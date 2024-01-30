Network to Code Solidifies Network Automation Market Leadership with Continued Nautobot Innovations

Continued Nautobot Milestones Drive Increased Client Success, Company Growth, and Collective Innovation in Network Automation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation services and solutions,proudly announces major Nautobot achievements throughout 2023, including innovations within the core platform software, the launch of its new SaaS cloud offering, Nautobot Cloud, and enhancements to the Nautobot App ecosystem. Fueled by market demand for transforming legacy operational models, these advancements underscore the importance of data-driven network automation for enterprises and reinforce Network to Code's commitment to revolutionizing network automation through Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and NetDevOps.

"These Nautobot enhancements represent more than product releases; they signify our commitment to driving innovation and simplifying network automation," said John Marchese, CEO, Network to Code. "We recognize the challenges businesses face in managing complex networks-and Network to Code is here to help. By continuously enhancing our products and services, we empower our customers to focus on strategic initiatives, confident that their network infrastructure is in capable hands."

Expansion and updates across the three Nautobot pillars set the stage for continued growth for Network to Code in 2024. Top highlights include:

Nautobot v2

As the foundation of Network to Code's network automation offerings, Nautobot delivers a powerful open source platform for Network Source of Truth and Automation, with continued development based on customer feedback and needs. Several new features launched in the latest version, including:

Nautobot Cloud

2023 saw the launch of Nautobot Cloud , a SaaS-based solution that drastically accelerates network automation deployments and simplifies the overhead required to manage data-driven network automation with Nautobot.

By providing the critical infrastructure, monitoring, and an easy-to-use interface to deploy, manage, and upgrade scalable network automation, the new Nautobot Cloud offering empowers network teams with a more cost-effective way to adopt network automation while focusing on driving greater business value rather than deployment and ongoing management complexities.

Ready to see Nautobot Cloud in action? Catch the webinar replay and delve deeper into how embracing the future of network automation has never been easier with the leading SaaS network automation platform, Nautobot Cloud.

Nautobot App Ecosystem

The Nautobot App Ecosystem saw incredible growth and adoption, including the release of the new Floor Plan app supporting data center device mapping and inventory lifecycle management, and a major update to Network to Code's flagship application, Golden Configuration. The Golden Config app is instrumental in standardizing network environments and addressing configuration drift, and the latest update includes:

Other major milestones for Network to Code in 2023 include welcoming new Vice Presidents of Marketing and Enterprise Services, ranking on the Inc. 5000 list , being named one of CRN's Fast Growth 150 companies, scoring highly to achieve an Inc. Best Workplace designation, and expanding its partnership with Cisco through new integrations and specializations, including Cisco SDN Controller Integration , Cisco Advanced DevNet Specialized Partner , and Official Cisco Select Advisor Partner .

"While many may consider network automation to be in its infancy, it is evident that open source plays a critical role, and we are pleased to continue to contribute to its progression as shown by many of these latest contributions," said Jason Edelman, CTO and Founder of Network to Code. "As we celebrate our 10th year in business, these Nautobot updates build upon our years of experience deploying network automation into production. As we look forward, continued growth will pave the way for collective network automation success-from community adoption to client wins to further industry transformation."

Experience the power of Nautobot and jump-start your network automation journey with Network to Code by visiting: https:/networktocode.com .



