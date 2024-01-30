M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.: M.D.C. Holdings Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 . As previously announced on January 18, 2024, MDC has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sekisui House in an all-cash transaction (the "Merger"). Consummation of the Merger is subject to shareholder approval, regulatory approval and completion of other customary closing conditions.
About MDC
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington . Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit www.mdcholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements regarding our business, financial condition, results of operation, cash flows, strategies and prospects, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MDC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, (1) general economic conditions, changes in consumer confidence, inflation or deflation and employment levels; (2) changes in business conditions experienced by MDC, including cancellation rates, net home orders, home gross margins, land and home values and subdivision counts; (3) changes in interest rates, mortgage lending programs and the availability of credit; (4) changes in the market value of MDC's investments in marketable securities; (5) uncertainty in the mortgage lending industry, including repurchase requirements associated with HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation's sale of mortgage loans (6) the relative stability of debt and equity markets; (7) competition; (8) the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by MDC in its homebuilding operations; (9) the availability and cost of performance bonds and insurance covering risks associated with our business; (10) shortages and the cost of labor; (11) weather related slowdowns and natural disasters; (12) slow growth initiatives; (13) building moratoria; (14) governmental regulation, including orders addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, the interpretation of tax, labor and environmental laws; (15) terrorist acts and other acts of war; (16) changes in energy prices; and (17) other factors over which MDC has little or no control. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties applicable to MDC's business is contained in MDC's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is scheduled to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.All forward-looking statements are made as of their date, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed will increase with the passage of time. MDC undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or webcasts should be consulted.
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Homebuilding:
Home sale revenues
$ 1,309,760
$ 1,487,279
$ 4,520,296
$ 5,586,264
Home cost of sales
(1,062,125)
(1,170,989)
(3,684,487)
(4,214,379)
Inventory impairments
(2,200)
(92,800)
(29,700)
(121,875)
Total cost of sales
(1,064,325)
(1,263,789)
(3,714,187)
(4,336,254)
Gross profit
245,435
223,490
806,109
1,250,010
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(126,862)
(131,797)
(429,894)
(536,395)
Interest and other income
21,755
7,046
73,567
10,843
Other income (expense), net
(637)
(4,258)
350
(32,991)
Homebuilding pretax income
139,691
94,481
450,132
691,467
Financial Services:
Revenues
36,696
32,262
122,570
131,723
Expenses
(16,712)
(16,887)
(62,942)
(71,327)
Other income (expense), net
4,603
3,364
16,345
7,991
Financial services pretax income
24,587
18,739
75,973
68,387
Income before income taxes
164,278
113,220
526,105
759,854
Provision for income taxes
(44,771)
(33,444)
(125,100)
(197,715)
Net income
$ 119,507
$ 79,776
$ 401,005
$ 562,139
Other comprehensive income net of tax:
Unrealized gain related to available-for-sale debt
$ (40)
$ -
$ 51
$ -
Other comprehensive income
(40)
-
51
-
Comprehensive income
$ 119,467
$ 79,776
$ 401,056
$ 562,139
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.60
$ 1.11
$ 5.42
$ 7.87
Diluted
$ 1.56
$ 1.08
$ 5.29
$ 7.67
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
74,216,586
71,646,237
73,505,508
71,035,558
Diluted
76,126,163
73,179,135
75,357,965
72,943,844
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.55
$ 0.50
$ 2.10
$ 2.00
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,475,964
$ 696,075
Restricted cash
4,094
3,143
Marketable securities
-
443,712
Trade and other receivables
119,004
116,364
Inventories:
Housing completed or under construction
1,881,268
1,722,061
Land and land under development
1,419,778
1,793,718
Total inventories
3,301,046
3,515,779
Property and equipment, net
82,218
63,730
Deferred tax assets, net
38,830
49,252
Prepaids and other assets
76,036
70,007
Total homebuilding assets
5,097,192
4,958,062
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
162,839
17,877
Marketable securities
78,250
117,388
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
258,212
229,513
Other assets
34,592
40,432
Total financial services assets
533,893
405,210
Total Assets
$ 5,631,085
$ 5,363,272
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 114,852
$ 109,218
Accrued and other liabilities
326,478
383,406
Revolving credit facility
10,000
10,000
Senior notes, net
1,483,404
1,482,576
Total homebuilding liabilities
1,934,734
1,985,200
Financial Services:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
113,485
110,536
Mortgage repurchase facility
204,981
175,752
Total financial services liabilities
318,466
286,288
Total Liabilities
2,253,200
2,271,488
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 74,661,479 and 72,585,596 issued and
747
726
Additional paid-in-capital
1,824,434
1,784,173
Retained earnings
1,552,653
1,306,885
Accumulated other comprehensive income
51
-
Total Stockholders' Equity
3,377,885
3,091,784
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$ 5,631,085
$ 5,363,272
M.D.C. HOLDINGS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 119,507
$ 79,776
$ 401,005
$ 562,139
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
Stock-based compensation expense
9,110
10,637
23,468
60,985
Depreciation and amortization
7,683
7,088
25,553
27,751
Inventory impairments
2,200
92,800
29,700
121,875
Project abandonment costs
918
4,371
(45)
33,129
Amortization of discount of marketable debt securities
(4,809)
(3,208)
(29,673)
(4,290)
Deferred income tax expense
7,800
(27,130)
10,408
(31,310)
Net changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade and other receivables
(22,993)
(2,463)
21,986
(21,784)
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, net
(93,958)
(38,680)
(28,699)
53,016
Housing completed or under construction
39,035
505,348
(163,877)
186,265
Land and land under development
(106,658)
(75,662)
349,783
(95,402)
Prepaids and other assets
(789)
39,786
(3,886)
31,736
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(18,565)
(30,970)
(74,093)
(18,464)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(61,519)
561,693
561,630
905,646
Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(77,979)
(365,684)
(1,166,412)
(656,810)
Maturities of marketable securities
430,000
100,000
1,679,000
100,000
Purchases of property and equipment
(28,265)
(7,646)
(43,145)
(29,075)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
323,756
(273,330)
469,443
(585,885)
Financing Activities:
Advances on mortgage repurchase facility, net
59,511
(20,462)
29,229
(80,548)
Dividend payments
(41,065)
(35,632)
(155,237)
(142,417)
Payments of deferred debt issuance costs
(36)
-
(36)
-
Issuance of shares under stock-based compensation programs, net
(39)
28,385
20,773
16,840
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
18,371
(27,709)
(105,271)
(206,125)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
280,608
260,654
925,802
113,636
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
1,362,289
456,441
717,095
603,459
End of period
$ 1,642,897
$ 717,095
$ 1,642,897
$ 717,095
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,475,964
$ 696,075
$ 1,475,964
$ 696,075
Restricted cash
4,094
3,143
4,094
3,143
Financial Services:
Cash and cash equivalents
162,839
17,877
162,839
17,877
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 1,642,897
$ 717,095
$ 1,642,897
$ 717,095
New Home Deliveries
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home
Sale
Revenues
Average Price
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,397
$ 778,410
$ 557.2
1,308
$ 756,109
$ 578.1
7 %
3 %
(4) %
Mountain
561
336,220
599.3
756
492,850
651.9
(26) %
(32) %
(8) %
East
442
195,130
441.5
490
238,320
486.4
(10) %
(18) %
(9) %
Total
2,400
$ 1,309,760
$ 545.7
2,554
$ 1,487,279
$ 582.3
(6) %
(12) %
(6) %
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Homes
Home Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home Sale
Revenues
Average
Price
Homes
Home
Sale
Revenues
Average Price
(Dollars in thousands)
West
4,821
$ 2,624,373
$ 544.4
5,234
$ 3,024,056
$ 577.8
(8) %
(13) %
(6) %
Mountain
2,028
1,267,586
625.0
2,616
1,689,376
645.8
(22) %
(25) %
(3) %
East
1,379
628,337
455.6
1,860
872,832
469.3
(26) %
(28) %
(3) %
Total
8,228
$ 4,520,296
$ 549.4
9,710
$ 5,586,264
$ 575.3
(15) %
(19) %
(5) %
Net New Orders
Three Months Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price 1
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 2
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Absorption
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
West
827
$ 457,532
$ 553.2
1.96
155
$ 67,710
$ 436.8
0.39
434 %
576 %
27 %
406 %
Mountain
372
219,867
591.0
2.29
(37)
(25,924)
700.6
(0.24)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
East
316
138,770
439.1
2.79
72
32,649
453.5
0.64
339 %
325 %
(3) %
333 %
Total
1,515
$ 816,169
$ 538.7
2.17
190
$ 74,435
$ 391.8
0.29
697 %
996 %
38 %
660 %
1 Gross order average selling price for the three months ended December 31, 2023 decreased approximately 2% year-over-year to $543,000.
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 2
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate 2
Homes
Dollar
Average
Monthly
Absorption
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
West
4,202
$ 2,399,987
$ 571.2
2.51
2,909
$ 1,735,202
$ 596.5
2.01
44 %
38 %
(4) %
25 %
Mountain
1,657
1,004,360
606.1
2.50
1,157
788,734
681.7
1.85
43 %
27 %
(11) %
35 %
East
1,285
578,427
450.1
2.85
978
489,946
501.0
2.25
31 %
18 %
(10) %
27 %
Total
7,144
$ 3,982,774
$ 557.5
2.57
5,044
$ 3,013,882
$ 597.5
2.02
42 %
32 %
(7) %
27 %
2 Calculated as total net new orders in period ÷ average active communities during period ÷ number of months in period
Active Subdivisions
Average Active Subdivisions
Active Subdivisions
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
%
December 31,
%
December 31,
%
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
West
138
134
3 %
141
133
5 %
140
120
17 %
Mountain
53
53
- %
54
51
6 %
55
52
6 %
East
35
38
(8) %
38
37
1 %
38
36
6 %
Total
226
225
- %
233
222
5 %
233
208
12 %
Backlog
December 31,
2023
2022
% Change
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
Homes
Dollar
Value
Average
Price
(Dollars in thousands)
West
1,272
$ 789,317
$ 620.5
1,891
$ 1,049,805
$ 555.2
(33) %
(25) %
12 %
Mountain
344
237,154
689.4
715
515,460
720.9
(52) %
(54) %
(4) %
East
274
130,524
476.4
368
187,629
509.9
(26) %
(30) %
(7) %
Total
1,890
$ 1,156,995
$ 612.2
2,974
$ 1,752,894
$ 589.4
(36) %
(34) %
4 %
Homes Completed or Under Construction (WIP lots)
December 31,
%
2023
2022
Change
Unsold:
Completed
339
396
(14) %
Under construction
2,709
1,063
155 %
Total unsold started homes
3,048
1,459
109 %
Sold homes under construction or completed
1,812
2,756
(34) %
Model homes under construction or completed
542
555
(2) %
Total homes completed or under construction
5,402
4,770
13 %
Lots Owned and Optioned (including homes completed or under construction)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Lots
Owned
Lots
Optioned
Total
Lots
Owned
Lots
Optioned
Total
Total
% Change
West
9,957
1,186
11,143
12,667
687
13,354
(17) %
Mountain
5,038
1,088
6,126
5,398
1,561
6,959
(12) %
East
3,004
2,142
5,146
3,534
1,455
4,989
3 %
Total
17,999
4,416
22,415
21,599
3,703
25,302
(11) %
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(Dollars in thousands)
General and administrative expenses
$ 62,665
$ 66,614
$ (3,949)
$ 203,878
$ 292,349
$ (88,471)
General and administrative expenses as a
4.8 %
4.5 %
30 bps
4.5 %
5.2 %
-70 bps
Marketing expenses
$ 26,199
$ 25,308
$ 891
$ 96,807
$ 103,330
$ (6,523)
Marketing expenses as a percentage of home
2.0 %
1.7 %
30 bps
2.1 %
1.8 %
30 bps
Commissions expenses
$ 37,998
$ 39,875
$ (1,877)
$ 129,209
$ 140,716
$ (11,507)
Commissions expenses as a percentage of home
2.9 %
2.7 %
20 bps
2.9 %
2.5 %
40 bps
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
$ 126,862
$ 131,797
$ (4,935)
$ 429,894
$ 536,395
$ (106,501)
Total selling, general and administrative
9.7 %
8.9 %
80 bps
9.5 %
9.6 %
-10 bps
Capitalized Interest
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Homebuilding interest incurred
$ 17,515
$ 17,419
$ 69,901
$ 69,450
Less: Interest capitalized
(17,515)
(17,419)
(69,901)
(69,450)
Homebuilding interest expensed
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Interest capitalized, beginning of period
$ 65,428
$ 63,583
$ 59,921
$ 58,054
Plus: Interest capitalized during period
17,515
17,419
69,901
69,450
Less: Previously capitalized interest included in home and land cost of
(18,284)
(21,081)
(65,163)
(67,583)
Interest capitalized, end of period
$ 64,659
$ 59,921
$ 64,659
$ 59,921
