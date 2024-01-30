BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD, Techcyte Announce Strategic Collaboration to Offer AI-Based Digital Cervical Cytology System for Pap Testing

AI-Based Algorithm Aims to Enable Cytotechnologists and Pathologists to Efficiently Identify Evidence of Cervical Cancer and Precancerous Lesions

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. and OREM, Utah, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and Techcyte, a world leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital diagnostics, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement to offer an AI-based algorithm that guides cytologists and pathologists to efficiently and effectively identify evidence of cervical cancer and precancer using whole-slide imaging.

The agreement enables BD to deliver a complete solution that aims to reduce the potential for human error and enable greater throughput, so that labs can achieve their results with greater standardization, reproducibility, and efficiency from a Pap test, also known as a Pap smear.

Traditionally, Pap tests have been conducted by taking a sample from a patient and placing it on a glass slide that is visually evaluated by a cytotechnologist or pathologist using a microscope. With the digital cervical cytology system, the samples can be scanned, converted to a digital slide image, and then reviewed on a computer monitor in a lab or from a remote location. In addition, the digital cervical cytology system uses an AI-based algorithm to prioritize and present clinically relevant cells for visual evaluation.

"There is a shortage of health care laboratory technicians, and the problem is particularly acute in the area of cytology" said Nikos Pavlidis, acting president of Diagnostic Solutions at BD. "This solution helps solve for the dearth of expert cytologists by leveraging new AI-based digital technology to make the testing process efficient and bring the traditional Pap test into the 21st century."

The Techcyte platform is compatible with the most common liquid based cytology (LBC) preparations, including BD SurePath Liquid-based Pap Test vial and aims to be compatible with several of the most-used whole-slide imagers on the market.

"Eye strain, fatigue, distractions, and intense workloads can make manually reading Pap smears difficult," said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. "Our digital workflow supported by an AI-based algorithm can assist lab professionals in delivering consistent results for their patients. Our system presents the most diagnostically relevant cell images to guide the cytotechnologists and pathologists for efficient review and better decision making."

Globally, cervical cancer kills more than 340,000 women annually. It is the fourth most frequently observed cancer in women, and its high mortality rate could be reduced through a comprehensive approach that includes effective screening. Although the guidance within health care is shifting to recommending HPV screening as the primary test for cervical cancer, Pap tests will continue to play an important diagnostic role, as programs are transitioning to the new standard of care and in looking for precancer and cancer when a high-risk HPV infection is detected. One in 10 HPV tests are positive and positive results are then referred to a Pap test for visual inspection of cells.

The Techcyte system is CE-marked per the IVD directive (98/79/EC) for clinical use in Europe, and Techcyte intends to seek full U.S. FDA approval for clinical use and CE certification to the IVDR (EU)2017/746. The BD and Techcyte IVDD solution will be commercially available in Europe in the first half of 2024, and in the U.S. subject to FDA approval for clinical use.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

BD Contacts:





Media : Investors : Troy Kirkpatrick Adam Reiffe VP, Public Relations Sr. Director, Investor Relations 858.617.2361 201.847.6927 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)