Akron Children's Foundation Receives $750,000 Grant From KeyBank To Support Hospital's Workforce Development Program

Career Launch helps to remove barriers for those interested in careers in the medical field

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / KeyBank and the KeyBank Foundation announced an investment of $750,000 in the Akron Children's Foundation, aimed at supporting its Career Launch Program.

Career Launch is a workforce development program designed to remove barriers for participants looking to return to school and seeking a career in the medical field. Those who are enrolled, either employees or community members, continue to work in their jobs while attending college courses that will put them on the path to a stable career in healthcare with advancement opportunities. Graduates from the program receive job placement with Akron Children's.

"The Career Launch program provides an opportunity to fill in-demand positions at the hospital, while building a diverse workforce that reflects the patients, families and communities it serves," said Joe Daleiden, KeyBank East Ohio Market President. "KeyBank is so proud to support this program and Akron Children's on their mission of removing barriers to education for our community members. We believe everyone - regardless of their situation - deserves a chance at a successful future and a quality education is just one of the many building blocks for that success."

"We are committed to serving the communities around us, helping talented people build the skills they need to put them on a path to stable careers with advancement opportunities in the medical field," said Janae Bragg, vice president of talent management at Akron Children's. "We are grateful for this investment from KeyBank, which will allow us to continue to remove barriers to access and help people achieve career success."

Career Launch participants are eligible for:

All costs for tuition, uniforms, books, supplies and equipment.

Career Launch also offers transportation and childcare assistance when needed.

Each participant is partnered with a mentor who is selected for a student's area of expertise.

Each graduate will receive job placement with Akron Children's

Career Launch recruits agree to work for Akron Children's for two/three years post-graduation.

Kristine Hilles, 32, is currently attending Kent State University through the Career Launch program, pursuing a degree in nursing.

"When I found out I was accepted into the program, I felt relieved that I could go back to school to finish what I really wanted to go for," Hilles said. "I was going through a hard time at that point in my life and this gave me something to focus on. I'm excited for the structure this will give me to be successful in a career that I've always dreamed of doing."

Veronica Miller, 39, graduated from Stark State College with a LPN certificate and is currently working at Akron Children's in the gastroenterology department.

"Akron Children's didn't just write me a check and say 'good luck', they helped me transition into my career," Miller said. "The program invested in me and my future. My mentors held me accountable and pushed me to excel."

Miller is enrolled in courses to obtain her Registered Nurse degree.

KeyBank has supported Akron Children's Hospital for more than two decades. In 2018, KeyBank pledged $1 million to support the hospital's Assuring Success with a Commitment to Enhance Nurse Diversity (ASCEND) Program.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

ABOUT AKRON CHILDREN'S

Akron Children's is an independent, nonprofit pediatric health care system that has been caring for children in northeast Ohio since 1890. Our pediatric care is ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report and Newsweek. With two hospital campuses, six regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty care locations throughout Ohio, we are making it easier for today's busy families to find the high-quality care they need. We also operate neonatal and pediatric units in the hospitals of our regional health care partners. In 2022, our health care system provided more than 1.3 million patient encounters. Every year, our Akron Children's Home Care nurses provide thousands of in-home visits, and our School-Based Health Center nurses manage clinic visits for students from preschool through high school. With our Quick Care Online virtual visits and Akron Children's Anywhere app, we are here for families whenever and wherever they need us. Learn more at?akronchildrens.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com