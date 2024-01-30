Metacon AB: Metacon publishes prospectus in connection with the rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE 'IMPORTANT INFORMATION' AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 25 January 2024, Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon" or the "Company") announced that the Board of Directors, with the support of the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 January 2024, had resolved on a rights issue of units, consisting of new shares and warrants, of approximately SEK 119.2 million (the "Rights Issue). Today, Metacon announces that the prospectus relating to the Rights Issue has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA") and has been made available on Metacon's webpage, https://metacon.se/rights-issue-2024/ , together with other information related to the Rights Issue (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus will also be made available on Pareto Securities' webpage, www.paretosec.com, and at the SFAS's webpage, https://www.fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/.

Publication of the Prospectus

Complete information regarding the Rights Issue is included in the Prospectus that has been prepared by the Company and which today was approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The Prospectus has been prepared as a simplified prospectus for secondary issuances in accordance with Article 14 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The SFSA, as the Swedish national competent authority, has approved the Prospectus in accordance with Article 20 of the Prospectus Regulation. The SFSA only approves the Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. The approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the Company or of the securities described in the Prospectus. The SFSA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the factual information contained in the Prospectus. Each investor is advised to make its own assessment of whether it is appropriate to invest in the Company.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Trading in unit rights 5 - 14 February 2024 Subscription period 5 - 19 February 2024 Trading in paid subscribed unit (BTU) 5 - 27 February 2024 Expected announcement of the preliminary outcome in the Rights Issue 19 February 2024 Subscription period for warrants of series TO 1 7 - 21 March 2025

Advisers

Pareto Securities is Sole Manager and Bookrunner, Advokatfirman Schjødt is legal adviser to the Company and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB is legal adviser to Pareto Securities in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, contact:

Christer Wikner

CEO

info@metacon.com

+46 70 7647 389

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free "green" hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business area are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for highly efficient hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants and integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a large and globally growing area for small- and large-scale production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral. Green hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result. www.metacon.com

For further information, see:

www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

