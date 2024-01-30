Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2024) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the final assay results from the SUN2 drill hole, completed as part of the ongoing Phase I drill program at the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona.

HIGHLIGHTS

SUN-002 re-assays of the chalcocite zone have been completed. The zone hosts copper mineralization with a strong silver component that correlates well with historic drilling that extends nearly 2km to the northwest.

27m at 0.33% copper, 13.9 g/t silver, 0.04 g/t gold, 0.13% zinc from 332 meters.

Including 9.15m at 0.49% copper, 28.8 g/t silver, 0.05 g/t gold, 0.22% zinc from 332 meters.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO states, "The final assays for SUN2 significantly extend the known footprint of the chalcocite zone that occurs both above and proximal to the Sunnyside porphyry complex. The shallow zone of copper and silver mineralization is now believed to span approximately 2.1 km east-west and 1.75km north-south, ranging in thickness between 15 and 170 meters thick. This district is loaded with potential, and we are excited about the potential for not only this shallow mineralization but the main target for this program, which is the CRD/Skarn system at depth. We'll have an update out next week on our SUN3 hole, which is targeting the deeper system."

Copper sulfide mineralization logged in SUN-002 consists of pyrite-chalcocite (+/-) sphalerite between 332 and 360m. This zone is correlated with the nearest historic drill holes over 700m away, showing that an extensive, sub-horizonal zone of mineralization is present at shallow depths across much of the permitted drill area.

Figure 1. Sunnyside project area showing the aerial extent of the shallow chalcocite zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/196158_9120a3df04406a1f_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Cross section highlighting shallow chalcocite mineralization at Sunnyside including historic intercepts. Historic drilling and assays pre-date NI 43-101 standards and cannot be relied upon.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/196158_9120a3df04406a1f_003full.jpg

Table 1. Assay results from the SUN-002 chalcocite zone. True width is estimated to be approximately 90% of interval length.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Ag (ppm) Au (ppm) Zn (ppm) Pb (ppm) SUN-002 332.23 359.66 27.43 0.33 13.9 0.04 1,291 420.2 including 332.23 341.38 9.15 0.49 28.8 0.05 2,182 886.0

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drilling on SUN2 was completed using HQ and NQ size diamond drill core. The core was logged by experienced geologists engaged by the Company. Drill holes are logged and marked for sampling prior to being sawn in half using a diamond blade saw, with one half of the sawn core being placed in a cloth sample bag, with a unique sample tag, while the second half was returned to the core box for storage on site. Sample assays are being performed by ALS Geochemistry, an accredited (ISO 9001) laboratory. Core samples are analyzed for total copper and gold as well as a multi element ICP Analysis.

In addition to the ALS Quality Assurance program, Barksdale has an internal QA/QC program that includes certified reference standards from OREAS North America. These standards are of similar composition to mineral deposits found at Sunnyside. Several different standards are included in each batch of samples submitted to the lab. These controls are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data.

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lewis Teal, Senior Consultant to the Company and a 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

