An international research team has identified parameters to integrate PV cells into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).Researchers from Spain and Ecuador have developed an optimization method to integrate PV cells and batteries into UAVs. They presented their findings in "Optimization of the solar energy storage capacity for a monitoring UAV," which was recently published in Sustainable Futures. "One of the main contributions of this article is the increase in the autonomy of the designed UAV by incorporating a photovoltaic solar energy backup system," they said. "The optimization of the storage ...

