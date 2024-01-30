EnergyBin has reviewed pricing comparisons and trends in the US secondary market for solar panels.From pv magazine USA EnergyBin runs a business-to-business solar equipment commerce platform, selling secondary-market components for goods that are not sold via primary distribution channels. In its latest report, "PV Module Price Index for the Secondary Market", it noted an increase in secondary market volume, and an industry-wide decrease in module prices. "Half-way through 2023, we began to see prices drop as the market sought to correct itself," said Renee Kuehl, chief operations officer of EnergyBin. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...