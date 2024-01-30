Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PL0X | ISIN: US13005U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 3SB
Frankfurt
30.01.24
08:02 Uhr
21,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALIFORNIA BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALIFORNIA BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00022,80013:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2024 | 12:36
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB) (the "Company"), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

The Company reported net income of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $21.6 million, representing an increase of $525,000, or 2%, compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.64 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.91 for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, diluted earnings per share were $2.56, compared to $2.51 for the same period in 2022.

"Despite a challenging year for the banking industry, we generated a record level of earnings in 2023, which reflects the strength of the franchise we have built and our ability to perform well in a variety of economic conditions," said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. "While maintaining our conservative approach to new loan production and prudent balance sheet management, we continued to deliver strong financial performance in the fourth quarter with our return on assets remaining above 1%. As expected, our balance sheet remained relatively flat with the prior quarter, although we continue to have success in adding new full banking relationships that provide operating deposit accounts that have helped to offset seasonal outflows from existing clients and high-quality commercial lending opportunities that have offset the level of payoffs that we are seeing in the portfolio."

"Given the strength of our balance sheet, with a high level of capital, liquidity, and reserves, along with a conservatively underwritten loan portfolio, we believe we are well positioned to continue delivering strong financial performance in 2024 even if the macroeconomic environment remains challenging. As the banking industry has stabilized, we are seeing more businesses looking to move their deposit relationships from the larger banks to a smaller commercial bank that provides a higher level of responsiveness and service. This is creating opportunities for us to add attractive new client relationships given the strong balance sheet, robust treasury management solutions, and superior level of service that we can provide. We have a strong deposit pipeline that we believe should result in continued growth in our client roster during 2024, further improvement in our level of profitability in the years ahead, and an increase in the value of our franchise," said Mr. Shelton.

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023

  • Net income of $5.3 million and $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million and $0.64 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue was $19.9 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.
  • Net interest income was $18.6 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.
  • Provision for credit losses of $181,000 decreased $133,000, or 42%, from $314,000 for the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-interest income was $1.3 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2023.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $13.0 million increased $523,000, or 4%, compared to $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Profitability - twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

  • Net income of $21.6 million and $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $21.1 million and $2.51 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $79.4 million increased $1.1 million, or 1%, compared to $78.3 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $74.6 million increased $3.6 million, or 5%, compared to $71.0 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Provision for credit losses of $1.3 million decreased $2.5 million, or 66%, from $3.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
  • Non-interest income of $4.9 million decreased $2.5 million, or 34%, from $7.4 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $50.4 million decreased $1.6 million, or 3%, compared to $48.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Position - December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023

  • Total assets increased by $2.0 million, or 0%, to $1.99 billion.
  • Total gross loans decreased by $13.6 million, or 1%, to $1.56 billion; average total gross loans increased by $20.3 million to $1.57 billion.
  • Total deposits decreased by $81.8 million, or 5%, to $1.63 billion; average total deposits decreased by $18.8 million to $1.70 billion.
  • Other borrowings were $75.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to no balances outstanding at September 30, 2023.
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier I leverage ratio of 9.61%, tier I capital ratio of 9.53% and total risk-based capital ratio of 13.16%.
  • Book value per share of $23.38 increased by $0.74, or 3%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $22.50 increased by $0.74, or 3%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 was $18.6 million, compared to $21.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was $74.6 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 5% over $71.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company's net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.88%, compared to 3.86% for the third quarter of 2023 and 4.32% for the same period in 2022. The decrease in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of an increase in the cost of deposits, partially offset by a more favorable mix of earning assets with higher yields.

The Company's net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 3.92% compared to 3.79% for the same period in 2022. The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to loan growth and increased yields on earnings assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company's non-interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 was $1.3 million, $1.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income of $4.9 million compared to $7.4 million for the same period of 2022. The decrease in non-interest income from prior year was the result of a decrease in service charges and loan related fees combined with a $1.4 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2022 on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.9 million, $19.9 million, and $23.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $79.4 million and $78.3 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company's non-interest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 was $12.2 million, $11.9 million, and $11.7 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the third quarter of 2023 and fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits combined with an increase in premises and equipment, partially offset by a decrease in data processing expense. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023, the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was $13.0 million, $12.5 million, and $12.7 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $47.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 increased by $2.8 million, or 6%, compared to $44.7 million for the same period of 2022. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $50.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and $48.8 million for the same period in 2022 which reflects investment in infrastructure to support the growth of the Company.

The Company's efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 61.36%, 59.64%, and 49.17% for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company's efficiency ratio was 59.82% and 57.01%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.99 billion as of December 31, 2023, represented an increase of $2.0 million, or 0%, compared to $1.98 billion at September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $56.3 million, or 3%, compared to $2.04 billion at December 31, 2022. Compared to the same period in the prior year, total assets decreased primarily due to conservative new loan production during 2023 and decreased liquidity as a result of a reduction in total deposits, partially offset by an increase in short-term borrowings.

Total gross loans decreased by $13.6 million, or 1%, to $1.56 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.57 billion at September 30, 2023 and decreased by $33.9 million, or 2%, compared to $1.59 billion at December 31, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of commercial loans decreasing by $16.6 million, or 1%, partially offset by an increase in construction and land loans of $4.2 million, or 10%. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the reduction in gross loans was primarily the result of construction and land loans decreasing by $19.5 million, or 31%, due to the completion of a large construction project.

Total deposits decreased by $81.8 million, or 5%, to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2023, and decreased by $166.5 million, or 9%, from $1.79 billion at December 31, 2022. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in demand deposits of $31.2 million, or 4%, a decrease in money market and savings accounts of $41.1 million, of 6%, and a decrease in time deposits of $9.5 million, or 3%. Noninterest-bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 40.4% of total deposits at December 31, 2023, compared to 40.2% at September 30, 2023 and 45.3% at December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had $75.0 million in outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to no outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased to $87,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $121,000 for the third quarter of 2023, and $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company had loan recoveries of $20,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, loan charge-offs of $156,000 and recoveries of $234,000 during the third quarter of 2023, and loan charge-offs of $650,000 and no recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets were 0.19% at December 31, 2023, 0.06% at September 30, 2023 and 0.06% at December 31, 2022, with non-performing loans of $3.8 million, $1.2 million and $1.3 million, respectively, on those dates. The increase in non-performing loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was due to one loan relationship within our commercial portfolio. The borrower is currently in the process of liquidating its assets and the Company does not anticipate a loss associated with this loan as of December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $107,000 to $16.0 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $15.9 million, or 1.01% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and $17.0 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the new current expected credit losses (CECL) standard. The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% upon adoption on January 1, 2023 compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments increased by $120,000 to $2.2 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.32% of total unfunded loan commitments, at September 30, 2023 and $430,000, or 0.07% of total unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2022. The Company's allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was 0.28% upon the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 compared to 0.07% at December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy:

At December 31, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $196.5 million compared to $190.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $172.3 million one year ago. As a result, the Company's total risk-based capital ratio, tier I capital ratio and tier I leverage ratio of 13.16%, 9.53%, and 9.61%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

"With our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management, we continued to increase our capital ratios and tangible book value per share, and during 2023, our tangible book value per share increased 14%," said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. "With our high level of capital, we are well positioned to continue growing our franchise and creating long-term value for shareholders."

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, please visit our website at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this press release, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure is provided on the final page of this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company's business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's actual future performance or financial results could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company's loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company's future operating results; the impacts of the failure of other depository institutions on investor and depositor sentiments and preferences; the Company's ability to manage its liquidity; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which we expect to file with the SEC during the first quarter of 2024, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Change Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:Q4 2023 Q3 2023 $ % Q4 2022 $ %
Interest income$28,405 $28,094 $311 1% $27,480 $925 3%
Interest expense 9,831 9,516 315 3% 5,620 4,211 75%
Net interest income 18,574 18,578 (4) -0% 21,860 (3,286) -15%
Provision for credit losses 181 314 (133) -42% 1,100 (919) -84%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,393 18,264 129 1% 20,760 (2,367) -11%
Non-interest income 1,339 1,294 45 3% 1,962 (623) -32%
Non-interest expense 12,218 11,851 367 3% 11,713 505 4%
Income before income taxes 7,514 7,707 (193) -3% 11,009 (3,495) -32%
Income tax expense 2,173 2,306 (133) -6% 3,340 (1,167) -35%
Net income$5,341 $5,401 $(60) -1% $7,669 $(2,328) -30%
Diluted earnings per share$0.63 $0.64 $(0.01) -2% $0.91 $(0.28) -31%
Net interest margin 3.88% 3.86% +2 Basis Points 4.32% -44 Basis Points
Efficiency ratio 61.36% 59.64% +172 Basis Points 49.17% +1219 Basis Points
Change
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:2023 2022 $ %
Interest income$109,210 $82,278 $26,932 33%
Interest expense 34,655 11,306 23,349 207%
Net interest income 74,555 70,972 3,583 5%
Provision for credit losses 1,297 3,775 (2,478) -66%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 73,258 67,197 6,061 9%
Non-interest income 4,875 7,374 (2,499) -34%
Non-interest expense 47,515 44,665 2,850 6%
Income before income taxes 30,618 29,906 712 2%
Income tax expense 8,985 8,798 187 2%
Net income$21,633 $21,108 $525 2%
Diluted earnings per share$2.56 $2.51 $0.05 2%
Net interest margin 3.92% 3.79% +13 Basis Points
Efficiency ratio 59.82% 57.01% +281 Basis Points



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Change Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:Q4 2023 Q3 2023 $ % Q4 2022 $ %
Total assets$1,985,905 $1,983,917 $1,988 0% $2,042,215 $(56,310) -3%
Gross loans 1,559,533 1,573,115 (13,582) -1% 1,593,421 (33,888) -2%
Deposits 1,625,244 1,707,081 (81,837) -5% 1,791,740 (166,496) -9%
Tangible equity 189,029 182,673 6,356 3% 164,782 24,247 15%
Tangible book value per share$22.50 $21.76 $0.74 3% $19.78 $2.72 14%
Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.55% 9.24% +31 Basis Points 8.10% +145 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits 95.96% 92.15% +381 Basis Points 88.93% +703 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.44% 40.23% +21 Basis Points 45.30% -486 Basis Points
QUARTERLY AVERAGE Change Change
HIGHLIGHTS:Q4 2023 Q3 2023 $ % Q4 2022 $ %
Total assets$1,984,337 $1,993,147 $(8,810) -0% $2,088,206 $(103,869) -5%
Total earning assets 1,896,954 1,910,755 (13,801) -1% 2,007,243 (110,289) -5%
Gross loans 1,571,994 1,551,708 20,286 1% 1,621,322 (49,328) -3%
Deposits 1,700,625 1,719,416 (18,791) -1% 1,785,693 (85,068) -5%
Tangible equity 187,399 181,384 6,015 3% 161,919 25,480 16%
Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.48% 9.13% +35 Basis Points 7.78% +170 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits 92.44% 90.25% +219 Basis Points 90.80% +164 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 41.46% 41.59% -13 Basis Points 44.47% -301 Basis Points
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE Change
HIGHLIGHTS:Q4 2023 Q4 2022 $ %
Total assets$1,983,964 $1,953,168 $30,796 2%
Total earning assets 1,900,678 1,871,813 28,865 2%
Gross loans 1,570,810 1,495,981 74,829 5%
Deposits 1,701,046 1,649,512 51,534 3%
Tangible equity 178,562 153,443 25,119 16%
Tangible equity / tangible assets 9.03% 7.89% +114 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits 92.34% 90.69% +165 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 42.14% 45.61% -347 Basis Points



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES (LOANS):12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22
Balance, beginning of period$15,921 $15,722 $15,382 $17,005 $16,555
CECL adjustment - - - (1,840) -
Provision for credit losses, quarterly 87 121 340 464 1,100
Charge-offs, quarterly - (156) - (247) (650)
Recoveries, quarterly 20 234 - - -
Balance, end of period$16,028 $15,921 $15,722 $15,382 $17,005
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis$3,781 $1,236 $181 $222 $1,250
Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - - -
Nonperforming loans$3,781 $1,236 $181 $222 $1,250
Other real estate owned - - - - -
Nonperforming assets$3,781 $1,236 $181 $222 $1,250
Nonperforming loans by asset type:
Commercial$3,728 $1,183 $- $- $1,028
Real estate other - - - - -
Real estate construction and land - - - - -
SBA 53 53 181 222 222
Other - - - - -
Nonperforming loans$3,781 $1,236 $181 $222 $1,250
ASSET QUALITY:12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / gross loans 1.03% 1.01% 0.99% 0.95% 1.07%
Allowance for credit losses (loans) / nonperforming loans 423.91% 1288.11% 8686.19% 6928.83% 1360.40%
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.19% 0.06% 0.01% 0.01% 0.06%
Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.24% 0.08% 0.01% 0.01% 0.08%
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans -0.00% -0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 0.04%



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Three months ended
 Twelve months ended
12/31/23 09/30/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22
INTEREST INCOME
Loans$24,523 $23,804 $23,972 $94,275 $74,240
Federal funds sold 2,386 2,814 2,236 9,198 3,519
Investment securities 1,496 1,476 1,272 5,737 4,519
Total interest income 28,405 28,094 27,480 109,210 82,278
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 9,234 8,961 4,536 31,710 7,810
Other 597 555 1,084 2,945 3,496
Total interest expense 9,831 9,516 5,620 34,655 11,306
Net interest income 18,574 18,578 21,860 74,555 70,972
Provision for credit losses 181 314 1,100 1,297 3,775
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 18,393 18,264 20,760 73,258 67,197
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges and other fees 1,055 1,003 1,653 3,788 4,913
Gain on sale of loans - - - - 1,393
Other non-interest income 284 291 309 1,087 1,068
Total non-interest income 1,339 1,294 1,962 4,875 7,374
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 8,449 8,238 7,443 32,394 29,097
Premises and equipment 1,554 1,155 1,249 5,057 5,093
Other 2,215 2,458 3,021 10,064 10,475
Total non-interest expense 12,218 11,851 11,713 47,515 44,665
Income before income taxes 7,514 7,707 11,009 30,618 29,906
Income taxes 2,173 2,306 3,340 8,985 8,798
NET INCOME$5,341 $5,401 $7,669 $21,633 $21,108
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share$0.64 $0.64 $0.92 $2.58 $2.54
Diluted earnings per share$0.63 $0.64 $0.91 $2.56 $2.51
Average common shares outstanding 8,398,497 8,390,138 8,330,145 8,374,614 8,306,282
Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,525,420 8,455,917 8,463,738 8,453,423 8,404,317
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets 1.07% 1.08% 1.46% 1.09% 1.08%
Return on average equity 10.88% 11.35% 17.96% 11.63% 13.12%
Return on average tangible equity 11.31% 11.81% 18.79% 12.12% 13.76%
Efficiency ratio 61.36% 59.64% 49.17% 59.82% 57.01%



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks$27,520 $17,128 $19,763 $15,121 $16,686
Federal funds sold 184,834 181,854 187,904 198,804 215,696
Investment securities 145,401 149,244 151,129 153,769 155,878
Loans:
Commercial 626,615 633,902 622,270 656,519 634,535
Real estate other 849,306 858,611 856,344 853,431 848,241
Real estate construction and land 44,186 40,003 60,595 63,928 63,730
SBA 4,032 4,415 4,936 5,610 7,220
Other 35,394 36,184 39,486 37,775 39,695
Loans, gross 1,559,533 1,573,115 1,583,631 1,617,263 1,593,421
Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,107 1,312 1,637 1,765 2,040
Allowance for credit losses (16,028) (15,921) (15,722) (15,382) (17,005)
Loans, net 1,544,612 1,558,506 1,569,546 1,603,646 1,578,456
Premises and equipment, net 2,207 2,432 2,625 2,848 3,072
Bank owned life insurance 25,878 25,697 25,519 25,334 25,127
Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,432 7,442 7,452 7,462 7,472
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 48,021 41,614 41,708 43,790 39,828
Total assets$1,985,905 $1,983,917 $2,005,646 $2,050,774 $2,042,215
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand noninterest-bearing$657,302 $686,723 $742,160 $740,650 $811,671
Demand interest-bearing 26,715 28,533 29,324 30,798 37,815
Money market and savings 631,015 672,119 633,620 616,864 671,016
Time 310,212 319,706 333,192 329,298 271,238
Total deposits 1,625,244 1,707,081 1,738,296 1,717,610 1,791,740
Junior subordinated debt securities 54,291 54,256 54,221 54,186 54,152
Other borrowings 75,000 - - 75,000 -
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 34,909 32,465 28,894 25,417 24,069
Total liabilities 1,789,444 1,793,802 1,821,411 1,872,213 1,869,961
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock 113,227 112,656 112,167 111,609 111,257
Retained earnings 84,165 78,824 73,423 68,082 62,297
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (931) (1,365) (1,355) (1,130) (1,300)
Total shareholders' equity 196,461 190,115 184,235 178,561 172,254
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,985,905 $1,983,917 $2,005,646 $2,050,774 $2,042,215
-
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
Tier I leverage ratio 9.61% 9.27% 9.01% 8.76% 7.98%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 9.53% 9.34% 9.07% 8.54% 8.23%
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.16% 13.00% 12.73% 12.08% 11.77%
Total equity/ total assets 9.89% 9.58% 9.19% 8.71% 8.43%
Book value per share$23.38 $22.64 $21.98 $21.37 $20.67
Common shares outstanding 8,402,482 8,395,483 8,383,772 8,355,378 8,332,479



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
 Three months ended September 30,
2023
 2023
Yields Interest Yields Interest
Average or Income/ Average or Income/
Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)$1,571,994 6.19% $24,523 $1,551,708 6.09% $23,804
Federal funds sold 177,331 5.34% 2,386 208,725 5.35% 2,814
Investment securities 147,629 4.02% 1,496 150,322 3.90% 1,476
Total interest earning assets 1,896,954 5.94% 28,405 1,910,755 5.83% 28,094
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 20,310 20,351
All other assets (2) 67,073 62,041
TOTAL$1,984,337 $1,993,147
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand$28,678 0.29% 21 $28,766 0.33% 24
Money market and savings 638,623 3.02% 4,857 642,909 2.95% 4,775
Time 328,270 5.26% 4,356 332,662 4.96% 4,162
Other 56,715 4.18% 597 54,235 4.06% 555
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,052,286 3.71% 9,831 1,058,572 3.57% 9,516
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 705,054 715,079
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,161 30,665
Shareholders' equity 194,836 188,831
TOTAL$1,984,337 $1,993,147
Net interest income and margin (3) 3.88% $18,574 3.86% $18,578
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan costs of $53,000 and $82,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.9 million and $15.8 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three months ended December 31,
2023
 2022
Average Balance Yields or Rates Interest Income/Expense Average Balance Yields or Rates Interest Income/Expense
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)$1,571,994 6.19% $24,523 $1,621,322 5.87% $23,972
Federal funds sold 177,331 5.34% 2,386 229,209 3.87% 2,236
Investment securities 147,629 4.02% 1,496 156,712 3.22% 1,272
Total interest earning assets 1,896,954 5.94% 28,405 2,007,243 5.43% 27,480
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 20,310 20,692
All other assets (2) 67,073 60,271
TOTAL$1,984,337 $2,088,206
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand$28,678 0.29% 21 $39,582 0.06% $6
Money market and savings 638,623 3.02% 4,857 647,213 1.45% 2,359
Time 328,270 5.26% 4,356 304,784 2.83% 2,171
Other 56,715 4.18% 597 110,650 3.89% 1,084
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,052,286 3.71% 9,831 1,102,229 2.02% 5,620
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 705,054 794,114
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 32,161 22,467
Shareholders' equity 194,836 169,396
TOTAL$1,984,337 $2,088,206
Net interest income and margin (3) 3.88% $18,574 4.32% $21,860
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(53,000) and $1.0 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for credit losses of $15.9 million and $16.5 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Twelve months ended December 31,
2023
 2022
Average Balance Yields or Rates Interest Income/Expense Average Balance Yields or Rates Interest Income/Expense
ASSETS
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)$1,570,810 6.00% $94,275 $1,495,981 4.96% $74,240
Federal funds sold 178,540 5.15% 9,198 220,084 1.60% 3,519
Investment securities 151,328 3.79% 5,737 155,748 2.90% 4,519
Total interest earning assets 1,900,678 5.75% 109,210 1,871,813 4.40% 82,278
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 19,500 19,838
All other assets (2) 63,786 61,517
TOTAL$1,983,964 $1,953,168
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand$30,436 0.21% 64 $40,054 0.08% 31
Money market and savings 629,419 2.63% 16,529 651,429 0.70% 4,544
Time 324,439 4.66% 15,117 205,681 1.57% 3,235
Other 67,984 4.33% 2,945 121,464 2.88% 3,496
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,052,278 3.29% 34,655 1,018,628 1.11% 11,306
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 716,752 752,348
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,920 21,256
Shareholders' equity 186,014 160,936
TOTAL$1,983,964 $1,953,168
Net interest income and margin (3) 3.92% $74,555 3.79% $70,972
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan (costs) fees of $(535,000) and $1.5 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $15.4 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
REVENUE:Three months ended Twelve months ended
12/31/23 09/30/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22
Net interest income$18,574 $18,578 $21,860 $74,555 $70,972
Non-interest income 1,339 1,294 1,962 4,875 7,374
Total revenue$19,913 $19,872 $23,822 $79,430 $78,346
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:Three months ended Twelve months ended
12/31/23 09/30/23 12/31/22 12/31/23 12/31/22
Total non-interest expense$12,218 $11,851 $11,713 $47,515 $44,665
Total capitalized loan origination costs 824 668 960 2,837 4,119
Total operating expenses, before capitalization of loan origination costs$13,042 $12,519 $12,673 $50,352 $48,784
TANGIBLE ASSETS:12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22
Total assets$1,985,905 $1,983,917 $2,005,646 $2,050,774 $2,042,215
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 7,432 7,442 7,452 7,462 7,472
Tangible assets$1,978,473 $1,976,475 $1,998,194 $2,043,312 $2,034,743
TANGIBLE EQUITY:12/31/23 09/30/23 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22
Total shareholders' equity$196,461 $190,115 $184,235 $178,561 $172,254
Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 7,432 7,442 7,452 7,462 7,472
Tangible equity$189,029 $182,673 $176,783 $171,099 $164,782
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:
Total shareholders' equity$196,461 $190,115 $184,235 $178,561 $172,254
Common shares outstanding 8,402,482 8,395,483 8,383,772 8,355,378 8,332,479
Total shareholders' equity / common shares outstanding$23.38 $22.64 $21.98 $21.37 $20.67
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:
Tangible equity$189,029 $182,673 $176,783 $171,099 $164,782
Common shares outstanding 8,402,482 8,395,483 8,383,772 8,355,378 8,332,479
Tangible equity / common shares outstanding$22.50 $21.76 $21.09 $20.48 $19.78

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.