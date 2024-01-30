BrightHeart, a Paris-based company developing an AI solution for the prenatal detection of congenital heart defects, announced today the appointment of Michael Butchko as an independent board director.

Founded just 14 months ago and accelerated by Sofinnova MD Start, BrightHeart aims to address the 70% of congenital heart defects that are not detected during the prenatal period. The BrightHeart AI solution assists clinicians with the identification of defects, offering a crucial window for early treatment of problems that could endanger a child's health.

Mr. Butchko brings more than 30 years of leadership experience and sectorial expertise to BrightHeart, along with a renowned reputation in the ultrasound space. Notably, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the ultrasound business at GE Healthcare, a global leader in obstetric ultrasound. His leadership skills and broad experience managing teams through portfolio and product strategy, regulatory compliance, and global commercialization of breakthrough ultrasound solutions make him uniquely qualified for the role.

In his capacity as an independent board member, Mr. Butchko will provide objective insights, strategic guidance, and sectorial experience as BrightHeart gears up for its commercial launch.

Cécile Dupont, CEO of BrightHeart and a Partner in Sofinnova MD Start, the venture capital firm's medtech accelerator, said: "Mike's deep understanding of the obstetric ultrasound market and his commitment to advancing women's healthcare align perfectly with BrightHeart's mission of improving prenatal care for the benefit of newborns and their families."

Mr. Butchko said, "I look forward to working with the BrightHeart team to advance their cutting-edge AI technology. It has the potential to provide incredible value to clinicians, with the identification of heart defects during pregnancy, and to improve outcomes. I'm eager to work alongside BrightHeart's dynamic team to bring this solution to providers and patients."

BrightHeart's approach is unique and streamlined, addressing a major unmet need in obstetric practice. The company's AI-powered approach has the potential to revolutionize screening for congenital heart defects by offering real-time, expert interpretation of one of the most complex exams in the ultrasound practice.

About BrightHeart

BrightHeart SAS is a Paris-based, privately held, pre-clinical medical device company and part of Sofinnova MD Start, Sofinnova Partners' medical device accelerator. The company's software uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze fetal heart ultrasound exams and support clinicians with the prenatal identification of congenital heart defects. The technology aims to improve pregnancy outcomes by anticipating delivery care and early intervention.

BrightHeart builds on an idea by Dr. Marilyne Levy and Dr. Bertand Stos, two leading fetal cardiologists based in Paris, France.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical, and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2.5 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com.

