Vedanta Aluminium recognised as the world's most sustainable aluminium producer by S&P Global CSA

It has ranked #1 on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023 for the aluminium industry

NEW DELHI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, has secured the top rank in the esteemed S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023 rankings for the aluminium industry, confirming its position as the world's most sustainable aluminium producer by outperforming global peers on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Vedanta Aluminium's plant at Jharsuguda, Odisha in India, among the world's largest aluminium smelters

The S&P Global CSA is the premier external sustainability assessment that encompasses an annual evaluation of over 10,000 global companies' sustainability practices. Vedanta Aluminium scored high on the assessed criteria, especially on biodiversity, occupational health & safety, social impact, human rights, talent planning and water management practices.

Vedanta Aluminium has committed to achieve Net Zero by 2050, adopting a two-fold strategy of reducing and offsetting its carbon footprint. In terms of reduction, the company is focused on increasing its usage of renewables, enhancing its manufacturing excellence to ensure higher operational efficiencies, and transitioning to low-carbon energy sources. To offset its residual carbon footprint, the company is also creating substantial carbon sinks through extensive afforestation efforts. Through its operations, the company is enabling wider global access to responsibly produced, high-quality aluminium to ensure a greener future for all.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. John Slaven, CEO, Vedanta Aluminium said, "We have embarked on a transformative journey where our commitment to sustainability goes beyond business compliance to making a positive impact on the environment. Ranking first on the S&P Global CSA recognizes our commitment to fully embed sustainability practices across our value chain, from sourcing to product delivery. We are prioritizing higher resource efficiencies, greater use of renewables, converting 'waste into wealth', ensuring the well-being of our employees and forging enduring partnerships with our communities for inclusive development. Vedanta Aluminium continues to craft a legacy of environmental stewardship towards a more sustainable future."

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class aluminium smelters and alumina refinery in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2329921/Vedanta_Aluminium_plant_Jharsuguda_Odisha.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071542/4198795/Vedanta_Aluminium_Logo.jpg

Vedanta Aluminium Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vedanta-aluminium-recognised-as-the-worlds-most-sustainable-aluminium-producer-by-sp-global-csa-302047926.html

