Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
30.01.24
10:26 Uhr
9,850 Euro
+0,064
+0,65 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,8209,85013:43
9,8189,84813:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2024 | 12:10
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Iveco Group N.V.: FPT Industrial engines power the construction of the longest immersed tunnel in the world

Turin, 30th January 2024. FPT Industrial, the brand of Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) specialised in advanced propulsion technologies, is playing a pivotal role in the construction of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel, an 18-kilometre-long tunnel that will provide the fastest connection between Scandinavia and Central Europe and is set to be the world's longest immersed tunnel.

FPT Industrial, through its distributor Bimotor S.p.A., has supplied its state-ot-the-art F36 Stage V engines for power generation to CGM, a leading producer of generation sets. These gensets are currently in operation at the massive Fehmarnbelt construction site, which includes the largest concrete factory in the world.

The Fehmarnbelt tunnel, co-financed by the European Commission and due for completion by 2029, is a monumental project consisting of 79 standard and 10 special elements. The construction of each element requires a significant amount of reliable, ready-to-use energy, and the project has entrusted this to the CGM gensets powered by FPT Industrial engines.

The construction of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel is an important addition to Europe's sustainable transport network of the future. It will offer the quickest and most direct route between Denmark and Germany, while reducing CO2 emissions and alleviating congestion on existing roads and railways. Contributing to this transformative project is fully consistent with FPT Industrial's commitment to sustainability and further validates the unique benefits of the brand's power generation solutions.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20240130_PR_Iveco_Group_FPT_Industrial_Fehmarnbelt_tunnel (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3761207e-79a0-456f-9a07-c0eb2a0f6c8d)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.