Brunswick Corporation: Freedom Boat Club Delivers a Record-Setting 600,000+ Member Trips in 2023 Expanding Boater Participation Worldwide

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club , the world's largest boat club operator, today announced it delivered more than 600,000 member boating trips across its global footprint in North America, Europe and Australia throughout 2023. This milestone highlights Freedom's continued strategic growth and scale across the world's top boating destinations.

"We are thrilled to reach this exciting milestone surpassing 600,000 member trips in 2023, and equally passionate about executing on our mission of expanding marine participation and delivering remarkable member experiences," said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club Network. "We are committed to providing a pathway for new entrants and all who seek to enjoy the on-water lifestyle through our subscription-based boating model, and we believe this milestone reflects that strategy. On behalf of the entire Freedom family, we are excited to celebrate this accomplishment and look forward to welcoming more new boaters on the water in 2024."

This milestone follows Freedom's recent announcements highlighting the Company as a best-in-class boat club operator, including:

Ranking first in the Boat Club category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list , which is the eighth consecutive year the Company has been recognized on the list.

, which is the eighth consecutive year the Company has been recognized on the list. Announcing its 400 th location in 2023 and adding new locations in the UK, Spain and Australia as the brand continues to expand its international footprint.

and adding new locations in the UK, Spain and Australia as the brand continues to expand its international footprint. Recognized for its culture, innovation, and profitability, as well as a Best Employer for Veteran's by Franchise Business Review .

. Freedom leaders were also recognized in 2023 from Boating Industry on its 40 Under 40 list , Women Making Waves list , as well as Freedom's president named Mover and Shaker of the Year .

To learn more about Freedom Boat Club and how the Club is expanding marine participation worldwide, visit: freedomboatclub.com .

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world's oldest and largest boat club with over 400 locations comprising of both Freedom and Fanautic locations in 34 U.S. states, Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com .

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is the global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Our unique, technology-driven solutions are informed and inspired by deep consumer insights and powered by our belief that "Next Never Rests". Brunswick is dedicated to industry leadership, to being the best and most trusted partner to our many customers and to building synergies and ecosystems that enable us to challenge convention and define the future. Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands. In the category of Marine Propulsion, these brands include, Mercury Marine, Mercury Racing, MerCruiser and Flite. Brunswick's comprehensive collection of parts, accessories, distribution and technology brands includes Mercury Parts & Accessories, Land 'N' Sea, Lowrance, Simrad, B&G, Mastervolt, RELiON, Attwood and Whale. Our boat brands are some of the best known in the world, including Boston Whaler, Lund, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver. Our service, digital and shared-access businesses include Freedom Boat Club, Boateka and a range of financing, insurance and extended warranty businesses. While focused primarily on the marine industry, Brunswick also successfully leverages its portfolio of advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional suite of solutions in mobile and industrial applications. Headquartered in Mettawa, IL, Brunswick has more than 18,000 employees operating in 25 countries. In 2023, Brunswick was named by Forbes as a World's Best Employer and as one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, both for the fourth consecutive year. The Company was also named to the 2023 list of Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.Brunswick.com.