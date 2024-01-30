Updated branding reflects next step in company's journey to deliver innovative digital financial solutions to world's leading law firms

Elite, a leading provider of financial management and business operations solutions to the world's most successful law firms, today unveiled a new brand, logo and visual identity. As a newly independent legal tech company, the refreshed brand reflects Elite's heightened commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital financial solutions to its customers, bringing together powerful data, advanced insights and intuitive tools all on one platform to help the world's leading law firms drive productivity, innovation and profits for the future.

The new Elite brand comes to life visually through the use of a new distinctive deep purple color and vibrant, impactful photography and imagery. (Photo: Business Wire)

The updated branding includes a new logo crafted as an ambigram, designed to appear symmetrical from left to right while still reading "Elite." This approach draws a viewer's eye to the center of the logo, serving as a bold iconic visual metaphor for how Elite's products sit at the heart of the operational effectiveness of the most successful law firms around the world. Additionally, the Elite brand comes to life visually through the use of a new distinctive deep purple color and vibrant, impactful photography and imagery.

"Introducing our new branding is one of the many things we are doing as we continue to focus on getting closer to our customers, delivering new, innovative products and solutions, and driving future business growth," said Mark Dorman, CEO of Elite. "Building on Elite's rich heritage and well-established leadership position in the legal tech industry, we want to convey our customer-centric focus and Elite's ability to be astute, adaptive, and attentive as we are at the heart of the world's most successful law firms, accelerating their business and keeping one beat ahead in meeting their business and operational needs."

Elite solutions are the trusted technological foundation for a significant proportion of the world's largest and most innovative law firms, with a customer base comprising more than three-quarters of the Am Law 200 and four-fifths of the Global 200 law firms. As it looks toward the future, Elite is poised to capitalize on its unique position at the center of its customers' financial, operational and technological infrastructure, as well as the global legal industry more widely.

Building on a seven-decade legacy of market leadership and innovation, Elite became an independent business on June 1, 2023, after the acquisition of a majority stake by global alternative asset management firm TPG. Since then, Elite has launched two new AI-driven product innovations for its 3E and eBillingHub solutions, made a number of appointments to its senior leadership team and announced the relaunch of its global series of VANTAGE learning events in 2024.

About Elite

Since its founding in 1947, Elite has transformed law firms with innovative technologies that are at the center of their success. Today, Elite is a leading, independent technology company that continues to develop cutting-edge digital financial solutions that drive success for the world's most successful law firms. Visit elite.com to learn more.

