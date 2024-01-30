Admission to trading of Saunum Group additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-01-30 10:58 CET -- On January 30th, 2024, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional admission to trading application of Saunum Group AS and to list its 31,139 additionally issued shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North. Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Saunum Group AS will be admitted to trading as of Wednesday, January 31st, 2024, or on a date close to it. Thus, altogether 1,428,064 shares of Saunum Group (ISIN: EE3100019753) will be traded under the trading code SAUNA on or about January 31st. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.