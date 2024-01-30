Once operational, the Great North Road Solar Park in Nottinghamshire, England, could meet the power needs of around 400,000 homes. A spokesperson for the project's design team has told pv magazine that the installation site is currently owned by private landowners, but the acquisition process is set to be completed shortly.A public consultation is now underway for a proposed 1 GW solar and energy storage park in Trent, Nottinghamshire, England. UK-based developer Elements Green, which has a 7 GW greenfield pipeline of renewable energy projects throughout the world, is launching the Great North ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...