AI/ML Innovations Inc.: Update on the Respiratory Disease Clinical Study at the University of Alberta's Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry, Powered by AI/ML Innovations' AI-driven, Patented Smart Sensor Technology

The "Electronic Patient Reported Biometric Measures" Project, utilizes AI/ML Innovations' "The Pulse Whisperer" Patented Technology

Trial participant recruitment underway

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that it has received the following press release from its majority-owned subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc.:

Health Gauge Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the "Electronic Patient Reported Biometric Measures" (ePReBMs) clinical study, a collaborative initiative with Dr. Giovanni Ferrara from the University of Alberta's Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry. This innovative project leverages Health Gauge's Phoenix wrist wearable, showcasing the Company's commitment to advancing wearable technology and generating personalized, timely, health and wellness biometrics.

As first reported in a press release by the Company dated June 14, 2023, the ePReBMs project focuses on the burden of respiratory diseases, a significant challenge in modern healthcare. The study addresses the pressing need for accurate predictions of patient exacerbations and severity, while limited in clinical interactions. Health Gauge's Phoenix Smart Watch looks to address this need by collecting vital biometrics, including heart rate and variability, respiratory rate, non-invasive blood pressure, temperature, SpO2 saturation, and daily activity, and providing that information in an effective and timely manner.

Recruitment for the ePReBMs project commenced in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is expected to near its participant goal by June 2024. Interested parties can find more information about the trial on www.clinicaltrials.gov (Clinical trial ID: NCT05827302)1.

Dr. Ferrara expressed optimism about the project, emphasizing the potential benefits of data collected by the HG Phoenix Smart Watch for improving patient outcomes. He notes, "Our project aims to assess the feasibility and potential benefits of the data collected by the HG Phoenix Smart Watch for monitoring patients with various respiratory diseases, known for their significant symptom burden and frequent healthcare system interactions."

Randy Duguay, CEO of Health Gauge, added, "We are enthusiastic about supporting Dr. Ferrara's critical work in applying Health Gauge's proprietary digital health biometrics solution. This encompasses the ability to capture and analyze both processed and raw data signals. It will further Dr. Ferrara's ongoing research into wearable technology, AI/ML solutions, and, eventually, the integration and deeper analysis with environmental and socioeconomic data sources. The goal is to enhance health service delivery and contribute to the improvement of respiratory care programs". He continued, "The potential validation of our patented, AI-powered smartwatch solution for use as a predictive and monitoring aid for chronic respiratory diseases would be of tremendous value to all stakeholders involved, as COPD remains one of the most common reasons for hospital admission in Canada2".

Health Gauge is committed to advancing the field of healthcare through innovative solutions and meaningful collaborations. The recent release of The Pulse Whisperer for Biometric Raw Signal Data, along with our suite of Smart Sensor Wearables, Device Firmware, SKD, and APIs, reaffirms our dedication to providing unparalleled biometric insights for improved patient outcomes.

About Health Gauge https://www.healthgauge.com/

Health Gauge, a majority-owned subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc., is at the forefront of revolutionizing healthcare through the power of Health Intelligence. With a commitment to leveraging technology for human well-being, Health Gauge provides cutting-edge solutions for personalized health insights.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives, and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

1https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05827302?id=NCT05827302&rank=1

2https://www.cmaj.ca/content/195/35/E1172 Canadian Medical Association Journal

