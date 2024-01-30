The "Italy Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Italy is projected to continue to fall from the high level reached in 2022, with a drop of 2.5% in 2023 being followed by a decline of 8.6% in 2024 and 2% in 2025.

This drop in activity mainly reflects the winding down of government funded support for works in the residential sector. The Italian government reaffirmed in early September 2023 that it does not plan to extend the "Superbonus 110" tax incentive program, due to potential implications on public finances.

In mid-December 2023, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reported that the tax incentive had drained the state's funds, with the subsidy resulting in a gap of EUR140 billion ($143 billion) which is equivalent to the annual budget for healthcare. The weak economic backdrop will also contain investment growth, with, high interest rates, falling manufacturing activities, slowing exports, falling construction employment, and falling residential permits. Despite the forecast decline in spending, output levels in real terms over the forecast period will still be higher than in 2019.

The publisher expects the industry to regain growth momentum in 2026 and register an average annual growth of 1.8% from 2026 to 2027, supported by investments in residential, infrastructure, renewable energy, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects.

In late November 2023, the Italian Cabinet approved a decree aimed at boosting renewable energy, improving the country's energy security, and supporting energy-intensive businesses. The package will involve EUR27.4 billion ($28 billion) in investments and includes measure such as cutting red tape around green energy projects, providing incentives for 3,800 energy-intensive businesses to install green energy sources, accelerating work on two onshore liquid natural gas terminals in southern Italy, and providing EUR350 million ($357.4 million) per year until 2032 to fund projects aimed at overcoming local opposition against the installation of renewable energy plants.

Scope

Historical (2018-2022) and forecast (2023-2027) valuations of the construction industry in Italy, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nsm2n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130161706/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900