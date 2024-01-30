Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a CT (computed tomography) imaging system, that produces images of anatomy for non-invasive characterization of tissue with an application in breast imaging, announces that further to its January 8th disclosure, it has received a response from the U.S. FDA.

The FDA's mammogram and ultrasound team has responded to Izotropic with additional questions regarding its pre-submission seeking definitive guidance on a Class II 510(k) pathway. The FDA had previously agreed in writing to provide a more definitive response to Izotropic within the month of January. Izotropic's management, regulatory, and engineering teams will respond to the FDA's questions and will promptly report the outcomes of the FDA's response once it becomes available.

As of the date of this news announcement, there has been no material change to the Company's regulatory plans and no definitive decision provided by the FDA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mr. Robert Thast, CEO

Cell: 604-220-5031

Contact:

Email: info@izocorp.com

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.1

About Izotropic

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

