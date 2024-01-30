Affluence Corporation Announces Intent to Acquire Durham Black LLC and Appoint Leadership Team to Key Executive Roles

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Affluence Corporation, a leader in Smart City Software, Internet of Things (IoT) technology today announced its strategic intent to acquire Durham Black, LLC, a strategic advisory firm focused on three fundamental areas: Capital Structure, Growth Execution and Operational Excellence. The acquisition is a significant step forward in Affluence growth strategy, aimed at establishing itself as a global leader in solutions that power both smart industries and next generation Internet.

Following the close of the transaction Affluence will appoint Durham Black management to leadership. Patrick Shutt will be named CEO and Chairman of the Board and Mary Stanhope will become COO.

"This is an exciting time for Affluence, the Durham Black team is already driving value and we have a shared vision to maximize the potential of Affluence and grow from both organic and acquisition initiatives." said James E Honan, Jr., CEO of Affluence Corporation. "The addition of Patrick Shutt and his team will further drive the growth of Affluence and position us to be able to assimilate future acquisitions."

Patrick Shutt is a leader in the telecom, technology, and adjacent software sectors and brings a depth of experience and an extensive 25-year track record of success. He has been a Founder, CEO and has provided unique value for every organization he has been with. Patrick has led capital transactions in excess of $800 million, of note, Goldman Sachs underwrote the IPO of Universal Access where Mr. Shutt as CEO raised $240 million in equity and had a market cap over $5.5 billion at its peak. Mr. Shutt has a history of growing technology companies as he grew Universal Access to $144 million in revenue in four years and as CEO of Unitas Global grew that company from $2 million in revenue to $80 million in revenue.

Mary Stanhope has over 25 years of leadership experience for global technology companies. A transformational leader, Mary has held strategy and operating positions at both startup and turnaround companies including Unitas Global, Global Capacity, Sidera Networks, and Priority Call Management, with extensive global M&A work with Atos Origin and SchlumbergerSema technology business lines.

This strategic move positions us to deliver on our plan to significantly grow the company in 2024 and opens new opportunities for innovation and collaboration.

About Affluence Corporation Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city and industry software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI, 5G and edge technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com.

About Durham Black LLC Durham Black is a strategic advisory firm focused on empowering technology business leaders to reach their full value potential by providing customized advisory services that fill the gaps in value creation. Durham Black offers advisory services focused on three fundamental areas: Corporate Structure, Growth Execution and Operational Excellence, catering to both startups and mature Network, SaaS, and Managed Service Providers. For more information go to https://www.durham-black.com.

