30.01.2024 | 11:10
Admission to trading of Saunum Group additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-01-30 10:58 CET --


On January 30th, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to
approve the additional admission to trading application of Saunum Group AS and
to list its 31,139 additionally issued shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative
market First North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Saunum Group AS will be
admitted to trading as of Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, or on a date close to
it. 

Thus, altogether 1,428,064 shares of Saunum Group (ISIN: EE3100019753) will be
traded under the trading code SAUNA on or about January 31st. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
