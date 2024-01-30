Broadband connectivity provider to deploy Sensormatic's integrated traffic analytics and market benchmarking solutions at its stores to support tailored labor optimization strategies and localized marketing efforts

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today announced an initiative with Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity services, to implement Sensormatic's in-store traffic analytics solutions at more than 700 Spectrum stores across the United States over the next three years. The announcement follows Charter's successful 2022 pilot program in 50 Spectrum stores, which used Sensormatic's shopper traffic and market intelligence data services to optimize employee staffing and boost product and sales support for local customers.

"During the pilot program, we gathered insights into location-specific store traffic that helped us make meaningful changes to better serve customers," said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum stores and retail for Charter. "By leveraging Sensormatic Solutions' in-store traffic analytics solutions, we will be able to continue to enhance the overall customer experience at our stores by making it easier for customers to quickly receive the support they need from our expert store specialists."

Through the pilot, Charter uncovered that traffic trends varied significantly from store-to-store, which presented growth opportunities beyond their marketing efforts. In addition to offering real-time insight into in-store operations, Sensormatic Solutions offers retailers robust, industry-specific Market Intelligence to illustrate performance relative to all retailers in a category or local market. For example, Sensormatic Solutions' mobile and wireless market benchmarking complements Charter's internal data to support a more customer-focused culture. Additionally, Charter uses Sensormatic Solutions' dashboard's real-time performance, traffic and account data to facilitate in-the-moment sales coaching and optimize their labor allocation practices.

"We are proud to collaborate with innovative retailers, like Charter, as access to integrated insights based on location, region and market-specific data is what's driving retail's next-generation experiences," said Nick Pompa, vice president and product general manager for Shopper Insights at Sensormatic Solutions. "Our work with Charter illustrates the versatility of data analytics for businesses of all kinds and speaks to the wider industry's growing awareness about the power of data in retail spaces."

To explore how data is fast-forwarding retail, read about Sensormatic Solutions' comprehensive shopper insights portfolio.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and our YouTube channel.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

