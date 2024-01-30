CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO), an industrial technology company, today announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Advanced Micro Instruments, Inc. (AMI), a leading provider of highly-engineered, application-specific analyzers and sensing technologies that monitor critical parameters to ensure infrastructure integrity, enable process efficiency, enhance safety and facilitate the clean energy transition. The acquisition was completed on January 29, 2024 and funded using available cash.

AMI will be included in the Sealing Technologies segment, broadening the segment's portfolio of products and solutions that safeguard critical environments and is expected to be accretive to segment revenue growth and profitability, in addition to Enpro's adjusted diluted earnings per share.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NPO". For more information about Enpro, visit the company's website at http://www.enpro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the possibility of unexpected costs or liabilities in connection with the transaction; risks that the acquisition of AMI disrupts current plans and operations of Enpro or AMI; uncertainties regarding Enpro's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including the successful integration of AMI and realization of anticipated synergies. Enpro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10 K and Form 10 Q, describe other risks and uncertainties. Enpro does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

Milt Childress

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

James Gentile

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 704-731-1527

Email: investor.relations@enpro.com