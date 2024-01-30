Samples greater than 1.3% U3O8, on surface and close to infrastructure.

Trench assays up to 0.50% U3O8.

Excellent location approximately 5 km from Missinipe and Highway 102.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTCQB: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of the Milner Lake Uranium Project, located approximately 5 kilometres west of Missinipe, and 60 kilometres north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan.

Searchlight has staked a 446.7 hectare claim located 5 km west of Missinipe and Highway 102. The claim covers two areas of known uranium mineralization; the MUS Claim No. 5 Uranium Showing, and the KAZ Claim No. 8 Uranium-Fluorite Showing. These showings are among multiple historic uranium targets located south of the Athabasca Basin. The staking is part of the Company's systematic research and evaluation of past exploration projects in Saskatchewan.

"Milner Lake with samples up to 1.39% uranium oxide is a Searchlight style exploration target, significant exploration potential, on surface, close to infrastructure and acquired by staking," stated Stephen Wallace, P.Geo, President and CEO of Searchlight.

KAZ Claim No. 8 U-Fl Showing

Uranium staining was noted 0.9 miles (1.4 km) northeast of the north end of Milner Lake on the KAZ No. 8 claim. The showing consists of uranium mineralization, mainly uranophane and autunite, which occurs at the contact of granitic gneiss and pegmatite, over a 50 x 150 ft (15.2 x 45.7 m) area.

Seventeen channel samples from a 50 ft (15.2 m) trench yielded assays ranging from 0.003% to 0.500% U3O8, averaging 0.072% U3O8. A secondary side pit exposed a heavy concentration of uranium minerals associated with veinlets of fluorite. Five samples from this pit included assays of 0.60%, 1.17% and 1.39% U3O8. One sample submitted for spectrochemical analysis yielded 1.38% U3O8. (Source: SMDI Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index # 0847).

MUS Claim No. 5 U Showing

The showing consists of a pegmatite outcrop exposed over 200 x 60 ft (61.0 x 18.3 m), approximately. Uranium mineralization, primarily uranophane and autunite, occurs on the east side of a shear which extends through the centre of the ridge, and is highest where biotite mica is abundant. Grab samples from the biotitic and feldspathic phases returned 0.70% and 0.127% U3O8, respectively. In addition, twenty-six channel samples taken at 5 ft (1.5 m) intervals along an 80-foot trench (24.4 m) yielded assays ranging from 0.003% to 0.126% U3O8, averaging 0.022% U3O8. (Source: SMDI Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index # 0846).

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTCQB: SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on uranium, rare earths, battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with close infrastructure.

