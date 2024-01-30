Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it was awarded equipment orders totaling approximately $600,000.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "Last week, I, along with the sales team attended the 50th Anniversary Meeting of the Associated California Loggers in Reno, NV. The three-day event was attended by some of the largest companies in the industry along with keynote speakers California Congressmen Tom McClintock and Kevin Kiley. In addition to the various panels regarding current government regulations and technology, there was a variety of educational classes and the live auction which raised approximately $600,000 in support of the organization."

"We will be displaying several machines at the 75th Annual Forest Products and Construction Equipment Expo of the Sierra Cascade Logging Conference in Anderson, California on February 8-10, 2024. On display will be an electric wheel loader with a three cubic yard bucket, a new LiuGong Dozer, a mini excavator, and several other machines targeting the forestry and construction markets . The conference focus is to bring the best and latest technology to the industries it serves and educate the attendee," added Hamre.

Today's announced orders include two LiuGong Forklifts with 6,000-pound capacity each and a Magni 5.24 Telehandler. Both the forklifts and the Magni are shipping to a customer in Alaska. Additionally, a Taylor Equipment Loaded Container Handler was sold to a customer in Utah and a Komatsu D135-A Crawler Tractor was sold to a West Coast customer. The equipment is in inventory and expected to ship within the next week.





LiuGong Forklift

Magni Telehandler

Magni telescopic handlers are multi-functional off-road machines designed to take on challenging tasks in extreme conditions. They are used in the construction sector to position and maneuver any type of load at varying heights in complete safety. Equipped with an RFID system, they meet a wide range of applications in the construction industry. The telescopic handlers have a four-wheel drive system, three maneuvering modes and high ground clearance, making them highly maneuverable on all terrain types.





Taylor Loaded Container Handler

For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, agricultural, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the First Green Industry's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC

Marty Tullio, Managing Member

Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

