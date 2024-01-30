Cirium Ascend Consultancy, part of the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics company, Cirium, has once again demonstrated its unparalleled expertise in aircraft appraisal by winning the coveted 'Appraiser of the Year' award at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Global Leaders Awards 2024. This remarkable achievement marks the ninth time that Cirium Ascend Consultancy has been honored with this prestigious award, reinforcing its position as a leading consultancy in the aviation industry.

The award, presented in Dublin at the Growth Frontiers conference, recognizes Cirium Ascend Consultancy's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in aviation analytics and consultancy. This year's accolade is particularly significant, as it reflects the company's dynamic adaptation and resilience in the face of ongoing global challenges, including the evolving landscape of the post-pandemic aviation industry.

Rob Morris, Global Head of Cirium Ascend Consultancy, said: "Receiving the 'Appraiser of the Year' award for the ninth time is not just an honor, it's a tribute to our team's dedication and hard work. This recognition perfectly demonstrates our commitment to providing accurate, timely, and insightful aircraft appraisals to our clients. In a year that has been full of complexities and rapid changes, this award is a reminder that our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation sets us apart. We have a team of 30 appraisers, nine of which are ISTAT certified."

Over the years, Cirium Ascend Consultancy has consistently raised the bar in aviation analytics, providing invaluable insights that have shaped the strategies of key players in the industry. The company's comprehensive approach, combining cutting-edge technology with deep market knowledge, has been instrumental in offering precise appraisals and strategic advisory services. The award further underscores Cirium Ascend Consultancy's role in navigating the recovery and growth of the aviation market in 2024, amidst a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Cirium Ascend Consultancy's contributions extend beyond appraisals, encompassing various aspects of aviation analytics such as risk management, asset tracking, and sustainability evaluations. The firm's innovative solutions, including CO2 emissions benchmarking and fuel consumption analysis, reflect its commitment to supporting the industry's transition towards a more sustainable future.

This year's award also highlights Cirium Ascend Consultancy's significant impact on aviation finance, with their analytics playing a critical role in smarter investment decisions. The firm's data and insights have proven invaluable for banks, insurers, lessors, and other financial institutions in managing risk and maximizing opportunities.

The 2024 'Appraiser of the Year' award not only celebrates Cirium Ascend Consultancy's achievements but also symbolizes the trust and confidence that the aviation community places in the firm. It is a recognition of their ability to deliver reliable and innovative solutions that drive the industry forward.

For more information about Cirium Ascend Consultancy and their award-winning services, visit: https://www.cirium.com/services/ascend/

About Cirium Ascend Consultancy

Cirium Ascend Consultancy, a division of Cirium, offers market-leading expertise to help inform and drive successful strategies in the commercial aviation industry. With a global team of seasoned consultants and analysts, Cirium Ascend Consultancy delivers comprehensive data, expert insights, and tailored services that directly impact strategic investments and open avenues for growth in aviation.

