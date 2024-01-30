Industry-leading Finance, Information Technology, Risk Project Management, and Legal Advisory Services Bolster Clients' Resilience, Agility, and Preparedness

Joining members of the global aviation community at the signature Dublin Aviation Week, Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo"), an operations, finance, and information technology consulting services firm, shared a summary of the 2023 engagements that helped clients across diverse industries deliver exceptional results and performance.

"This past year signified a period of swift adaptation, significant transformation, and growth. The Zeevo team of professionals continued to render our industry-leading finance, information technology, risk and project management, and legal advisory services to bolster our clients' ability to navigate the ever-changing contours of the industry landscape," reflected Zeevo Group's Chief Executive Officer, Joey Johnsen.

Zeevo professionals were engaged to support many diverse client projects in these core advisory areas:

Finance Advisory practice continued to advise clients to create and preserve value in a complex and constantly changing environment, while growing pre-transaction due diligence and post-merger integration services. Supported clients in developing internal and external communications, including financial, annual, and Environmental, Social Governance ("ESG") reports. Enhanced the analytical capabilities of clients through system integration and data migration implementation, positioning their platforms for the future.

practice continued to advise clients to create and preserve value in a complex and constantly changing environment, while growing pre-transaction due diligence and post-merger integration services. Supported clients in developing internal and external communications, including financial, annual, and Environmental, Social Governance ("ESG") reports. Enhanced the analytical capabilities of clients through system integration and data migration implementation, positioning their platforms for the future. Information Technology practice made bold investments in digital capabilities, boosting the ability to help clients address the challenges and opportunities raised by disruptive technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning. Facilitated several system selection and migration processes for aircraft leasing and other clients. Designed and deployed an automated interface between a client's MS Excel-based lease payments system and their Kyriba-based treasury management system ("TMS"). Continued to build integrated software solutions to enhance clients' operations, analytics, and reporting capabilities, e.g., business intelligence ("BI"), client relationship management ("CRM"), technical projects, lease management, maintenance, and cash flow forecasting.

practice made bold investments in digital capabilities, boosting the ability to help clients address the challenges and opportunities raised by disruptive technologies, such as generative artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning. Facilitated several system selection and migration processes for aircraft leasing and other clients. Designed and deployed an automated interface between a client's MS Excel-based lease payments system and their Kyriba-based treasury management system ("TMS"). Continued to build integrated software solutions to enhance clients' operations, analytics, and reporting capabilities, e.g., business intelligence ("BI"), client relationship management ("CRM"), technical projects, lease management, maintenance, and cash flow forecasting. Risk Advisory and Project Management practice drove transformative change for clients, delivering solutions to address the ever-evolving global risk and regulatory landscape. Deployed leading-edge technology to help clients protect against, and respond to, an array of risks, while advising them on how to embed internal controls in their business strategies. Provided co-sourced and outsourced internal audit services and expanded the Contract Risk and Compliance ("CRC") Third-party Risk Management ("TPRM") project-related offerings.

practice drove transformative change for clients, delivering solutions to address the ever-evolving global risk and regulatory landscape. Deployed leading-edge technology to help clients protect against, and respond to, an array of risks, while advising them on how to embed internal controls in their business strategies. Provided co-sourced and outsourced internal audit services and expanded the Contract Risk and Compliance ("CRC") Third-party Risk Management ("TPRM") project-related offerings. Legal practice assisted clients in navigating the pace of regulatory change and the impact of digitization on legal solutions across their organizations. Assisted clients in the selection and implementation of systems that effectively store and protect information, including financing-related agreements, corporate documents, order and original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") contracts, maintenance and insurance records, and servicing agreements, while ensuring integrity and regulatory compliance.

At Zeevo, we believe in making a positive impact beyond business. Our team made meaningful contributions to the communities where we live and work through corporate social responsibility activities.

Zeevo professionals supported a variety of non-profit organizations globally, such as the ISTAT Foundation, AWAR Global, Airlink, and SheJumps, among many others, volunteering time and serving on the Boards of Directors and Committees as well as spearheading initiatives to support their impact in the community.

In 2023, we welcomed new talent with the addition of Technical Records expert Darlene Lawrence, Risk and Compliance expert Jessica Cruz, and ISTAT Foundation Volunteer Brian DePuy. Our ever-expanding team of practitioners continued to pursue professional development opportunities, including Sophie McAuley, Head of Client Success, who completed the ISTAT Professional Development Program ("PDP") and was featured in the prestigious ISTAT Jetrader magazine.

"We are grateful to and proud of our dedicated team for embodying the Zeevo spirit, reinforcing the critical role our consulting firm plays in ensuring the resilience, agility, and preparedness of our clients and impacting the communities in which we live and work. We look forward to facilitating and participating in the exciting advances set to unfold in 2024," concluded Johnsen.

About Zeevo Group LLC

Zeevo Group LLC ("Zeevo") provides business, finance, and information technology consulting services and products to a broad range of clients representing such key industries as aircraft leasing, media and entertainment, non-profit, and consumer products. zeevogroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129522360/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Sophie McAuley, Zeevo Group

+1 334 373 4611 // +44 7921 188870 // smcauley@zeevogroup.com