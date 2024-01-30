Whittier Trust Welcomes Gregg Millward as Vice President, Client Advisor

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Whittier Trust, the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Gregg Millward as Vice President, Client Advisor in its Pasadena office. In this role, Gregg provides a comprehensive range of wealth management, family office and trust services to affluent individuals and families, working closely with clients and their advisors to tailor strategies that meet their unique needs. He will be pivotal in fostering multi-generational relationships in the service of stewarding and growing family wealth.



"We welcome Gregg Millward to the Whittier Trust family with open arms," said Peter Zarifes, Managing Director, Director of Wealth Management operating out of Whittier Trust's Pasadena Office. "His years of experience in philanthropic giving is bolstered by a clear dedication to fostering relationships across generations. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled service and highly personalized wealth management."

Before joining Whittier Trust in 2023, Gregg spent more than 15 years at the University of Southern California. He most recently served as Senior Associate Director at The Center of Philanthropy & Public Policy, where he collaborated with philanthropic families, individuals and corporations to optimize the approach and maximize the impact in their charitable giving.

In expressing his excitement about joining Whittier Trust, Gregg Millward stated, "I'm genuinely honored to be joining Whittier Trust. The firm's commitment to client-centric service is well known, and its implementation of philanthropy and family-office services as tools to bring families together strongly resonates with my values. I'm looking forward to contributing to Whittier Trust's ongoing success and serving our clients with the utmost level of care and professionalism."

Gregg holds a Master's in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. He also possesses an executive certificate from the Sports Management Institute. When not in the office, Gregg has demonstrated his commitment to community service by serving on the Swim With Mike Foundation board and contributing to various nonprofits.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on accesswire.com