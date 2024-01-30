Caverion chosen as technical maintenance partner for AP Pension and Nykredit's new sustainable headquarters in Copenhagen

HELSINKI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Danish pension company AP Pension and financial services group Nykredit have chosen Caverion as their technical maintenance partner for their new headquarters at Svanemølleholmen in Copenhagen's North Harbour. Almost 2,300 employees move into the building in the spring of 2024. The agreement covers the entire AP Pension and Nykredit headquarters of approx. 75,000m2.

"The future requires continuous focus and reporting on our use and utilisation of our buildings. With their highly specialised solutions and analysis of data in everyday building operations, Caverion is an obvious partner. At AP Ejendomme, we do not have internal experts in building management and energy optimisation, so we needed a competent partner to support our ambitious strategic plans for CO2 neutrality and diversity in the workplace. At AP Pension and Nykredit, we have a desire and requirement that suppliers and business partners take social responsibility, and Caverion matched this," says Helle Haugsted, CCO of AP Ejendomme, a subsidiary of AP Pension.

The new building creates proudness

Svanemølleholm is referred to as the "social office building" and for example its cafe and fitness center will be open for public. The idea is to open the headquarters to the surroundings, and this will create benefits for employees, the business, and the local area. Svanemølleholm is being built according to the Danish voluntary sustainability class (FBK), and the building is also expected to be certified DGNB Gold and Diamond for high architectural quality.

"We are proud to be part of this prestigious building in Copenhagen's North Harbour, which is without a doubt an attractive and popular area for new construction and among the most ambitious urban development plans in Denmark right now. Our tailored services support AP Pension's ambition to create a sustainable and innovative work environment. We have had highly specialised on-site people working in the building already since the beginning of the new year, for whom it means the world to be part of the daily crew at the newly constructed Svanemølleholm," says Carsten Sørensen, Head of Caverion Denmark division.

As part of the agreement, Caverion has an on-site team available at the head office with specialist skills across several technical disciplines. Caverion's Remote Service helps optimise energy consumption and ensures smart monitoring of the building's condition 24/7.

Facts about Svanemølleholm:

Customer: AP Ejendomme P/S

Contractor: MT Højgaard

Architect: PHL Arkitekter

Certified to DGNB Gold

Image: Henrik Ohsten

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Maja Nordal Brenøe, Head of Marketing and Communications, Caverion Danmark, tel. +45 4214 0246, maja.n.brenoee@caverion.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3917941/2570766.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/ap-pension-nykredit-henrik-ohsten,c3262056 AP Pension Nykredit Henrik Ohsten

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/caverion-chosen-as-technical-maintenance-partner-for-ap-pension-and-nykredits-new-sustainable-headquarters-in-copenhagen-302047960.html