087


2,957

Less: net gains (losses) on sales of securities

-


-


-


(2,370)


13

Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)

15,491


9,232


9,493


42,168


35,929

Total noninterest expense

22,285


7,994


8,445


45,832


27,832

Less: Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496


777


973


11,176


973

Adjusted non-interest expense

12,789


7,217


7,472


34,656


26,859

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)

82.56 %


78.17 %


78.71 %


82.19 %


74.76 %











Adjusted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022



12/31/2023


12/31/2022

GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Basic

$ (0.57)


$ 0.08


$ 0.05



$ (0.68)


$ 0.49

GAAP-Based (Loss) Earnings Per Share, Diluted

$ (0.57)


$ 0.08


$ 0.05



$ (0.68)


$ 0.49

Net (Loss) Income

$ (13,190)


$ 1,240


$ 696



$ (12,161)


$ 5,598

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-


-


-



2,370


(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-



(498)


3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496


777


973



11,176


973

Tax effect at 21%

(1,994)


(163)


(204)



(2,347)


(204)

Non-purchase credit deteriorated provision for credit losses

9,694


-


-



9,694


-

Tax effect at 21%

(2,036)


-


-



(2,036)


-

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

1,970


1,854


1,465



6,198


6,357

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.09


$ 0.11


$ 0.10



$ 0.35


$ 0.56

Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.09


$ 0.11


$ 0.10



$ 0.35


$ 0.56

Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)


12/31/2023


9/30/2023


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022

Tangible Common Equity







Total shareholders' equity


$ 265,603


$ 141,351


$ 142,452


$ 141,581


$ 138,553

Adjustments:











Goodwill


(56,838)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)

Other intangible assets


(25,733)


(873)


(932)


(991)


(1,052)

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)


$ 183,032


$ 104,636


$ 105,678


$ 104,748


$ 101,659

Common shares outstanding


37,340,700


16,235,871


16,228,440


16,221,692


14,939,640

Book value per common share


$ 7.11


$ 8.71


$ 8.78


$ 8.73


$ 9.27

Tangible book value per common share
(Non-GAAP)


$ 4.90


$ 6.44


$ 6.51


$ 6.46


$ 6.80

Tangible Assets











Total assets


$ 2,664,436


$ 1,255,695


$ 1,308,472


$ 1,213,958


$ 1,163,654

Adjustments:











Goodwill


(56,838)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)


(35,842)

Other intangible assets


(25,733)


(873)


(932)


(991)


(1,052)

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


$ 2,581,865


$ 1,218,980


$ 1,271,698


$ 1,177,125


$ 1,126,760

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)


7.09 %


8.58 %


8.31 %


8.90 %


9.02 %

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)


For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2023


9/30/2023


12/31/2022


12/31/2023


12/31/2022

Net (Loss) Income - GAAP

$ (13,190)


$ 1,240


$ 696


$ (12,161)


$ 5,598

Net losses (gains) on sale of securities

-


-


-


2,370


(13)

Tax effect at 21%

-


-


-


(498)


3

Merger & system conversion related expenses

9,496


777


973


11,176


973

Tax effect at 21%

(1,994)


(163)


(204)


(2,347)


(204)

Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

(5,688)


1,854


1,465


(1,460)


6,357

Income tax (benefit) expense

(3,448)


347


252


(3,168)


1,222

Provision for (credit to) credit losses

9,844


(349)


100


9,295


1,290

Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income

1,994


163


204


2,845


201

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,702


$ 2,015


$ 2,021


$ 7,512


$ 9,070











Contact:
Nicole Davis
Corporate and Investor Relations Officer
717.803.8895
[email protected]

SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.

