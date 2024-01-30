An Austrialian-Iranian research team has developed a thermoelectric generator incorporating photovoltaic-thermal panels and nanofluids for cooling.An international research team led by Australia's RMIT University has fabricated a prototype of a nanofluid-cooled thermoelectric generator (TEG) that uses photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy to increase its overall efficiency. TEGs can convert heat into electricity through the "Seebeck effect," which occurs when a temperature difference between two different semiconductors produces a voltage difference between two substances. The devices are commonly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...