General Motors Company: GM Releases 2023 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results, and 2024 Guidance

DETROIT, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $1.8 billion .

GM reported full-year 2023 revenue of $171.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $10.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $12.4 billion .

The chart below summarizes GM's 2023 financial guidance and 2023 results, as well as the company's 2024 guidance, which is for a year of strong financial performance.



Final 2023 Guidance 2023 Results 2024 Guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $9.1 billion - $9.7 billion $10.1 billion $9.8 billion - $11.2 billion EBIT-adjusted $11.7 billion - $12.7 billion $12.4 billion $12.0 billion - $14.0 billion Automotive operating cash flow $19.5 billion - $21.0 billion $20.8 billion $18.0 billion - $21.0 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion $11.7 billion $8.0 billion - $10.0 billion EPS-diluted* $6.52 - $7.02 $7.32 $8.50 - $9.50 EPS-diluted-adjusted* $7.20 - $7.70 $7.68 $8.50 - $9.50



*2024 guidance includes an estimated $1.45 per share impact from the company's accelerated share repurchase program (initiated in November 2023) based on current share price and offset by $0.50 from a higher tax rate and lower interest income. It assumes a full-year weighted-average diluted share count slightly below 1.15 billion shares.

GM's 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

Results Overview



Three Months Ended



$M except per share amounts December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change % Change Revenue $ 42,980 $ 43,108 $ (128) (0.3) % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 2,102 $ 1,999 $ 103 5.2 % EBIT-adjusted $ 1,757 $ 3,799 $ (2,042) (53.8) % Net income margin 4.9 % 4.6 % 0.3 ppts 6.5 % EBIT-adjusted margin 4.1 % 8.8 % (4.7) ppts (53.4) % Automotive operating cash flow $ 4,688 $ 7,488 $ (2,800) (37.4) % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 1,341 $ 4,460 $ (3,119) (69.9) % EPS-diluted(a) $ 1.59 $ 1.39 $ 0.20 14.4 % EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 1.24 $ 2.12 $ (0.88) (41.5) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 2,011 $ 3,654 $ (1,643) (45.0) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 5.7 % 10.3 % (4.6) ppts (44.7) % GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 269 $ 272 $ (3) (1.1) % China equity income $ 93 $ 201 $ (108) (53.7) % GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 707 $ 775 $ (68) (8.8) %

__________ (a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.05) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Years Ended



$M except per share amounts December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Change % Change Revenue $ 171,842 $ 156,735 $ 15,107 9.6 % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 10,127 $ 9,934 $ 193 1.9 % EBIT-adjusted $ 12,357 $ 14,474 $ (2,117) (14.6) % Net income margin 5.9 % 6.3 % (0.4) ppts (6.3) % EBIT-adjusted margin 7.2 % 9.2 % (2.0) ppts (21.7) % Automotive operating cash flow $ 20,828 $ 19,094 $ 1,734 9.1 % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 11,666 $ 10,466 $ 1,200 11.5 % EPS-diluted(a) $ 7.32 $ 6.13 $ 1.19 19.4 % EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 7.68 $ 7.59 $ 0.09 1.2 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 12,306 $ 12,988 $ (682) (5.3) % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 8.7 % 10.1 % (1.4) ppts (13.9) % GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 1,210 $ 1,143 $ 67 5.9 % China equity income $ 446 $ 677 $ (231) (34.1) % GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 2,985 $ 4,076 $ (1,091) (26.8) %

__________ (a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.10) and $(0.13) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet , Buick , GMC , Cadillac , Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar , a global leader in safety services and connected vehicle technology, can be found at https://www.gm.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact and represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

2023 Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 9.1-9.7 Income tax expense 1.4-1.8 Automotive interest income, net (0.1) Adjustments(a) 1.3 EBIT-adjusted $ 11.7-12.7

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):



Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 19.5-21.0 Less: Capital expenditures 10.3-10.8 Adjustments(a) 1.3 Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 10.5-11.5

The following table reconciles expected EPS-diluted under U.S. GAAP to expected EPS-diluted-adjusted:



Year Ending

December 31, 2023 Diluted earnings per common share $ 6.52-7.02 Adjustments(a) 0.68 EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 7.20-7.70

________ (a) Adjustments as of September 30, 2023. Includes adjustments related to our Buick dealer strategy, voluntary separation program and GM Korea wage litigation. See our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, for full details. We do not consider the potential future impact of adjustments on our expected financial results.

2024 Guidance Reconciliations

The following table reconciles expected Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to expected EBIT-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Year Ending

December 31, 2024 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 9.8-11.2 Income tax expense 2.1-2.7 Automotive interest expense, net 0.1 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 12.0-14.0

The following table reconciles expected automotive net cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to expected adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in billions):



Year Ending

December 31, 2024 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 18.0-21.0 Less: Capital expenditures 10.0-11.0 Adjusted automotive free cash flow(a) $ 8.0-10.0

__________ (a) We do not consider the potential future impact of adjustments on our expected financial results.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries1

Combining Income Statement Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined Net sales and revenue





































Automotive $ 157,667

$ 102

$ -

$ (110)

$ 157,658

$ 143,974

$ 102

$ -

$ (101)

$ 143,975 GM Financial -

-

14,225

(41)

14,184

-

-

12,766

(6)

12,760 Total net sales and revenue 157,667

102

14,225

(151)

171,842

143,974

102

12,766

(107)

156,735 Costs and expenses





































Automotive and other cost of sales 138,254

3,088

-

(12)

141,330

124,317

2,576

-

(2)

126,892 GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses -

-

11,376

(2)

11,374

-

-

8,864

(2)

8,862 Automotive and other selling, general and

administrative expense 9,349

493

-

(2)

9,840

9,902

766

-

(1)

10,667 Total costs and expenses 147,603

3,581

11,376

(16)

162,544

134,219

3,342

8,864

(5)

146,421 Operating income (loss) 10,064

(3,479)

2,848

(135)

9,298

9,755

(3,240)

3,903

(102)

10,315 Automotive interest expense 928

33

-

(49)

911

986

5

-

(5)

987 Interest income and other non-operating income, net 1,345

107

(1)

86

1,537

1,282

48

(1)

103

1,432 Equity income (loss) 342

-

138

-

480

663

-

173

-

837 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,823

(3,405)

2,985

-

10,403

10,713

(3,197)

4,076

5

11,597 Income tax expense (benefit)















563

















1,888 Net income (loss)















9,840

















9,708 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests















287

















226 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders















$ 10,127

















$ 9,934







































Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders















$ 10,022

















$ 8,915

________ 1 Certain columns and rows may not add due to rounding.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Basic earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 2,102

$ 1,999

$ 10,127

$ 9,934 Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock(a) (26)

(12)

(106)

(1,019) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 2,076

$ 1,987

$ 10,022

$ 8,915















Weighted-average common shares outstanding 1,302

1,415

1,364

1,445















Basic earnings per common share $ 1.59

$ 1.40

$ 7.35

$ 6.17 Diluted earnings per share













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ 2,076

$ 1,987

$ 10,022

$ 8,915















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 1,307

1,425

1,369

1,454















Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.59

$ 1.39

$ 7.32

$ 6.13 Potentially dilutive securities(b) 23

10

23

10

__________ (a) Includes a $909 million deemed dividend related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from SoftBank for the year ended December 31, 2022 and an insignificant amount in participating securities income from a subsidiary in the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the three months ended December 31, 2022. (b) Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) at December 31, 2023 and 2022, were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

Combining Balance Sheet Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined ASSETS





































Current Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,228

$ 1,344

$ 5,282

$ -

$ 18,853

$ 13,629

$ 1,519

$ 4,005

$ -

$ 19,153 Marketable debt securities 7,613

-

-

-

7,613

10,760

1,390

-

-

12,150 Accounts and notes receivable, net(a) 11,814

-

1,891

(1,327)

12,378

11,910

-

2,114

(691)

13,333 GM Financial receivables, net -

-

39,246

(170)

39,076

-

-

33,811

(188)

33,623 Inventories 16,467

-

-

(6)

16,461

15,369

-

-

(2)

15,366 Other current assets(b) 1,994

466

5,205

(428)

7,238

2,009

347

4,912

(442)

6,825 Total current assets 50,115

1,809

51,624

(1,931)

101,618

53,677

3,256

44,842

(1,324)

100,451 Non-current Assets





































GM Financial receivables, net(d) -

-

45,391

(348)

45,043

-

-

40,702

(112)

40,591 Equity in net assets of nonconsolidated affiliates 8,943

-

1,670

-

10,613

8,511

-

1,665

-

10,176 Property, net 50,104

93

124

-

50,321

45,011

98

140

-

45,248 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,793

715

1,354

-

4,862

2,877

727

1,341

-

4,945 Equipment on operating leases, net -

-

30,582

-

30,582

-

-

32,701

-

32,701 Deferred income taxes 21,722

1,723

(1,106)

-

22,339

20,348

1,108

(917)

-

20,539 Other assets(c) 6,869

215

1,140

(538)

7,686

7,995

322

1,069

-

9,386 Total non-current assets 90,430

2,745

79,156

(886)

171,446

84,742

2,254

76,702

(112)

163,586 Total Assets $ 140,546

$ 4,555

$ 130,780

$ (2,817)

$ 273,064

$ 138,419

$ 5,510

$ 121,544

$ (1,436)

$ 264,037 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





































Current Liabilities





































Accounts payable (principally trade)(a) $ 27,846

$ 185

$ 1,136

$ (1,054)

$ 28,114

$ 27,307

$ 146

$ 712

$ (679)

$ 27,486 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt





































Automotive(a) 591

272

-

(435)

428

2,144

13

-

(198)

1,959 GM Financial -

-

38,540

-

38,540

-

-

36,819

-

36,819 Cruise -

6

-

(6)

-

-

2

-

(2)

- Accrued liabilities(b) 21,468

590

5,741

(436)

27,364

18,662

612

6,081

(445)

24,910 Total current liabilities 49,906

1,053

45,417

(1,931)

94,445

48,113

772

43,612

(1,324)

91,173 Non-current Liabilities





































Long-term debt





































Automotive(c) 15,979

544

-

(538)

15,985

15,879

6

-

-

15,885 GM Financial -

-

66,788

-

66,788

-

-

60,036

-

60,036 Cruise(d) -

348

-

(348)

-

-

112

-

(112)

- Postretirement benefits other than pensions 4,345

-

-

-

4,345

4,193

-

-

-

4,193 Pensions 6,673

-

8

-

6,680

5,692

-

6

-

5,698 Other liabilities 13,447

454

2,614

-

16,515

11,927

465

2,375

-

14,767 Total non-current liabilities 40,444

1,345

69,409

(886)

110,312

37,691

583

62,417

(112)

100,579 Total Liabilities 90,350

2,399

114,826

(2,817)

204,757

85,804

1,356

106,029

(1,436)

191,752 Noncontrolling interest - Cruise stock incentive awards -

118

-

-

118

-

357

-

-

357 Equity





































Common stock, $0.01 par value 12

-

-

-

12

14

-

-

-

14 Additional paid-in capital(e) 18,866

240

1,314

(1,290)

19,130

26,313

90

1,433

(1,409)

26,428 Retained earnings 39,579

(12)

15,823

1

55,391

32,054

1,766

15,429

1

49,251 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,066)

1

(1,183)

-

(10,247)

(6,552)

(2)

(1,348)

-

(7,901) Total stockholders' equity 49,391

229

15,954

(1,289)

64,286

51,829

1,855

15,515

(1,407)

67,792 Noncontrolling interests(e) 805

1,809

-

1,289

3,903

786

1,942

-

1,407

4,135 Total Equity 50,196

2,038

15,954

-

68,189

52,615

3,797

15,515

-

71,927 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 140,546

$ 4,555

$ 130,780

$ (2,817)

$ 273,064

$ 138,419

$ 5,510

$ 121,544

$ (1,436)

$ 264,037

_________ (a) Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive; and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.8 billion primarily due from GM Financial and Cruise at December 31, 2023; and GM Financial accounts and notes receivable of $0.5 billion due from Automotive accounts payable and Automotive accounts receivable of $0.1 billion due from GM Financial accounts payable at December 31, 2022. (b) Eliminations primarily related to intercompany asset transfers between Automotive and Cruise for autonomous vehicle (AV) capital. (c) Eliminations related to deferral agreement between Cruise and Automotive as regards to engineering and capital spending incurred by Automotive on behalf of Cruise resulting in a long-term payable for Cruise offset by a long-term receivable for Automotive. (d) Eliminations primarily related to intercompany loans due from Cruise to GM Financial in the year ended December 31, 2023. (e) Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, B and C. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our consolidated balance sheets.

Combining Cash Flow Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Combined Cash flows from operating activities





































Net income (loss) $ 10,102

$ (2,414)

$ 2,152

$ -

$ 9,840

$ 8,509

$ (1,900)

$ 3,095

$ 5

$ 9,708 Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on operating leases, net -

-

4,904

-

4,904

-

-

4,839

-

4,839 Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges on Property, net 6,756

188

40

-

6,984

6,346

55

49

-

6,451 Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction (gains) losses 344

-

5

-

349

173

-

(1)

-

172 Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net 295

-

(50)

-

245

225

-

(32)

-

193 Pension contributions and OPEB payments (1,099)

-

-

-

(1,100)

(790)

-

-

-

(790) Pension and OPEB income, net 89

-

2

-

90

(1,190)

-

1

-

(1,189) Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes (305)

(991)

256

-

(1,041)

1,247

(1,297)

475

-

425 Change in other operating assets and liabilities(a) 3,376

637

846

(3,037)

1,822

2,363

1,067

(1,263)

(5,144)

(2,977) Other operating activities(c) 1,272

658

(1,493)

(1,601)

(1,163)

2,211

243

(1,688)

(1,556)

(790) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 20,828

(1,921)

6,662

(4,638)

20,930

19,094

(1,832)

5,476

(6,695)

16,043 Cash flows from investing activities





































Expenditures for property (10,684)

(63)

(24)

(198)

(10,970)

(9,007)

(197)

(44)

10

(9,238) Available-for-sale marketable securities, acquisitions (3,940)

(490)

-

-

(4,429)

(8,511)

(3,326)

-

-

(11,837) Available-for-sale marketable securities, liquidations 7,443

1,902

-

-

9,345

4,565

3,506

-

(14)

8,057 Purchases of finance receivables(a) -

-

(38,593)

3,214

(35,379)

-

-

(39,113)

5,139

(33,974) Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables -

-

28,343

4

28,346

-

-

27,017

(129)

26,887 Purchases of leased vehicles -

-

(13,640)

-

(13,640)

-

-

(11,949)

-

(11,949) Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles -

-

13,033

-

13,033

-

-

14,234

-

14,234 Other investing activities(b) (1,505)

-

-

536

(969)

(4,544)

-

(151)

4,633

(62) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,686)

1,349

(10,882)

3,556

(14,663)

(17,497)

(17)

(10,006)

9,638

(17,882) Cash flows from financing activities





































Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt (6)

-

(150)

-

(156)

40

-

333

-

373 Proceeds from issuance of debt (original maturities greater than three months) 24

228

50,940

(228)

50,963

2,255

99

43,557

(99)

45,813 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (1,644)

(33)

(43,001)

3

(44,675)

(1,631)

(1)

(37,925)

(50)

(39,606) Payments to purchase common stock (11,115)

-

-

-

(11,115)

(2,514)

-

-

14

(2,500) Issuance (redemption) of subsidiary stock(b) -

493

-

(493)

-

-

2,419

-

(4,541)

(2,121) Dividends paid(c) (479)

-

(1,919)

1,800

(597)

(265)

(58)

(1,819)

1,745

(397) Other financing activities (336)

(292)

(146)

-

(774)

(363)

(668)

(134)

(13)

(1,178) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (13,555)

396

5,724

1,082

(6,353)

(2,478)

1,791

4,014

(2,943)

383 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15)

-

69

-

54

(147)

-

9

-

(138) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,437)

(167)

1,573

-

(31)

(1,028)

(59)

(507)

-

(1,594) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 13,746

1,526

6,676

-

21,948

14,774

1,584

7,183

-

23,542 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 12,310

$ 1,359

$ 8,249

$ -

$ 21,917

$ 13,746

$ 1,526

$ 6,676

$ -

$ 21,948

_________ (a) Includes eliminations of $3.0 billion and $5.0 billion in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 for purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial. (b) Includes eliminations of $0.5 billion and $2.4 billion in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 for Automotive investment in Cruise and reclassifications of $2.1 billion in the year ended December 31, 2022 for purchase of Cruise preferred shares from SoftBank. (c) Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):





GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

































Net sales and revenue $ 35,231

$ 3,938

$ 96





$ 39,264

$ 25

$ 3,743

$ (53)

$ 42,980 Expenditures for property $ 3,437

$ 173

$ 3

$ -

$ 3,613

$ 13

$ 4

$ 77

$ 3,706 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,602

$ 165

$ 5

$ -

$ 1,771

$ 10

$ 1,217

$ -

$ 2,999 Impairment charges $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 209

$ -

$ -

$ 209 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 106

$ 92

$ -

$ -

$ 198

$ -

$ 27

$ -

$ 225





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

































Net sales and revenue $ 35,471

$ 4,319

$ 44





$ 39,834

$ 25

$ 3,277

$ (28)

$ 43,108 Expenditures for property $ 2,914

$ 311

$ 10

$ -

$ 3,235

$ 57

$ 16

$ (4)

$ 3,304 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,401

$ 124

$ 5

$ -

$ 1,531

$ 14

$ 1,223

$ -

$ 2,767 Impairment charges $ -

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1 Equity income (loss)(a) $ (4)

$ 200

$ -

$ -

$ 197

$ -

$ 25

$ -

$ 222





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Year Ended December 31, 2023

































Net sales and revenue $ 141,445

$ 15,949

$ 273





$ 157,667

$ 102

$ 14,225

$ (151)

$ 171,842 Expenditures for property $ 10,147

$ 522

$ 15

$ -

$ 10,684

$ 63

$ 24

$ 198

$ 10,970 Depreciation and amortization $ 6,146

$ 589

$ 21

$ -

$ 6,755

$ 38

$ 4,944

$ -

$ 11,737 Impairment charges $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 209

$ -

$ -

$ 209 Equity income (loss)(a)(b) $ 196

$ 440

$ -

$ -

$ 635

$ -

$ 138

$ -

$ 773





































GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total Automotive

Cruise

GM Financial

Reclassifications/

Eliminations

Total Year Ended December 31, 2022

































Net sales and revenue $ 128,378

$ 15,420

$ 177





$ 143,974

$ 102

$ 12,766

$ (107)

$ 156,735 Expenditures for property $ 8,280

$ 706

$ 20

$ -

$ 9,007

$ 197

$ 44

$ (10)

$ 9,238 Depreciation and amortization $ 5,800

$ 513

$ 21

$ -

$ 6,335

$ 53

$ 4,888

$ -

$ 11,276 Impairment charges $ 11

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ 12

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 12 Equity income (loss)(a) $ (9)

$ 672

$ -

$ -

$ 663

$ -

$ 173

$ -

$ 837

________ (a) Includes Automotive China equity income of $93 million and $201 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and $446 million and $677 million in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. (b) Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC are presented in Automotive and other cost of sales as this entity is integral to the operations of our business by providing battery cells for our electric vehicles. Equity earnings related to Ultium Cells Holdings LLC were $102 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $293 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material 1

(Unaudited)

General Motors Company (GM) uses both generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures for operational and financial decision making, and to assess Company and segment business performance. Our non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted (ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital-adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net income attributable to stockholders) EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions, and certain costs arising from legal matters. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment.

EPS-diluted-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Diluted earnings per common share) EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders-diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or release of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Effective tax rate) ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted (Most comparable GAAP measure: Return on equity) ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow (Most comparable GAAP measure: Net automotive cash provided by operating activities) Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net income attributable to stockholders(a) $ 2,102

$ 1,999

$ 10,127

$ 9,934 Income tax expense (857)

580

563

1,888 Automotive interest expense 222

267

911

987 Automotive interest income (308)

(215)

(1,109)

(460) Adjustments













Voluntary separation program(b) 130

-

1,035

- Buick dealer strategy(c) 131

511

569

511 Cruise restructuring(d) 478

-

478

- GM Korea wage litigation(e) (30)

-

(106)

- India asset sales(f) (111)

-

(111)

- Cruise compensation modifications(g) -

-

-

1,057 Russia exit(h) -

657

-

657 Patent royalty matters(i) -

-

-

(100) Total adjustments 598

1,168

1,865

2,125 EBIT-adjusted 1,757

3,799

12,357

14,474 Operating segments













GM North America (GMNA) 2,011

3,654

12,306

12,988 GM International (GMI) 269

272

1,210

1,143 Cruise (792)

(524)

(2,695)

(1,890) GM Financial(j) 707

775

2,985

4,076 Total operating segments 2,196

4,176

13,806

16,317 Corporate and eliminations(k) (439)

(377)

(1,448)

(1,843) EBIT-adjusted $ 1,757

$ 3,799

$ 12,357

$ 14,474

__________ (a) Net of net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (b) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the acceleration of attrition as part of the cost reduction program announced in January 2023, primarily in the U.S. (c) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to strategic activities to transition certain Buick dealers out of our dealer network as part of Buick's EV strategy. (d) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to restructuring costs resulting from Cruise voluntarily pausing its driverless, supervised and manual AV operations in the U.S. while it examines its processes, systems and tools. The adjustments primarily consist of non-cash restructuring charges, supplier related charges and employee separation charges. (e) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to the partial resolution of subcontractor matters in Korea. (f) These adjustments were excluded because they relate to an asset sale resulting from our strategic decision in 2020 to exit India. (g) This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the one-time modification of Cruise stock incentive awards. (h) This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the shutdown of our Russia business including the write off of our net investment and release of accumulated translation losses into earnings. (i) This adjustment was excluded because it relates to the resolution of substantially all royalty matters accrued with respect to past-year vehicle sales in 2022. (j) GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted. (k) GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel/Vauxhall Business (primarily pension costs), corporate expenditures and certain revenues and expenses that are not part of a reportable segment are recorded centrally in Corporate.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $ 2,076

$ 1.59

$ 1,987

$ 1.39

$ 10,022

$ 7.32

$ 8,915

$ 6.13 Adjustments(a) 598

0.46

1,168

0.82

1,865

1.36

2,125

1.46 Tax effect on adjustments(b) (180)

(0.14)

(127)

(0.09)

(504)

(0.37)

(423)

(0.29) Tax adjustments(c) (870)

(0.67)

-

-

(870)

(0.64)

(482)

(0.33) Deemed dividend adjustment(d) -

-

-

-

-

-

909

0.63 EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 1,624

$ 1.24

$ 3,028

$ 2.12

$ 10,513

$ 7.68

$ 11,044

$ 7.59

________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. (c) In the year ended December 31, 2023, the adjustment consists of tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets considered realizable in Korea. In the year ended December 31, 2022, the adjustment consists of tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets considered realizable as a result of Cruise tax reconsolidation. These adjustments were excluded because significant impacts of valuation allowances are not considered part of our core operations. (d) This adjustment consists of a deemed dividend related to the redemption of Cruise preferred shares from SoftBank in the year ended December 31, 2022.

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022

Income before

income taxes

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate

Income before

income taxes

Income tax

expense

Effective

tax rate Effective tax rate $ 10,403

$ 563

5.4 %

$ 11,597

$ 1,888

16.3 % Adjustments(a) 1,916

504





2,221

423



Tax adjustments(b)



870









482



ETR-adjusted $ 12,319

$ 1,937

15.7 %

$ 13,818

$ 2,793

20.2 %

________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for these adjustments is included in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. (b) Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted for adjustment details.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 10.1

$ 9.9 Average equity(a) $ 72.0

$ 66.6 ROE 14.1 %

14.9 %

________ (a) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):



Years Ended December 31,

2023

2022 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 12.4

$ 14.5 Average equity(b) $ 72.0

$ 66.6 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 16.2

17.6 Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability 8.1

9.4 Less: Average automotive net income tax asset (21.1)

(21.2) ROIC-adjusted average net assets $ 75.2

$ 72.3 ROIC-adjusted 16.4 %

20.0 %

________ (a) Refer to the reconciliation of Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted and segment profit (loss) for adjustment details. (b) Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Net automotive cash provided by operating activities $ 4,688

$ 7,488

$ 20,828

$ 19,094 Less: Capital expenditures (3,613)

(3,235)

(10,684)

(9,007) Add: Employee separation costs 53

-

849

- Add: Buick dealer strategy 213

120

674

120 Add: Patent royalty matters -

-

-

145 Add: GM Brazil indirect tax matters -

57

-

57 Add: Russia exit -

31

-

31 Add: GM Korea wage litigation -

-

-

26 Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 1,341

$ 4,460

$ 11,666

$ 10,466

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors, as well as sales to the U.S. government, and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the year ended December 31, 2023, 29.4% of GM's wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 GMNA 782

787

3,147

2,926 GMI 161

180

621

653 Total 943

967

3,768

3,579

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); (2) fleet sales (i.e., sales to large and small businesses, governments and daily rental car companies); and (3) certain vehicles used by dealers in their business. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on GM's percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China . While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM's vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by GM's dealers, distributors and joint ventures; commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data; and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes industry and GM total vehicle sales and GM's related competitive position by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share

Industry

GM

Market

Share North America













































United States 3,987

625

15.7 %

3,723

623

16.7 %

15,981

2,595

16.2 %

14,242

2,274

16.0 % Other 944

122

12.9 %

791

106

13.4 %

3,592

460

12.8 %

3,066

406

13.2 % Total North America 4,931

747

15.2 %

4,514

729

16.2 %

19,573

3,055

15.6 %

17,307

2,680

15.5 % Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa













































China(a) 7,236

569

7.9 %

6,333

576

9.1 %

24,976

2,099

8.4 %

23,489

2,303

9.8 % Other 5,654

166

2.9 %

5,239

124

2.4 %

21,941

576

2.6 %

20,253

505

2.5 % Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa 12,891

735

5.7 %

11,572

699

6.0 %

46,917

2,675

5.7 %

43,741

2,808

6.4 % South America













































Brazil 679

92

13.5 %

602

88

14.6 %

2,307

328

14.2 %

2,103

291

13.8 % Other 338

30

8.8 %

365

36

10.0 %

1,418

128

9.0 %

1,563

160

10.3 % Total South America 1,016

121

11.9 %

967

124

12.8 %

3,725

456

12.2 %

3,666

451

12.3 % Total in GM markets 18,838

1,604

8.5 %

17,053

1,553

9.1 %

70,215

6,186

8.8 %

64,715

5,939

9.2 % Total Europe 3,972

1

- %

3,836

1

- %

16,384

2

- %

14,234

2

- % Total Worldwide(b)(c) 22,810

1,605

7.0 %

20,888

1,553

7.4 %

86,600

6,188

7.1 %

78,949

5,941

7.5 % United States













































Cars 722

40

5.6 %

716

61

8.5 %

3,054

224

7.3 %

2,814

214

7.6 % Trucks 1,034

321

31.1 %

1,086

347

31.9 %

4,249

1,303

30.7 %

3,974

1,246

31.4 % Crossovers 2,231

264

11.8 %

1,920

215

11.2 %

8,678

1,068

12.3 %

7,454

814

10.9 % Total United States 3,987

625

15.7 %

3,723

623

16.7 %

15,981

2,595

16.2 %

14,242

2,274

16.0 % China(a)













































SGMS



211









271









870









1,037



SGMW



358









305









1,229









1,266



Total China 7,236

569

7.9 %

6,333

576

9.1 %

24,976

2,099

8.4 %

23,489

2,303

9.8 %

__________ (a) Includes sales by the Automotive China Joint Ventures: SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. (SGMS) and SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. (SGMW). (b) Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly, these countries are excluded from industry sales data and corresponding calculation of market share. (c) As of March 2022, GM is no longer importing vehicles or parts to Russia, Belarus and other sanctioned provinces in Ukraine.

As discussed above, total vehicle sales and market share data provided in the table above includes fleet vehicles. Certain fleet transactions, particularly sales to daily rental car companies, are generally less profitable than retail sales to end customers. The following table summarizes estimated fleet sales and those sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales (vehicles in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Years Ended









December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022







GMNA 141

159

679

564







GMI 168

138

506

426







Total fleet sales 309

297

1,185

990































Fleet sales as a percentage of total vehicle sales 19.3 %

19.1 %

19.2 %

16.7 %







North America capacity two-shift utilization 93.1 %

99.2 %

97.1 %

98.8 %









