Regulatory News:

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), leader in software infrastructure markets, confirms that it meets all eligibility criteria for PEA-PME equity savings plans1 as specified by the implementing decree of 4 March 2014 (Decree No. 2014-283).

As stated in Article L. 221-32-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), a company is eligible if it employs fewer than 5,000 employees, and has annual revenue not exceeding €1.5 billion or total assets not exceeding €2 billion. Axway meets all these criteria.

Consequently, Axway shares can be included in PEA-PME securities accounts, which, for information purposes, benefit from the same tax advantages as traditional PEA equity savings plans.

As a reminder, Axway will publish its 2023 Full-Year Results on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 after market closing.

About Axway

Axway enables enterprises to securely open everything by integrating and moving data across a complex world of new and old technologies. Axway's API-driven B2B integration and MFT software, refined over 20 years, complements Axway Amplify, an open API management platform that makes APIs easier to discover and reuse across multiple teams, vendors, and cloud environments. Axway has helped over 11,000 businesses unlock the full value of their existing digital ecosystems to create brilliant experiences, innovate new services, and reach new markets. Learn more at axway.com

________________________________________

1 The PEA-PME (equity savings plan for the financing of SMEs) is a form of securities account under French law. The objective of this tax scheme is to direct the savings of French residents towards small and medium-sized French companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130504480/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com