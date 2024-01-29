Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
Strahlendes Comeback: Die Uran-Bullen sind los - wird jetzt das nächste Kursfeuerwerk gezündet?
WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008
32,55532,68011:20
PR Newswire
29.01.2024 | 22:00
General Motors Company: GM Declares Quarterly Dividend

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable March 14, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on March 1, 2024 . This represents a 33% increase over GM's previous quarterly dividend.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

