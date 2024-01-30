Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.01.2024
Diamantbohrprogramm gestartet - JETZT sind die Uran-Bullen los!
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2024 | 14:38
Crown Holdings, Inc.: Celebrating Inclusivity and Empowerment: Highlights From Our EMEA Team

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Crown Holdings, Inc.

At Crown, our commitment to diversity and inclusion is a fundamental part of our identity and knows no limits. We continuously seek opportunities to celebrate and amplify the voices of our diverse workforce, as we recognize that our strength lies in the unique blend of talent, backgrounds, perspectives and experiences that exist at Crown.

Recently, across our EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) locations, our plants have taken inspiring steps to strengthen our culture of inclusion and recognition.

Our Saudia Arabia Plants Receive the Mowaamah Certificate

Our KSA plants were recognized for their initiatives and actions to foster diversity and were recently awarded with the Mowaamah Certificate.

Mowaamah is a voluntary project managed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The program enables companies to become certified in providing a work environment suitable for people with disabilities. The Mowaamah Certificate covers physical disability, learning difficulties and neurodiversity.

This achievement demonstrates Crown's dedication to empowering everyone and providing all of our employees with a work environment where their contributions make a meaningful impact.

Empowering Inclusivity at Valencia Plant with Adecco and Pablo Pineda

Meanwhile, our Valencia plant took a remarkable step toward promoting inclusivity in the workplace by partnering with Adecco on a training session that shed light on the significance of inclusive behaviors. Using VR headsets, participants could briefly step into the shoes of individuals with different disabilities, offering a powerful glimpse into their daily lives.

Employees also had an invaluable chance to hear from Pablo Pineda, a well-known Spanish actor and advocate for inclusivity who lives with Down syndrome.

At Crown, we firmly believe in embracing diversity and fostering inclusivity, not just as a value but as a way to enrich our community and our business success. These recent events were a meaningful step toward greater inclusion, respect and empathy in our workplace.

We are proud of our plants that are showcasing dedication to creating a workplace where every employee can thrive and feel valued and inspired-and ultimately experience a sense of belonging and fulfillment.

These initiatives emphasize Crown's unwavering dedication to empower each individual and provide a nurturing workplace where every contribution matters. They also reflect our belief that our employees are at the core of our organization, and together, we're building a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
