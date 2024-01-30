The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has voted Springboard Communications, the Irish Public Relations Agency of the Year in 2023, into its global partnership.

"We are excited to add an agency of this caliber to our global partnership," said Serge Beckers, Managing Director, Wisse Kommunikatie (Netherlands), and Worldcom's EMEA Committee Chair. "They are highly respected and recognized in Ireland and across the EMEA region. Springboard's expertise, not only across the broad spectrum of PR services but also in several key industries, is fundamental to extending our ability to serve Worldcom partners' existing clients across the region while providing new client prospects comprehensive reach and resources."

Springboard Communications is an award-winning, integrated communications agency, in sectors including technology, FMCG, renewable energy, healthcare, and pharmaceutical. The Irish Public Relations Agency of the Year 2023 has, for the past decade, delivered results-driven integrated communications services, collaborating with their clients on communications to internal and external stakeholders. This has transformed organizational cultures, delivered business growth and positively impacted reputations.

Managing Director and founder of Springboard Communications, Susie Horgan said: "Embracing the power of global connectivity, our agency is thrilled to partner with Worldcom. We are about redefining the standards of excellence in the industry, and together with Worldcom we can leverage our collective expertise to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled service to clients around the world. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering truly global communication strategies that transcend boundaries and drive meaningful impact."

Welcoming Springboard to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined Worldcom since its founding in 1988. As the newest partner, Springboard joins a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner, client or prospect.

