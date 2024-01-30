IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) services, is excited to announce the opening of its second office in the United Kingdom, located in the vibrant Glasshouse at Alderley Park, Macclesfield. This strategic expansion signifies a significant step in the company's growth and commitment to serving its expanding client base in the UK and Europe.

IPS UK Open a New Office in Manchester. Glen Slaymaker IPS UK Director Dennis Wareing Director of Risk Compliance cut the ribbon to open the new office. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Birmingham office served as the catalyst for a remarkable period in the UK market. The decision to open the Alderley Park office is not merely an expansion; it's a testament to a dedicated team's unwavering commitment and tireless efforts. With seven offices and over 420 professionals across Europe, including more than 170 in the UK, IPS' narrative is one of exponential growth.

"Our growth in the UK and Europe has been a testament to our team's dedication to delivering exceptional services," said Glen Slaymaker Senior UK Director. "The new office in Alderley Park is not just an expansion of our physical footprint; it's a reinforcement of our commitment to being closer to our clients and tapping into the rich talent pool in the Northwest of England."

Alderley Park, known for its innovation hub, emerged as the ideal location for the company's second UK location. The Glasshouse, a state-of-the-art facility, not only expands the physical footprint but becomes an incubator for creativity and collaboration, embodying IPS's commitment to innovation and excellence in project services.

Jim Stephanou, CEO of IPS, emphasizes the significance of this milestone, "Our journey reflects the power of people, innovation, and collaboration. In just eight years, IPS's growth trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary. Our second location in the UK is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services and deepening our client relationships."

This strategic, new office location sets the stage for further advancements and reinforces IPS' position as a leader in the European market. The company is eager to contribute to the thriving community at Alderley Park, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the life sciences industry.

About IPS

IPS, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, is a global leader in developing innovative business solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Through operational expertise and industry-leading knowledge, skill, and passion, IPS provides consultancy services, architecture, engineering, project controls, construction management, and compliance services that allow clients to develop and manufacture life-impacting products. Its newest acquisition, Linesight specializes in cost, schedule, risk, program, and project management services in various market sectors, including data centers, life sciences, and high-tech industrial. With the addition of Linesight, IPS has over 3,200 professionals in over 45 offices across 17 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. For further information, please visit www.ipsdb.com.

